openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
seq

sequencejs

by Ian Lunn
2.0.0 (see all)

The responsive CSS animation framework for creating unique sliders, presentations, banners, and other step-based applications.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Carousel

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Sequence.js Flattr this git repo Join the chat at https://gitter.im/IanLunn/Sequence

The responsive CSS animation framework for creating unique sliders, presentations, banners, and other step-based applications.

Sequence.js provides all of the JavaScript functionality you need for step-based applications such as sliders and presentations, allowing you to concentrate on producing your content with style.

Easily add transitions using the .seq-in and .seq-out CSS classes automatically added via Sequence.js to style how your slides/steps and content animate.

Find out how Sequence.js works in the Introduction theme or for more details, head to the documentation.

See the introduction and ready-made themes.

Features

  • Rapid development of animated step-based applications using CSS
  • Fully supports responsive design
  • Supported on mobile, tablet, and desktop devices
  • No limitations on CSS, HTML, and workflow you can use
  • Animate canvas and content
  • Hardware acceleration (for smooth animation even on mobile devices)
  • Touch support via Hammer.js
  • Auto play
  • Easy-to-add next/previous/pause buttons and pagination
  • Preloader via ImagesLoaded
  • Hash tag support
  • Keyboard navigation
  • 30+ options and API for custom functionality
  • Top quality documentation
  • Supports all major browsers with a fallback mode for legacy browsers (detailed browser support)
  • Ready-made themes available
  • Yeoman generator available for quick scaffolding of themes

Browser Support

Sequence.js is supported in modern browsers on major platforms, with a fallback theme for Internet Explorer 8 and 9, and other older browsers that don't support CSS transitions.

See Browser Support in more detail.

Getting Started

To get started download Sequence.js and then head to the documentation. If you'd like to contribute to Sequence.js development, please see the contributing guidelines.

Download

Sequence.js can also be installed using the Bower command:

bower install sequencejs

or NPM:

npm install sequencejs

Philosophy

Sequence.js aims to provide a complete animation framework for you to create animated step-based applications almost entirely in CSS without getting in the way of how you or a web browser work. Create content and then animate it using the HTML, CSS, and workflow you're used to. Sequence.js will take care of the JavaScript functionality. There's no special syntax to learn, no limitations on the workflow you are used to, and no heavy JavaScript implementations recreating what the browser is already capable of.

Authors

Ian Lunn and contributors.

Follow @IanLunn on Twitter for Sequence.js news, web design & development links, tips, and opinions

Sponsors

Browser testing environment provided by BrowserStack.

Browser Stack

Licenses

License information can be found on the Sequence.js website.

Hire Ian Lunn

Ian Lunn is a Web Designer, Front-end Developer, and author of CSS3 Foundations.

Hire Ian Lunn for responsive design, WordPress sites, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

swi
swiperMost modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
903K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
ks
keen-sliderThe touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
@glidejs/glideA dependency-free JavaScript ES6 slider and carousel. It’s lightweight, flexible and fast. Designed to slide. No less, no more
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
86K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ts
tiny-sliderVanilla javascript slider for all purposes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
52K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
sc
slick-carouselthe last carousel you'll ever need
GitHub Stars
27K
Weekly Downloads
682K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
72
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
flickity:leaves: Touch, responsive, flickable carousels
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
86K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
See 19 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial