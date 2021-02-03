sequest(host[, command[, opts]])
By default sequest will use your local
ssh-agent to authenticate to remote hosts which should make it unnecessary to enter username, password or privateKey information.
var sequest = require('sequest')
sequest('root@127.0.0.1', 'ls', function (e, stdout) {
if (e) throw e
console.log(stdout.split('\n'))
})
var seq = sequest('root@127.0.0.1')
seq.pipe(process.stdout) // only necessary if you want to see the output in your terminal
seq.write('ls -la')
seq.write('touch testfile')
seq.write('ls -la')
seq.end()
Each command will complete before the next is sent to the server. If any command returns a non-zero exit code it will emit an error which effectively ends the stream and the processing of subsequent commands.
Accepts all ssh2 connection options, most of which are unnecessary as you can define user and host information in the host string and because
ssh-agent authentication is used when not supplying a
privateKey.
The most common are listed below.
username - < string > - Username for authentication. Default: (none)
password - < string > - Password for password-based user authentication. Default: (none)
agent - < string > - Path to ssh-agent's UNIX socket for ssh-agent-based user authentication.
sequest defaults this to
process.env.SSH_AUTH_SOCK.
privateKey - < mixed > - Buffer or string that contains a private key for key-based user authentication (OpenSSH format). Default: (none)
passphrase - < string > - For an encrypted private key, this is the passphrase used to decrypt it. Default: (none)
publicKey - < mixed > - Optional Buffer or string that contains a public key for key-based user authentication (OpenSSH format). If
publicKey is not set, it will be generated from the
privateKey. Default: (none)
root@72.9.543.901)
var fs = require('fs')
var sequest = require('sequest')
// Load privateKey synchronously
var key = fs.readFileSync(process.env.HOME + '/.ssh/id_rsa')
// Callback API
sequest('root@10.555.44.99', {
command: 'uptime',
proxy: 'root@72.9.543.901',
privateKey: key
}, function (err, stdout) {
if (err) console.error(err)
console.log(stdout)
})
// Streaming api
var seq = sequest('root@19.555.44.99', { proxy: 'root@72.9.543.901'})
seq.pipe(process.stdout);
seq.write('ifconfig')
.connect(host[, opts])
Convenience API for making several calls to the same host.
var seq = sequest.connect('root@127.0.0.1')
seq('ls', function (e, stdout) {
seq('ls '+stdout.split('\n')[0], function (e, stdout) {
console.log(stdout.split('\n'))
seq.end() // will keep process open if you don't end it
})
})
.get(host, path[, opts])
var reader = sequest.get('root@127.0.0.1', '/remote/path/to/file')
reader.pipe(process.stdout)
Also works with
.connect()
var c = sequest.connect('root@127.0.0.1')
, reader = c.get('/remote/path/to/file')
;
reader.pipe(process.stdout)
Default options, as defined by ssh2, are as follows:
{ flags: 'r',
encoding: null,
mode: 0666,
bufferSize: 64 * 1024
}
.put(host, path[, opts])
var writer = sequest.put('root@127.0.0.1', '/remote/path/to/file')
fs.createReadStream('/local/path').pipe(writer)
writer.on('close', function () {
// finished writing.
})
Also works with
.connect()
var c = sequest.connect('root@127.0.0.1')
, writer = c.put('/remote/path/to/file')
;
fs.createReadStream('/local/path').pipe(writer)
writer.on('close', function () {
// finished writing.
})
Default options, as defined by ssh2, are as follows:
{ flags: 'w',
encoding: null,
mode: 0666,
autoClose: true
}
This would not be possible without Brian White's amazing ssh2 module.