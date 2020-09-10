The responsive CSS animation framework for creating unique sliders, presentations, banners, and other step-based applications.

Sequence.js provides all of the JavaScript functionality you need for step-based applications such as sliders and presentations, allowing you to concentrate on producing your content with style.

Easily add transitions using the .seq-in and .seq-out CSS classes automatically added via Sequence.js to style how your slides/steps and content animate.

Find out how Sequence.js works in the Introduction theme or for more details, head to the documentation.

See the introduction and ready-made themes.

Features

Rapid development of animated step-based applications using CSS

Fully supports responsive design

Supported on mobile, tablet, and desktop devices

No limitations on CSS, HTML, and workflow you can use

Animate canvas and content

Hardware acceleration (for smooth animation even on mobile devices)

Touch support via Hammer.js

Auto play

Easy-to-add next/previous/pause buttons and pagination

Preloader via ImagesLoaded

Hash tag support

Keyboard navigation

30+ options and API for custom functionality

Top quality documentation

Supports all major browsers with a fallback mode for legacy browsers (detailed browser support)

Ready-made themes available

Yeoman generator available for quick scaffolding of themes

Browser Support

Sequence.js is supported in modern browsers on major platforms, with a fallback theme for Internet Explorer 8 and 9, and other older browsers that don't support CSS transitions.

See Browser Support in more detail.

Getting Started

To get started download Sequence.js and then head to the documentation. If you'd like to contribute to Sequence.js development, please see the contributing guidelines.

Download

Sequence.js can also be installed using the Bower command:

bower install sequencejs

or NPM:

npm install sequencejs

Philosophy

Sequence.js aims to provide a complete animation framework for you to create animated step-based applications almost entirely in CSS without getting in the way of how you or a web browser work. Create content and then animate it using the HTML, CSS, and workflow you're used to. Sequence.js will take care of the JavaScript functionality. There's no special syntax to learn, no limitations on the workflow you are used to, and no heavy JavaScript implementations recreating what the browser is already capable of.

Authors

Ian Lunn and contributors.

Browser testing environment provided by BrowserStack.

Licenses

License information can be found on the Sequence.js website.

