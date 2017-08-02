Automatically version (audit, log) your sequelize models, tracking all the changes (create, update, delete) by generating a version of the model than can be used for easy querying, see the changes made, or whatever you want. The version model uses sequelize hooks to persist the data.
npm i sequelize-version --save
or
yarn add sequelize-version
const Sequelize = require('sequelize');
const Version = require('sequelize-version');
const sequelize = new Sequelize(...);
const Person = sequelize.define('Person', ...);
const PersonVersion = new Version(Person);
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|prefix
string
'version'
|Prefix for table name and version attributes
|suffix
string
|Table name suffix
|attributePrefix
string
|Overrides prefix for version attribute fields
|schema
string
|Version model schema, uses origin model schema as default
|sequelize
sequelize
|Sequelize instance, uses origin model sequelize as default
|exclude
Array<string>
|Attributes to ignore
|tableUnderscored
boolean
true
|Use underscore in version table name
|underscored
boolean
true
|Use underscore in version attributes
// let's create a person for test
let person = await Person.build({name: 'Jack'}).save();
// now we change a name
person.name = 'Jack Johnson';
// update
await person.save();
// and delete
await person.destroy();
// finally, get the versions
const versions = await PersonVersion.findAll({where : {id: person.id}});
// or, even simpler
const versionsByInstance = await person.getVersions();
// this way too
const versionsByModel = await Person.getVersions({where : {id: person.id}});
// versions added
console.log(JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(versions)));
/*
[
{
version_id: 1,
version_type: 1,
version_timestamp: 2017-08-02T16:08:09.956Z,
id: 1,
name: 'Jack'
},
{
version_id: 2,
version_type: 2,
version_timestamp: 2017-08-02T16:18:09.958Z,
id: 1,
name: 'Jack Johnson'
},
{
version_id: 3,
version_type: 3,
version_timestamp: 2017-08-02T16:18:09.959Z,
id: 1,
name: 'Jack Johnson'
},
]
*/
//customization examples
const customOptions = {
//table name and version attributes prefix
prefix: '',
//table name suffix
suffix: 'log',
//attribute prefix (overrides default - prefix)
attributePrefix: 'revision',
//version model schema
schema: 'audit',
//you can use another sequelize instance (overrides default - sequelize from origin model)
sequelize: new Sequelize(...),
//attributes to ignore from origin model
exclude: ['createdAt', 'updatedAt'],
//table name with underscore, true as default
tableUnderscored: true,
//attributes with underscore, true as default
underscored: true,
}
// single options
const VersionModel = new Version(Model, customOptions);
// global options
Version.defaults = customOptions;
//version uses the origin model transaction
sequelize.transaction(transaction => {
return Person.build({name: 'Jack'}).save({transaction});
});
//or, if you are using cls - http://docs.sequelizejs.com/manual/tutorial/transactions.html#automatically-pass-transactions-to-all-queries
sequelize.transaction(() => {
return Person.build({name: 'Jack'}).save();
})
// default scopes created in version model (created, updated, deleted)
const versionCreated = await VersionModel.scope('created').find({where: {id: person.id}});
const versionUpdates = await VersionModel.scope('updated').findAll();
const versionDeleted = await VersionModel.scope('deleted').find({where: {id: person.id}});
// using origin model
const allVersions = await Person.getVersions({where : {name: {like: 'Jack%'}}});
// using instance from origin model
const person = await Person.findById(1);
const versionsForOnlyThisPerson = await person.getVersions({where: {name: {like: '%Johnson'}}});
This lib uses sequelize hooks to be able to track the changes. When using class methods, it is necessary to use the
individualHooks: true option to make this possible. In such cases, this can cause a dramatic reduction in performance. See more at: https://sequelize.org/master/manual/hooks.html.
// This will select all records that are about to be deleted and emit `beforeDestroy` and `afterDestroy` on each instance.
await Model.destroy({
where: { accessLevel: 0 },
individualHooks: true
});
// This will select all records that are about to be updated and emit `beforeUpdate` and `afterUpdate` on each instance.
await Model.update({ username: 'Jack' }, {
where: { accessLevel: 0 },
individualHooks: true
});
The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.