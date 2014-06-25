huzzah for es6-promise!

Now that es6-promise exists, Sequence isn't really necessary. Try es6-promise today!

var Promise = require ( 'es6-promise' ).Promise , state = {} ; new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { resolve( 'a' ); }).then( function ( a ) { state.a = a; return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { resolve( 'b' ); }); }).then( function ( b ) { state.b = b; console .log(state); })

P.S. Sequence is admittedly a bit more intuitive than and I'd happily accept a pull request that uses es6-promise under the hood.

Sequence

Creates an Asynchronous Stack which execute each enqueued method after the previous function calls the provided next(err, data [, ...]) .

In many cases forEachAsync or forAllAsync will be a better alternative.

API

Sequence.create(defaultContext=null)

then(function callback(next, err, data [, ...]) {}, context) - add a callback onto the queue begins or resumes the queue passes the results of the previous function into the next

- add a callback onto the queue

Node.js Installation

Node.JS (Server):

npm install sequence

Browser Installation

You can install from bower:

bower install sequence

Or download the raw file from https://raw.github.com/FuturesJS/sequence/master/sequence.js:

wget https://raw.github.com/FuturesJS/sequence/master/sequence.js

Or build with pakmanager:

pakmanager build sequence

Usage