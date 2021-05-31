JSON in JavaScript

Douglas Crockford douglas@crockford.com

2019-08-25

JSON is a light-weight, language independent, data interchange format. See http://www.JSON.org/

JSON became a built-in feature of JavaScript when the ECMAScript Programming Language Standard - Fifth Edition was adopted by the ECMA General Assembly in December 2009.

json2.js: This file creates a JSON property in the global object, if there isn't already one, setting its value to an object containing a stringify method and a parse method. The parse method uses the eval method to do the parsing, guarding it with several regular expressions to defend against accidental code execution hazards. On current browsers, this file does nothing, preferring the built-in JSON object. There is no reason to use this file unless fate compels you to support IE8, which is something that no one should ever have to do again.

cycle.js: This file contains two functions, JSON.decycle and JSON.retrocycle, which make it possible to encode cyclical structures and dags in JSON, and to then recover them. This is a capability that is not provided by ES5. JSONPath is used to represent the links. [http://GOESSNER.net/articles/JsonPath/]