Automatically version (audit, log) your sequelize models, tracking all the changes (create, update, delete) by generating a version of the model than can be used for easy querying, see the changes made, or whatever you want. The version model uses sequelize hooks to persist the data.

Installation

npm i sequelize-version --save

or

yarn add sequelize-version

Features

Custom settings (version prefix, suffix, schema and more)

Supports transaction

Usage

const Sequelize = require ( 'sequelize' ); const Version = require ( 'sequelize-version' ); const sequelize = new Sequelize(...); const Person = sequelize.define( 'Person' , ...); const PersonVersion = new Version(Person);

Options

Name Type Default Description prefix string 'version' Prefix for table name and version attributes suffix string Table name suffix attributePrefix string Overrides prefix for version attribute fields schema string Version model schema, uses origin model schema as default sequelize sequelize Sequelize instance, uses origin model sequelize as default exclude Array<string> Attributes to ignore tableUnderscored boolean true Use underscore in version table name underscored boolean true Use underscore in version attributes

Examples

Checking versions

let person = await Person.build({ name : 'Jack' }).save(); person.name = 'Jack Johnson' ; await person.save(); await person.destroy(); const versions = await PersonVersion.findAll({ where : { id : person.id}}); const versionsByInstance = await person.getVersions(); const versionsByModel = await Person.getVersions({ where : { id : person.id}}); console .log( JSON .parse( JSON .stringify(versions)));

Custom options

const customOptions = { prefix : '' , suffix : 'log' , attributePrefix : 'revision' , schema : 'audit' , sequelize : new Sequelize(...), exclude : [ 'createdAt' , 'updatedAt' ], tableUnderscored : true , underscored : true , } const VersionModel = new Version(Model, customOptions); Version.defaults = customOptions;

Transaction

sequelize.transaction( transaction => { return Person.build({ name : 'Jack' }).save({transaction}); }); sequelize.transaction( () => { return Person.build({ name : 'Jack' }).save(); })

Querying

const versionCreated = await VersionModel.scope( 'created' ).find({ where : { id : person.id}}); const versionUpdates = await VersionModel.scope( 'updated' ).findAll(); const versionDeleted = await VersionModel.scope( 'deleted' ).find({ where : { id : person.id}}); const allVersions = await Person.getVersions({ where : { name : { like : 'Jack%' }}}); const person = await Person.findById( 1 ); const versionsForOnlyThisPerson = await person.getVersions({ where : { name : { like : '%Johnson' }}});

Important Notes

This lib uses sequelize hooks to be able to track the changes. When using class methods, it is necessary to use the individualHooks: true option to make this possible. In such cases, this can cause a dramatic reduction in performance. See more at: https://sequelize.org/master/manual/hooks.html.

await Model.destroy({ where : { accessLevel : 0 }, individualHooks : true }); await Model.update({ username : 'Jack' }, { where : { accessLevel : 0 }, individualHooks : true });

License

The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.