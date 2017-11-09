A terse & familiar binding to the Neo4j REST API that is idiomatic to node.js.
npm install seraph
var db = require("seraph")("http://localhost:7474");
db.save({ name: "Test-Man", age: 40 }, function(err, node) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("Test-Man inserted.");
db.delete(node, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("Test-Man away!");
});
});
Seraph
~0.15 has been tested with with Neo4j 3.
You can test Seraph simply by running
npm test. It will spin up its own neo4j
instance for testing. Note that the first time you run your tests (or change
neo4j version), a new version of neo4j will need to be downloaded. That can,
of course, take a little time.
Creates and returns the Seraph instance. If no parameters are given,
assumes the Neo4J REST API is running locally at the default location
http://localhost:7474/db/data.
Arguments
options: an options object. You can use the following options:
server (default =
"http://localhost:7474"): the server to connect to (with protocol and port, not path).
endpoint (default =
"/db/data"): the path to Neo4j's rest API. You can leave this as the default if you have not changed it yourself in the neo4j settings.
user (default =
"neo4j"): the username to authenticate with.
pass (default =
"neo4j"): the password to authenticate with.
id (default =
"id"): the name of the attribute seraph will add to new nodes when they are created and that it will use to find nodes when performing updates with
node.save and the like.
agent (default = null): the http agent for requests to neo4j server. The same can be used for keep-alive connections to server. Can use agentkeepalive module to create a keep-alive agent. It's a recommended option for high performance and low latency client.
xstream (default = false): if true, passes new X-Stream option to neo4j server. It's a recommended option for high performance and low latency client.
server (string) - Short form to specify server parameter only.
"http://localhost:4747" is equivalent to
{ server: "http://localhost:4747" }.
Note that as of Neo4j 2.2.0, user authentication is required. You will not
be able to access resources before supplying a username or password that is not
the default. You can change the password using
seraph#changePassword.
Example
// To http://localhost:7474/db/data with user "local" and pass "test"
var dbLocal = require("seraph")({
user: 'local',
pass: 'test'
});
// To http://example.com:53280/neo with user "root" and pass "jf8%kLs#!"
var dbRemote = require("seraph")({ server: "http://example.com:53280",
endpoint: "/neo",
user: "root",
pass: "jf8%kLs#!" });
// Copy node#13 from remote server
dbRemote.read({ id: 13 }, function(err, node) {
if (err) throw err;
delete node.id; // copy instead of overwriting local node#13
dbLocal.save(node, function(err, nodeL) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("Copied remote node#13 to " +
"local node#" + nodeL.id.toString() + ".");
});
});
Change's the current database user's password. This will automatically update seraph's options to contain the new password if it is successful
Arguments
newPassword (string) - the new password to set.
callback (function(err){}) - callback to call when the password has been changed.
Example
// connect to a local neo4j instance with default settings (user/pass is "neo4j" by default).
var db = require("seraph")();
db.changePassword('b2(jk:4@#', function(err) {
//password is now changed, and `db`'s options have been updated with the new password
});
queryRaw performs a cypher query and returns the results directly from the
REST API.
query performs a cypher query and map the columns and results together.
Note: if you're performing large queries it may be advantageous to use
queryRaw, since
query attempts to infer whole nodes and relationships that
are returned (in order to transform them into a nicer format).
Arguments
query - Cypher query as a format string.
params (optional, default=
{}). Replace
{key} parts in query string. See
cypher documentation for details. note that if you want to send a list of
ids as a parameter, you should send them as an array, rather than a string
representing them (
[2,3] rather than
"2,3").
callback - (err, result). Result is an array of objects.
Example
Given database:
{ name: 'Jon', age: 23, id: 1 }
{ name: 'Neil', age: 60, id: 2 }
{ name: 'Katie', age: 29, id: 3 }
// 1 --knows--> 2
// 1 --knows--> 3
Return all people Jon knows:
var cypher = "START x = node({id}) "
+ "MATCH x -[r]-> n "
+ "RETURN n "
+ "ORDER BY n.name";
db.query(cypher, {id: 1}, function(err, result) {
if (err) throw err;
assert.deepEqual(result, [
{ name: 'Katie', age: 29, id: 3 },
{ name: 'Neil', age: 60, id: 2 }
]);
};
db.queryRaw(cypher, {id: 3}, function(err, result) {
if (err) throw err;
// result contains the raw response from neo4j's rest API. See
// http://docs.neo4j.org/chunked/milestone/rest-api-cypher.html
// for more info
});
Create an operation object that will be passed to [call](#call).
Arguments
path - the path fragment of the request URL with no leading slash.
method (optional, default=
'GET'|
'POST') - the HTTP method to use. When
data is an object,
method defaults to 'POST'. Otherwise,
method
defaults to
GET.
data (optional) - an object to send to the server with the request.
Example
var operation = db.operation('node/4285/properties', 'PUT', { name: 'Jon' });
db.call(operation, function(err) {
if (!err) console.log('Set `name` to `Jon` on node 4285!');
});
Perform an HTTP request to the server.
If the body is some JSON, it is parsed and passed to the callback.If the status code is not in the 200's, an error is passed to the callback.
Arguments
operation - an operation created by [operation](#operation) that specifies
what to request from the server
callback - function(err, result, response).
result is the JSON parsed body
from the server (otherwise empty).
response is the response object from the
request.
Example
var operation = db.operation('node/4285/properties');
db.call(operation, function(err, properties) {
if (err) throw err;
// `properties` is an object containing the properties from node 4285
});
batch([operations, callback])
Batching provides a method of performing a series of operations atomically. You could also call it a transaction. It has the added benefit of being performed all in a single call to the neo4j api, which theoretically should result in improved performance when performing more than one operation at the same time.
When you create a batch, you're given a new
seraph object to use. All calls to
this object will be added to the batch. Note that once a batch is committed, you
should no longer use this object.
db object is a batch operation?](#how-can-i-tell-if-this-db-object-is-a-batch-operation)
There's two ways. You can do the whole thing asynchronously, and commit the transaction whenever you want, or you can do it synchronously, and have the transaction committed for you as soon as your function is finished running. Here's a couple of examples of performing the same operations with batch synchronously and asynchronously:
var txn = db.batch();
txn.save({ title: 'Kaikki Askeleet' });
txn.save({ title: 'Sinä Nukut Siinä' });
txn.save({ title: 'Pohjanmaa' });
txn.commit(function(err, results) {
/* results -> [{ id: 1, title: 'Kaikki Askeleet' },
{ id: 2, title: 'Sinä Nukut Siinä' },
{ id: 3, title: 'Pohjanmaa' }] */
});
Note - it's only the creation of operations that is synchronous. The actual API call is asynchronous still, of course.
db.batch(function(txn) {
txn.save({ title: 'Kaikki Askeleet' });
txn.save({ title: 'Sinä Nukut Siinä' });
txn.save({ title: 'Pohjanmaa' });
}, function(err, results) {
/* results -> [{ id: 1, title: 'Kaikki Askeleet' },
{ id: 2, title: 'Sinä Nukut Siinä' },
{ id: 3, title: 'Pohjanmaa' }] */
});
You can still pass callbacks to operations on a batch transaction. They will perform as you expect, but they will not be called until after the batch has been committed. Here's an example of using callbacks as normal:
var txn = db.batch();
txn.save({ title: 'Marmoritaivas' }, function(err, node) {
// this code is not reached until `txn.commit` is called
// node -> { id: 1, title: 'Marmoritaivas' }
});
txn.commit();
Yes! Calling, for example,
node.save will synchronously return a special object
which you can use to refer to that newly created node within the batch.
For example, this is perfectly valid in the context of a batch transaction:
var txn = db.batch();
var singer = txn.save({name: 'Johanna Kurkela'});
var album = txn.save({title: 'Kauriinsilmät', year: 2008});
var performance = txn.relate(singer, 'performs_on', album, {role: 'Primary Artist'});
txn.rel.legacyindex('performances', performance, 'year', '2008');
txn.commit(function(err, results) {});
Each function you call on the batch object will return a special object that you can use to refer to that call's results once that batch is finished (in addition to the intra-batch referencing feature mentioned above). The best way to demonstrate this is by example:
var txn = db.batch();
var album = txn.save({title: 'Hetki Hiljaa'});
var songs = txn.save([
{ title: 'Olen Sinussa', length: 248 },
{ title: 'Juurrun Tähän Ikävään', length: 271 }
]);
// note we can also use `songs` to reference the node that will be created
txn.relate(album, 'has_song', songs[0], { trackNumber: 1 });
txn.relate(album, 'has_song', songs[1], { trackNumber: 3 });
txn.commit(function(err, results) {
var album = results[album]; // album -> { title: 'Hetki Hiljaa', id: 1 }
var tracks = results[songs];
/* tracks -> [{ title: 'Olen Sinussa', length: 248, id: 2 },
{ title: 'Juurrun Tähän Ikävään', length: 271, id: 3}] */
});
Then no changes are made. Neo4j's batch transactions are atomic, so if one operation fails, then no changes to the database are made. Neo4j's own documentation has the following to say:
This service is transactional. If any of the operations performed fails (returns a non-2xx HTTP status code), the transaction will be rolled back and all changes will be undone.
No, as of now we don't support nesting batches as it tends to confuse the
intra-batch referencing functionality. To enforce this, you'll find that the
seraph-like object returned by
db.batch() has no
.batch function itself.
db object is a batch operation?
Like so:
// db.isBatch -> undefined
var txn = db.batch();
// txn.isBatch -> true
if (txn.isBatch) // Woo! I'm in a batch.
Aliases: node.save
Create or update a node. If
object has an id property, the node with that id
is updated. Otherwise, a new node is created. Returns the newly created/updated
node to the callback.
Note: using
node.save with a
label does not work in a batch. If you
want to create a node with label in a batch, you should call
node.save without
a label, followed by
node.label with a reference to the created node.
Arguments
node - an object to create or update
label - a label to label this node with. this is performed atomically, so if
labelling the node fails, the node is not saved/updated. supplying
label is
exclusive with
key and
value. You may either specify a
label, or a
key
and a
value, but all three. Note: using
node.save with a
label
does not work in a batch. If you want to create a node with label in a batch,
you should call
node.save without a label, followed by
node.label with a
reference to the created node.
key,
value (optional) - a property key and a value to update it with. This
allows you to only update a single property of the node, without touching any
others. If
key is specified,
value must also be.
callback - function(err, node).
node is the newly saved or updated node. If
a create was performed,
node will now have an id property. The returned
object is not the same reference as the passed object (the passed object will
never be altered).
Example
Creating and updating a node
// Create a node
db.save({ name: 'Jon', age: 22, likes: 'Beer' }, function(err, node) {
console.log(node); // -> { name: 'Jon', age: 22, likes: 'Beer', id: 1 }
// Update it
delete node.likes;
node.age++;
db.save(node, function(err, node) {
console.log(node); // -> { name: 'Jon', age: 23, id: 1 }
});
});
Creating a node with a label
db.save({ name: 'Jon' }, 'Person', function(err, node) {
});
Update a single property on a node
db.save({ name: 'Jon', age: 23 }, 'Person', function(err, node) {
db.save(node, 'age', 24, function(err) {
});
});
Aliases: node.read
Read a node.
Note: If the node doesn't exist, Neo4j will return an exception. You can
check if this is indicating that your node doesn't exist because
err.statusCode will equal
404. This is inconsistent with behaviour of
[node.legacyindex.read](#legacyindex.read), but it is justified because the
Neo4j REST api behaviour is inconsistent in this way as well.
Arguments
id | object - either the id of the node to read, or an object containing an id
property of the node to read.
property (optional) - the name of the property to read. if this is specified,
only the value of this property on the object is returned.
callback - function(err, node).
node is an object containing the properties
of the node with the given id.
Example
db.save({ make: 'Citroen', model: 'DS4' }, function(err, node) {
db.read(node.id, function(err, node) {
console.log(node) // -> { make: 'Citroen', model: 'DS4', id: 1 }
});
});
Aliases: node.delete
Delete a node.
Arguments
id | object - either the id of the node to delete, or an object containing an id
property of the node to delete.
force (optional - default = false) - if truthy, will delete all the node's
relations prior to deleting the node.
property (optional) - if specified, delete only the property with this name
on the object. note that you can either specify
property or
force, not
both, as force is meaningless when deleting a property
callback - function(err). if
err is falsy, the node has been deleted.
Example
db.save({ name: 'Jon' }, function(err, node) {
db.delete(node, function(err) {
if (!err) console.log('Jon has been deleted!');
});
});
Aliases: node.find
Perform a query based on a predicate. The predicate is translated to a cypher query.
Arguments
predicate - Partially defined object. Will return elements which match
the defined attributes of predicate.
any (optional, default=
false) - If true, elements need only match on one
attribute. If false, elements must match on all attributes.
label (optional, default=
null) - Find only nodes with the given label.
([neo4j docs on labels](http://neo4j.com/docs/stable/rest-api-node-labels.html))
callback - function(err, results) -
results is an array of the resulting
nodes.
Example
Given database content:
{ name: 'Jon' , age: 23, australian: true }
{ name: 'Neil' , age: 60, australian: true }
{ name: 'Belinda', age: 26, australian: false }
{ name: 'Katie' , age: 29, australian: true }
Retrieve all australians:
var predicate = { australian: true };
var people = db.find(predicate, function (err, people) {
if (err) throw err;
assert.equals(3, people.length);
});
*Aliases: node.relationships
Read the relationships involving the specified node.
Arguments
id | object - either the id of a node, or an object containing an id property of
a node.
direction ('all'|'in'|'out') (optional unless
type is passed,
default=
'all') - the direction of relationships to read.
type (optional, default=
'' (match all relationships)) - the relationship
type to find
callback - function(err, relationships) -
relationships is an array of the
matching relationships
Example
db.relationships(452, 'out', 'knows', function(err, relationships) {
// relationships = all outgoing `knows` relationships from node 452
});
Aliases: node.label
Add a label to a node.
Arguments
id|object(s) - either the id of the node to label, or an object containing an
id property of the node to label. can be an array of objects/ids.
label(s) - the label(s) to apply. can be an array of labels.
replace (optional) - if set to true, this label will replace any previous
labels.
callback - function(err). if err is falsy, the operation succeeded.
Example
db.save({ make: 'Citroen', model: 'DS4' }, function(err, node) {
db.label(node, ['Car', 'Hatchback'], function(err) {
// `node` is now labelled with "Car" and "Hatchback"!
});
});
Aliases: node.removeLabel
Remove a label from a node.
Arguments
id|object(s) - either the id of the node to delabel, or an object containing
an id property of the node to delabel. can be an array of objects/ids.
label - the label to remove. cannot be an array.
callback - function(err). if err is falsy, the operation succeeded.
Example
db.save({ make: 'Citroen', model: 'DS4' }, function(err, node) {
db.label(node, ['Car', 'Hatchback'], function(err) {
// `node` is now labelled with "Car" and "Hatchback"!
db.removeLabel(node, 'Hatchback', function(err) {
// `node` is now only labelled with "Car".
});
});
});
Aliases: node.nodesWithLabel
Fetch all of the nodes that are labelled with a specific label.
Arguments
label - the label.
callback - function(err, results). results is always an array (assuming no
error), containing the nodes that were labelled with
label. if no nodes were
labelled with
label,
results is an empty array.
Example
db.save({ make: 'Citroen', model: 'DS4' }, function(err, node) {
db.label(node, ['Car', 'Hatchback'], function(err) {
db.nodesWithLabel('Car', function(err, results) {
results[0].model // -> 'DS4'
});
});
});
Aliases: node.readLabels
Read the labels of a node, or all labels in the database.
Arguments
node(s) (optional) - the node to return the labels of. if not specified, every
label in the database is returned. can be an array of nodes.
callback - function(err, labels). labels is an array of labels.
Example
db.save({ make: 'Citroen', model: 'DS4' }, function(err, node) {
db.label(node, ['Car', 'Hatchback'], function(err) {
db.readLabels(node, function(err, labels) {
//labels -> ['Car', 'Hatchback']
});
});
});
Aliases: relate, node.relate
Create a relationship between two nodes.
Arguments
firstId | firstObject - id of the start node or an object with an id property
for the start node
type - the name of the relationship
secondId | secondObject - id of the end node or an object with an id property
for the end node
properties (optional, default=
{}) - properties of the relationship
callback - function(err, relationship) -
relationship is the newly created
relationship
Example
db.relate(1, 'knows', 2, { for: '2 months' }, function(err, relationship) {
assert.deepEqual(relationship, {
start: 1,
end: 2,
type: 'knows',
properties: { for: '2 months' },
id: 1
});
});
Update the properties of a relationship. Note that you cannot use this method to update the base properties of the relationship (start, end, type) - in order to do that you'll need to delete the old relationship and create a new one.
Arguments
relationship - the relationship object with some changed properties
key,
value (optional) - if a key and value is specified, only the property with
that key will be updated. the rest of the object will not be touched.
callback - function(err). if err is falsy, the update succeeded.
Example
var props = { for: '2 months', location: 'Bergen' };
db.rel.create(1, 'knows', 2, props, function(err, relationship) {
delete relationship.properties.location;
relationship.properties.for = '3 months';
db.rel.update(relationship, function(err) {
// properties on this relationship in the database are now equal to
// { for: '3 months' }
});
});
Read a relationship.
Arguments
object | id - the id of the relationship to read or an object with an id
property of the relationship to read.
callback - function(err, relationship).
relationship is an object
representing the read relationship.
Example
db.rel.create(1, 'knows', 2, { for: '2 months' }, function(err, newRelationship) {
db.rel.read(newRelationship.id, function(err, readRelationship) {
assert.deepEqual(newRelationship, readRelationship);
assert.deepEqual(readRelationship, {
start: 1,
end: 2,
type: 'knows',
id: 1,
properties: { for: '2 months' }
});
});
});
Delete a relationship.
Arguments
object | id - the id of the relationship to delete or an object with an id
property of the relationship to delete.
callback - function(err). If
err is falsy, the relationship has been
deleted.
Example
db.rel.create(1, 'knows', 2, { for: '2 months' }, function(err, rel) {
db.rel.delete(rel.id, function(err) {
if (!err) console.log("Relationship was deleted");
});
});
List all constraints, or optionally all constraints for a label.
Arguments
label (optional) - the label to list constraints for
callback - function(err, constraints).
constraints is an array of
constraint objects. For example,
[{type:'UNIQUENESS', label:'Person', property_keys['name']}]
Example
db.constraints.list('Person', function(err, constraints) {
console.log(constraints);
// -> [{ type: 'UNIQUENESS', label: 'Person', property_keys: ['name'] }]
});
List all uniqueness constraints, or optionally fetch a uniqueness constraint for
key.
Arguments
label - the label to list uniqueness constraints for
key (optional) - if specified, retrieve any uniqueness constraint for this
property key.
callback - function(err, constraints).
constraints is an array of
constraint objects. For example,
[{type:'UNIQUENESS', label:'Person', property_keys: ['name']}]. If none
existed, it is an empty array.
Example
db.constraints.uniqueness.list('Person', 'name', function(err, constraints) {
console.log(constraints);
// -> [{ type: 'UNIQUENESS', label: 'Person', property_keys: ['name'] }]
});
Create a uniqueness constraint on the given label. Any node labelled with
label
will be constrained to having a unique value for the given
key. If it doesn't,
attempting to label that node with
label will return an error (unfortunately
due to the way neo4j handles these errors, the statusCode is 400 instead of 409,
but you can check with
err.neo4jCause.exception == 'ConstraintViolationException'.
Arguments
label - the label to create a uniqueness constraint for
key - the key that should be unique on nodes labelled with
label
callback - function(err, constraint).
constraint is a constraint object
representing the constraint that was created, e.g.
[{type:'UNIQUENESS', label:'Person', property_keys['name']}]. If the
constraint already existed,
err.statusCode == 409.
Example
// any node labelled Person should have a unique `name`
db.constraints.uniqueness.create('Person', 'name', function(err, constraint) {
console.log(constraint);
// -> { type: 'UNIQUENESS', label: 'Person', property_keys: ['name'] }
});
Create a uniqueness constraint on the given label. If the constraint exists, don't return an error, just return the existing constraint.
Arguments
label - the label to create a uniqueness constraint for
key - the key that should be unique on nodes labelled with
label
callback - function(err, constraint).
constraint is a constraint object
representing the constraint that was created, e.g.
[{type:'UNIQUENESS', label:'Person', property_keys: ['name']}].
Example
// any node labelled Person should have a unique `name`
db.constraints.uniqueness.createIfNone('Person', 'name', function(err, constraint) {
console.log(constraint);
// -> { type: 'UNIQUENESS', label: 'Person', property_keys: ['name'] }
db.constraints.uniqueness.createIfNone('Person', 'name', function(err, constraint) {
console.log(err);
// -> undefined
console.log(constraint);
// -> { type: 'UNIQUENESS', label: 'Person', property_keys: ['name'] }
});
});
Drop (remove) a uniqueness constraint.
Arguments
label - the label to remove a uniqueness constraint from
key - the key on which to remove the uniqueness constraint
callback - function(err). if
err is falsy, the constraint was successfully
dropped
Example
// any node labelled Person should have a unique `name`
db.constraints.uniqueness.create('Person', 'name', function(err, constraint) {
console.log(constraint);
// -> { type: 'UNIQUENESS', label: 'Person', property_keys: ['name'] }
db.constraints.uniqueness.drop('Person', 'name', function(err) {
console.log(err);
// -> undefined
// the constraint has been dropped
});
});
For more of an overview on schema-based indexing, check out the [neo4j docs on the subject](http://docs.neo4j.org/chunked/milestone/graphdb-neo4j-schema.html#graphdb-neo4j-schema-indexes).
Create an index on
label with
key. Note that schema-based indexes are
performance-boosting only and do not imply any uniqueness constraints.
Arguments
label - the label to create an index on
key - the key to index, i.e.
'name'. Note that compound indexes are not
yet supported by neo4j-2
callback - function(err, index).
index is an object that reflects the
index that was created, i.e.
{ label: 'Person', property_keys: ['name'] }.
Note that if you've already created the index, you'll get a conflict error. You
can check this by checking
err's
statusCode property.
409 indicates a
conflict. You can avoid this by using [index.createIfNone](#index.createIfNone)
Example
db.index.create('Person', 'name', function(err, index) {
console.log(index); // -> { label: 'Person', property_keys: ['name'] }
});
Create an index on
label with
key. Exactly the same as
[index.create](#index.create) except it will not throw an error if it encounters
a conflict.
Arguments
label - the label to create an index on
key - the key to index, i.e.
'name'. Note that compound indexes are not
yet supported by neo4j-2
callback - function(err, index).
index is an object that reflects the
index that was created, i.e.
{ label: 'Person', property_keys: ['name'] }.
Example
db.index.createIfNone('Person', 'name', function(err, index) {
console.log(index); // -> { label: 'Person', property_keys: ['name'] }
});
Retrieve a listing of the indexes on a label.
Arguments
label - the label to retrieve indexes for
callback - function(err, indexes).
indexes is an array of objects that
reflect the indexes on this label, i.e.
[{ label: 'Person', property_keys: ['name'] }].
Example
db.index.list('Person', function(err, index) {
console.log(index); // -> [ { label: 'Person', property_keys: ['name'] } ]
});
Drop an index from a label
Arguments
label - the label to drop the index from
key - the key to drop the index from
callback - function(err). if
err is falsy, the index was dropped
successfully.
Example
db.index.drop('Person', 'name' function(err) {
if (!err) console.log('Index dropped!');
});
Note that as of Neo4j-2.0.0 legacy indexes are no longer the preferred way to handle indexing
Create a new legacy index. If you're using the default legacy index configuration, this method is not necessary - you can just start using the legacy index with [legacyindex.add](#legacyindex.add) as if it already existed.
NOTE for legacy index functions: there are two different types of legacy
index in neo4j - node legacy indexes and relationship legacy indexes.
When you're working with node legacy indexes, you use the functions on
node.legacyindex. Similarly, when you're working on relationship legacy
indexes you use the functions on
rel.legacyindex. Most of the functions on
both of these are identical (excluding the uniqueness functions), but one acts
upon node legacy indexes, and the other upon relationship legacy indexes.
Arguments
name - the name of the legacy index that is being created
config (optional, default=
{}) - the configuration of the legacy index.
See the [neo4j docs](http://docs.neo4j.org/chunked/milestone/rest-api-indexes.html#rest-api-create-node-index-with-configuration)
for more information.
callback - function(err). If
err is falsy, the legacy index has been created.
Example
var indexConfig = { type: 'fulltext', provider: 'lucene' };
db.node.legacyindex.create('a_fulltext_index', indexConfig, function(err) {
if (!err) console.log('a fulltext legacy index has been created!');
});
node.legacyindex.add is aliased as node.legacyindex & legacyindex
Add a node/relationship to a legacy index.
NOTE for legacy index functions: there are two different types of legacy
index in neo4j - node legacy indexes and relationship legacy indexes.
When you're working with node legacy indexes, you use the functions on
node.legacyindex. Similarly, when you're working on relationship legacy
indexes you use the functions on
rel.legacyindex. Most of the functions on
both of these are identical (excluding the uniqueness functions), but one acts
upon node legacy indexes, and the other upon relationship legacy indexes.
Arguments
indexName - the name of the legacy index to add the node/relationship to.
id | object - the id of the node/relationship to add to the legacy index or
an object with an id property of the node/relationship to add to the legacy
index.
key - the key to index the node/relationship with
value - the value to index the node/relationship with
callback - function(err). If
err is falsy, the node/relationship has
been indexed.
Example
db.save({ name: 'Jon' }, function(err, node) {
db.legacyindex('people', node, 'name', node.name, function(err) {
if (!err) console.log('Jon has been indexed!');
});
});
Read the object(s) from a legacy index that match a key-value pair. See also [legacyindex.readAsList](#legacyindex.readAsList).
NOTE for legacy index functions: there are two different types of legacy
index in neo4j - node legacy indexes and relationship legacy indexes.
When you're working with node legacy indexes, you use the functions on
node.legacyindex. Similarly, when you're working on relationship legacy
indexes you use the functions on
rel.legacyindex. Most of the functions on
both of these are identical (excluding the uniqueness functions), but one acts
upon node legacy indexes, and the other upon relationship legacy indexes.
Arguments
indexName - the legacy index to read from
key - the key to match
value - the value to match
callback - function(err, results).
results is a node or relationship object
(or an array of them if there was more than one) that matched the given
key-value pair in the given legacy index. If nothing matched,
results === false. [legacyindex.readAsList](#legacyindex.readAsList) is
similar, but always gives
results as an array, with zero, one or more
elements.
Example
db.rel.legacyindex.read('friendships', 'location', 'Norway', function(err, rels) {
// `rels` is an array of all relationships indexed in the `friendships`
// index, with a value `Norway` for the key `location`.
});
Read the object(s) from a legacy index that match a key-value pair. See also [legacyindex.read](#legacyindex.read).
NOTE for legacy index functions: there are two different types of legacy
index in neo4j - node legacy indexes and relationship legacy indexes.
When you're working with node legacy indexes, you use the functions on
node.legacyindex. Similarly, when you're working on relationship legacy
indexes you use the functions on
rel.legacyindex. Most of the functions on
both of these are identical (excluding the uniqueness functions), but one acts
upon node legacy indexes, and the other upon relationship legacy indexes.
Arguments
indexName - the legacy index to read from
key - the key to match
value - the value to match
callback - function(err, results).
results is an array of node or
relationship objects that matched the given key-value pair in the given legacy
index. [legacyindex.read](#legacyindex.read) is similar, but gives
results
as
false, an object or an array of objects depending on the number of hits.
Example
db.rel.legacyindex.readAsList('friendships', 'location', 'Norway', function(err, rels) {
// `rels` is an array of all relationships indexed in the `friendships`
// legacy index, with a value `Norway` for the key `location`.
});
Remove a node/relationship from a legacy index.
NOTE for legacy index functions: there are two different types of legacy
index in neo4j - node legacy indexes and relationship legacy indexes.
When you're working with node legacy indexes, you use the functions on
node.legacyindex. Similarly, when you're working on relationship legacy
indexes you use the functions on
rel.legacyindex. Most of the functions on
both of these are identical (excluding the uniqueness functions), but one acts
upon node legacy indexes, and the other upon relationship legacy indexes.
Arguments
indexName - the legacy index to remove the node/relationship from.
id | object - the id of the node/relationship to remove from the legacy
index or an object with an id property of the node/relationship to remove from
the legacy index.
key (optional) - the key from which to remove the node/relationship. If none
is specified, every reference to the node/relationship is deleted from the
legacy index.
value (optional) - the value from which to remove the node/relationship. If
none is specified, every reference to the node/relationship is deleted for the
given key.
callback - function(err). If
err is falsy, the specified references have
been removed.
Example
db.node.legacyindex.remove('people', 6821, function(err) {
if (!err) console.log("Every reference of node 6821 has been removed from the people index");
});
db.rel.legacyindex.remove('friendships', 351, 'in', 'Australia', function(err) {
if (!err) console.log("Relationship 351 is no longer indexed as a friendship in Australia");
})
Delete a legacy index.
NOTE for legacy index functions: there are two different types of legacy
index in neo4j - node legacy indexes and relationship legacy indexes.
When you're working with node legacy indexes, you use the functions on
node.legacyindex. Similarly, when you're working on relationship legacy
indexes you use the functions on
rel.legacyindex. Most of the functions on
both of these are identical (excluding the uniqueness functions), but one acts
upon node legacy indexes, and the other upon relationship legacy indexes.
Arguments
name - the name of the legacy index to delete
callback - function(err). if
err is falsy, the legacy index has been deleted.
Example
db.rel.legacyindex.delete('friendships', function(err) {
if (!err) console.log('The `friendships` index has been deleted');
});
Save a node or relationship, using a legacy index to enforce uniqueness. If
there is already a node or relationship saved under the specified
key and
value in the specified
index, that node or relationship will be returned.
Note that you cannot use this function to update nodes.
NOTE for legacy index functions: there are two different types of legacy
index in neo4j - node legacy indexes and relationship legacy indexes.
When you're working with node legacy indexes, you use the functions on
node.legacyindex. Similarly, when you're working on relationship legacy
indexes you use the functions on
rel.legacyindex. Most of the functions on
both of these are identical (excluding the uniqueness functions), but one acts
upon node legacy indexes, and the other upon relationship legacy indexes.
Arguments (node)
node - the node to save
index - the name of the legacy index in which
key and
value are relevant
key - the key to check or store under
value - the value to check or store under
callback - function(err, node) - returns your saved node, or the node that
was referenced by the specified
key and
value if one already existed.
Arguments (relationship)
startNode - the start point of the relationship (object containing id or id)
relName - the name of the relationship to create
endNode - the end point of the relationship (object containing id or id)
properties (optional) - an object containing properties to store on the
created relationship.
index - the name of the legacy index in which
key and
value are relevant
key - the key to check or store under
value - the value to check or store under
callback - function(err, rel) - returns your created relationship, or the
relationship that was referenced by the specified
key and
value if one
already existed.
Example
var tag = { name: 'finnish' };
db.node.legacyindex.getOrSaveUnique(tag, 'tags', 'name', tag.name, function(err, tag) {
// tag == { id: 1, name: 'finnish' }
// save another new object with the same properties
db.node.legacyindex.getOrSaveUnique({ name: 'finnish' }, 'tags', 'name', 'finnish', function(err, newTag) {
// newTag == { id: 1, name: 'finnish' }
// no save was performed because there was already an object at that index
});
});
Save a node or relationship, using a legacy index to enforce uniqueness. If
there is already a node or relationship saved under the specified
key and
value in the specified
index, an error is returned indicating that there
as a conflict. You can check if the result was a conflict by checking if
err.statusCode == 409.
NOTE for legacy index functions: there are two different types of legacy
index in neo4j - node legacy indexes and relationship legacy indexes.
When you're working with node legacy indexes, you use the functions on
node.legacyindex. Similarly, when you're working on relationship legacy
indexes you use the functions on
rel.legacyindex. Most of the functions on
both of these are identical (excluding the uniqueness functions), but one acts
upon node legacy indexes, and the other upon relationship legacy indexes.
Arguments (node)
node - the node to save
index - the name of the legacy index in which
key and
value are relevant
key - the key to check or store under
value - the value to check or store under
callback - function(err, node) - returns your created node, or an err with
statusCode == 409 if a node already existed at that legacy index
Arguments (relationship)
startNode - the start point of the relationship (object containing id or id)
relName - the name of the relationship to create
endNode - the end point of the relationship (object containing id or id)
properties (optional) - an object containing properties to store on the
created relationship.
index - the name of the legacy index in which
key and
value are relevant
key - the key to check or store under
value - the value to check or store under
callback - function(err, rel) - returns your created relationship, or an
err with
statusCode == 409 if a relationship already existed at that legacy
index
Example
var tag = { name: 'finnish' };
db.node.legacyindex.saveUniqueOrFail(tag, 'tags', 'name', tag.name, function(err, tag) {
// tag == { id: 1, name: 'finnish' }
// save another new object with the same properties
db.node.legacyindex.saveUniqueOrFail({ name: 'finnish' }, 'tags', 'name', 'finnish', function(err, newTag) {
// newTag == undefined
// err.statusCode == 409 (conflict)
// an error was thrown because there was already a node at that index.
});
});
Development of Seraph is lovingly sponsored by [BRIK Tekonologier AS](http://www.github.com/brikteknologier) in Bergen, Norway.