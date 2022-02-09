Serenity Application Platform

What is Serenity Platform

Serenity is an ASP.NET Core / TypeScript application platform designed to simplify and shorten development of data-centric business applications with a service based architecture.

It aims to make development easier while reducing maintenance costs by avoiding boiler-plate code, reducing the time spent on repetitive tasks and applying best software design practices.

Documentation and Tutorials

See Serenity Developer Guide at https://serenity.is/docs/ for documentation, and step by step tutorials.

Serenity Blog:

Serenity Slack Chat: For join https://join.slack.com/t/serenityplatform/shared_invite/zt-puwqtfpv-3eQnXe_yTdVfB4hMhk6U_w

Quick Start with Serene

The easiest and fastest way to get your hands dirty on Serenity is by using a sample application template (Serene) from Visual Studio Gallery at https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=VolkanCeylan.SereneSerenityApplicationTemplate

You can also install it directly from Visual Studio, from Extensions => Manage Extensions => Online and searching for SERENE.

Serene source code is available in its own repository at https://github.com/serenity-is/serene.

Installation

See Installation Guide for prerequisites and setup information

Online Serene Demo

http://serenity.is/demo/

Contribute / Spread the Word

You may contribute to the project by opening a pull request, adding documentation, sample source code, asking a question or suggesting an improvement etc. Just open an issue here with relevant links.

Please help spread the word by posting in blogs, forums, social media, starring project in GitHub, or reviewing the Serene extension in VSGallery.

Licence

Serenity is a free and open source project with MIT licence, which permits usage in commercial applications.

Premium Support

We offer premium support packages at http://serenity.is. They also include StartSharp template with advanced samples, features and modules.

Visit this blog post for more information about what is available in premium support and StartSharp.

Commercial Support

Paid support options are available from the author and a team of Serenity professionals. Contact us for details.

Video Tutorials (thanks a lot to for these contributions)

Starting Point Videos (by @sayuga):

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHGyxXj-vI32YaRs0v3HvKw (misses captions at the moment)

Serenity Youtube Channel (by @samdubey):

https://www.youtube.com/c/SerenityApplicationFramework

Introduction to Serene: (by @samdubey)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_AqRl_U_gcw

Movie Tutorial

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMr_-cvwVIMWBsgWWUYdbHxBHPrOSzWVf

Setting up Continuous Deployment on Microsoft Azure for Serenity Applications: (by @samdubey)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tcywhS9k9Wc

Serenity Application Deployment to Microsoft Azure (by @samdubey):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkU6iVFlWl8

Serenity Videos in Arabic (by @MohamedEbrahimSaad):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op15-Q2TDjg&list=PLZyQU-WOzZF0Ub4jHd-LXT_hzHsUd5oD4