Now that
es6-promise exists,
Sequence isn't really necessary. Try
es6-promise today!
var Promise = require('es6-promise').Promise
, state = {}
;
new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
resolve('a');
}).then(function (a) {
state.a = a;
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
resolve('b');
});
}).then(function (b) {
state.b = b;
console.log(state);
})
P.S. Sequence is admittedly a bit more intuitive than and I'd happily accept a pull request that uses es6-promise under the hood.
Creates an Asynchronous Stack which execute each enqueued method after the previous function calls the provided
next(err, data [, ...]).
In many cases
forEachAsync or
forAllAsync will be a better alternative.
Sequence.create(defaultContext=null)
then(function callback(next, err, data [, ...]) {}, context) - add a callback onto the queue
Node.JS (Server):
npm install sequence
You can install from bower:
bower install sequence
Or download the raw file from https://raw.github.com/FuturesJS/sequence/master/sequence.js:
wget https://raw.github.com/FuturesJS/sequence/master/sequence.js
Or build with pakmanager:
pakmanager build sequence
(function (exports) {
'use strict';
var Sequence = exports.Sequence || require('sequence').Sequence
, sequence = Sequence.create()
, err
;
sequence
.then(function (next) {
setTimeout(function () {
next(err, "Hi", "World!");
}, 120);
})
.then(function (next, err, a, b) {
setTimeout(function () {
next(err, "Hello", b);
}, 270);
})
.then(function (next, err, a, b) {
setTimeout(function () {
console.log(a, b);
next();
}, 50);
});
// so that this example works in browser and node.js
}('undefined' !== typeof exports && exports || new Function('return this')()));