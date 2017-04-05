A simple Node.js module for accessing the serial number (a.k.a. Dell Service Tag, asset tag) of the local machine. Supports Linux, Mac (OS X), Windows, and FreeBSD. On Amazon EC2 instances, it will return the instance-id.
npm install serial-number
And/or install globally for a
serial-number shell command:
[sudo] npm install -g serial-number
The serial number value is retrieved from the system asynchronously and passed to a callback.
var serialNumber = require('serial-number');
serialNumber(function (err, value) {
console.log(value);
});
If the serial number turns out to be invalid (common on VMs), the system's UUID
value will be provided as a fallback. To instead try to get the UUID on the
first attempt, set the
preferUUID flag:
serialNumber.preferUUID = true;
To prefix the system command with
sudo use the
useSudo method:
serialNumber.useSudo(function (err, value) {
console.log(value);
});
For the CLI command it's just
$ serial-number
A12B3C4DE5FG
The CLI provides a couple options:
--uuid: Equivalent to the
preferUUID setting as above.
--cmdprefix <prefix>: Sets a string to be prefixed ahead of the shell
command to be run. Can be used to specify a path to the
dmidecode binary on
*nix systems if it won't be found in the environment
$PATH
$ serial-number --uuid --cmdprefix "/usr/sbin/"
1234AABB-C5DE-678F-G9HI-J01K2LM34N5A