Decorators and some other features for sequelize (v6).
sequelize@6
npm install --save-dev @types/node @types/validator
npm install sequelize reflect-metadata sequelize-typescript
Your
tsconfig.json needs the following flags:
"target": "es6", // or a more recent ecmascript version
"experimentalDecorators": true,
"emitDecoratorMetadata": true
SequelizeConfig renamed to
SequelizeOptions
modelPaths property renamed to
models
The
@Scopes and
@DefaultScope decorators now take lambda's as options
@DefaultScope(() => ({...}))
@Scopes(() => ({...}))
instead of deprecated way:
@DefaultScope({...})
@Scopes({...}))
import { Table, Column, Model, HasMany } from 'sequelize-typescript'
@Table
class Person extends Model {
@Column
name: string
@Column
birthday: Date
@HasMany(() => Hobby)
hobbies: Hobby[]
}
import { Table, Model } from 'sequelize-typescript'
@Table
class Person extends Model {}
import { Optional } from 'sequelize'
import { Table, Model } from 'sequelize-typescript'
interface PersonAttributes {
id: number
name: string
}
interface PersonCreationAttributes extends Optional<PersonAttributes, 'id'> {}
@Table
class Person extends Model<PersonAttributes, PersonCreationAttributes> {}
The model needs to extend the
Model class and has to be annotated with the
@Table decorator. All properties that
should appear as a column in the database require the
@Column annotation.
See more advanced example here.
@Table
The
@Table annotation can be used without passing any parameters. To specify some more define options, use
an object literal (all define options
from sequelize are valid):
@Table({
timestamps: true,
...
})
class Person extends Model {}
|Decorator
|Description
@Table
|sets
options.tableName=<CLASS_NAME> and
options.modelName=<CLASS_NAME> automatically
@Table(options: DefineOptions)
|sets define options (also sets
options.tableName=<CLASS_NAME> and
options.modelName=<CLASS_NAME> if not already defined by define options)
A primary key (
id) will be inherited from base class
Model. This primary key is by default an
INTEGER and has
autoIncrement=true (This behaviour is a native sequelize thing). The id can easily be overridden by marking another
attribute as primary key. So either set
@Column({primaryKey: true}) or use
@PrimaryKey together with
@Column.
@CreatedAt,
@UpdatedAt,
@DeletedAt
Annotations to define custom and type safe
createdAt,
updatedAt and
deletedAt attributes:
@CreatedAt
creationDate: Date;
@UpdatedAt
updatedOn: Date;
@DeletedAt
deletionDate: Date;
|Decorator
|Description
@CreatedAt
|sets
timestamps=true and
createdAt='creationDate'
@UpdatedAt
|sets
timestamps=true and
updatedAt='updatedOn'
@DeletedAt
|sets
timestamps=true,
paranoid=true and
deletedAt='deletionDate'
@Column
The
@Column annotation can be used without passing any parameters. But therefore it is necessary that
the js type can be inferred automatically (see Type inference for details).
@Column
name: string;
If the type cannot or should not be inferred, use:
import {DataType} from 'sequelize-typescript';
@Column(DataType.TEXT)
name: string;
Or for a more detailed column description, use an object literal (all attribute options from sequelize are valid):
@Column({
type: DataType.FLOAT,
comment: 'Some value',
...
})
value: number;
|Decorator
|Description
@Column
|tries to infer dataType from js type
@Column(dataType: DataType)
|sets dataType explicitly
@Column(options: AttributeOptions)
|sets attribute options
If you're in love with decorators: sequelize-typescript provides some more of them. The following decorators can be used together with the @Column annotation to make some attribute options easier available:
|Decorator
|Description
|Options
@AllowNull(allowNull?: boolean)
|sets
attribute.allowNull (default is
true)
@AutoIncrement
|sets
attribute.autoIncrement=true
@Unique(options? UniqueOptions)
|sets
attribute.unique=true
|UniqueOptions
@Default(value: any)
|sets
attribute.defaultValue to specified value
@PrimaryKey
|sets
attribute.primaryKey=true
@Comment(value: string)
|sets
attribute.comment to specified string
|Validate annotations
|see Model validation
The following types can be automatically inferred from javascript type. Others have to be defined explicitly.
|Design type
|Sequelize data type
string
STRING
boolean
BOOLEAN
number
INTEGER
bigint
BIGINT
Date
DATE
Buffer
BLOB
Get/set accessors do work as well
@Table
class Person extends Model {
@Column
get name(): string {
return 'My name is ' + this.getDataValue('name')
}
set name(value: string) {
this.setDataValue('name', value)
}
}
Except for minor variations sequelize-typescript will work like pure sequelize. (See sequelize docs)
To make the defined models available, you have to configure a
Sequelize instance from
sequelize-typescript(!).
import { Sequelize } from 'sequelize-typescript'
const sequelize = new Sequelize({
database: 'some_db',
dialect: 'sqlite',
username: 'root',
password: '',
storage: ':memory:',
models: [__dirname + '/models'] // or [Player, Team],
})
Before you can use your models you have to tell sequelize where they can be found. So either set
models in the
sequelize config or add the required models later on by calling
sequelize.addModels([Person]) or
sequelize.addModels([__dirname + '/models']):
sequelize.addModels([Person])
sequelize.addModels(['path/to/models'])
import {Sequelize} from 'sequelize-typescript';
const sequelize = new Sequelize({
...
models: [__dirname + '/**/*.model.ts']
});
// or
sequelize.addModels([__dirname + '/**/*.model.ts']);
A model is matched to a file by its filename. E.g.
// File User.ts matches the following exported model.
export class User extends Model {}
This is done by comparison of the filename against all exported members. The
matching can be customized by specifying the
modelMatch function in the
configuration object.
For example, if your models are named
user.model.ts, and your class is called
User, you can match these two by using the following function:
import {Sequelize} from 'sequelize-typescript';
const sequelize = new Sequelize({
models: [__dirname + '/models/**/*.model.ts']
modelMatch: (filename, member) => {
return filename.substring(0, filename.indexOf('.model')) === member.toLowerCase();
},
});
For each file that matches the
*.model.ts pattern, the
modelMatch function
will be called with its exported members. E.g. for the following file
//user.model.ts
import {Table, Column, Model} from 'sequelize-typescript';
export const UserN = 'Not a model';
export const NUser = 'Not a model';
@Table
export class User extends Model {
@Column
nickname: string;
}
The
modelMatch function will be called three times with the following arguments.
user.model UserN -> false
user.model NUser -> false
user.model User -> true (User will be added as model)
Another way to match model to file is to make your model the default export.
export default class User extends Model {}
⚠️ When using paths to add models, keep in mind that they will be loaded during runtime. This means that the path may differ from development time to execution time. For instance, using
.tsextension within paths will only work together with ts-node.
Instantiation and inserts can be achieved in the good old sequelize way
const person = Person.build({ name: 'bob', age: 99 })
person.save()
Person.create({ name: 'bob', age: 99 })
but sequelize-typescript also makes it possible to create instances with
new:
const person = new Person({ name: 'bob', age: 99 })
person.save()
Finding and updating entries does also work like using native sequelize. So see sequelize docs for more details.
Person.findOne().then((person) => {
person.age = 100
return person.save()
})
Person.update(
{
name: 'bobby'
},
{ where: { id: 1 } }
).then(() => {})
Relations can be described directly in the model by the
@HasMany,
@HasOne,
@BelongsTo,
@BelongsToMany
and
@ForeignKey annotations.
@Table
class Player extends Model {
@Column
name: string
@Column
num: number
@ForeignKey(() => Team)
@Column
teamId: number
@BelongsTo(() => Team)
team: Team
}
@Table
class Team extends Model {
@Column
name: string
@HasMany(() => Player)
players: Player[]
}
That's all, sequelize-typescript does everything else for you. So when retrieving a team by
find
Team.findOne({ include: [Player] }).then((team) => {
team.players.forEach((player) => console.log(`Player ${player.name}`))
})
the players will also be resolved (when passing
include: Player to the find options)
@Table
class Book extends Model {
@BelongsToMany(() => Author, () => BookAuthor)
authors: Author[]
}
@Table
class Author extends Model {
@BelongsToMany(() => Book, () => BookAuthor)
books: Book[]
}
@Table
class BookAuthor extends Model {
@ForeignKey(() => Book)
@Column
bookId: number
@ForeignKey(() => Author)
@Column
authorId: number
}
To access the through-table instance (instanceOf
BookAuthor in the upper example) type safely, the type
need to be set up manually. For
Author model it can be achieved like so:
@BelongsToMany(() => Book, () => BookAuthor)
books: Array<Book & {BookAuthor: BookAuthor}>;
For one-to-one use
@HasOne(...)(foreign key for the relation exists on the other model) and
@BelongsTo(...) (foreign key for the relation exists on this model)
@ForeignKey,
@BelongsTo,
@HasMany,
@HasOne,
@BelongsToMany API
|Decorator
|Description
@ForeignKey(relatedModelGetter: () => typeof Model)
|marks property as
foreignKey for related class
@BelongsTo(relatedModelGetter: () => typeof Model)
|sets
SourceModel.belongsTo(RelatedModel, ...) while
as is key of annotated property and
foreignKey is resolved from source class
@BelongsTo(relatedModelGetter: () => typeof Model, foreignKey: string)
|sets
SourceModel.belongsTo(RelatedModel, ...) while
as is key of annotated property and
foreignKey is explicitly specified value
@BelongsTo(relatedModelGetter: () => typeof Model, options: AssociationOptionsBelongsTo)
|sets
SourceModel.belongsTo(RelatedModel, ...) while
as is key of annotated property and
options are additional association options
@HasMany(relatedModelGetter: () => typeof Model)
|sets
SourceModel.hasMany(RelatedModel, ...) while
as is key of annotated property and
foreignKey is resolved from target related class
@HasMany(relatedModelGetter: () => typeof Model, foreignKey: string)
|sets
SourceModel.hasMany(RelatedModel, ...) while
as is key of annotated property and
foreignKey is explicitly specified value
@HasMany(relatedModelGetter: () => typeof Model, options: AssociationOptionsHasMany)
|sets
SourceModel.hasMany(RelatedModel, ...) while
as is key of annotated property and
options are additional association options
@HasOne(relatedModelGetter: () => typeof Model)
|sets
SourceModel.hasOne(RelatedModel, ...) while
as is key of annotated property and
foreignKey is resolved from target related class
@HasOne(relatedModelGetter: () => typeof Model, foreignKey: string)
|sets
SourceModel.hasOne(RelatedModel, ...) while
as is key of annotated property and
foreignKey is explicitly specified value
@HasOne(relatedModelGetter: () => typeof Model, options: AssociationOptionsHasOne)
|sets
SourceModel.hasOne(RelatedModel, ...) while
as is key of annotated property and
options are additional association options
@BelongsToMany(relatedModelGetter: () => typeof Model, through: (() => typeof Model))
|sets
SourceModel.belongsToMany(RelatedModel, {through: ThroughModel, ...}) while
as is key of annotated property and
foreignKey/
otherKey is resolved from through class
@BelongsToMany(relatedModelGetter: () => typeof Model, through: (() => typeof Model), foreignKey: string)
|sets
SourceModel.belongsToMany(RelatedModel, {through: ThroughModel, ...}) while
as is key of annotated property,
foreignKey is explicitly specified value and
otherKey is resolved from through class
@BelongsToMany(relatedModelGetter: () => typeof Model, through: (() => typeof Model), foreignKey: string, otherKey: string)
|sets
SourceModel.belongsToMany(RelatedModel, {through: ThroughModel, ...}) while
as is key of annotated property and
foreignKey/
otherKey are explicitly specified values
@BelongsToMany(relatedModelGetter: () => typeof Model, through: string, foreignKey: string, otherKey: string)
|sets
SourceModel.belongsToMany(RelatedModel, {through: throughString, ...}) while
as is key of annotated property and
foreignKey/
otherKey are explicitly specified values
@BelongsToMany(relatedModelGetter: () => typeof Model, options: AssociationOptionsBelongsToMany)
|sets
SourceModel.belongsToMany(RelatedModel, {through: throughString, ...}) while
as is key of annotated property and
options are additional association values, including
foreignKey and
otherKey.
Note that when using AssociationOptions, certain properties will be overwritten when the association is built, based on reflection metadata or explicit attribute parameters. For example,
as will always be the annotated property's name, and
through will be the explicitly stated value.
sequelize-typescript resolves the foreign keys by identifying the corresponding class references. So if you define a model with multiple relations like
@Table
class Book extends Model {
@ForeignKey(() => Person)
@Column
authorId: number
@BelongsTo(() => Person)
author: Person
@ForeignKey(() => Person)
@Column
proofreaderId: number
@BelongsTo(() => Person)
proofreader: Person
}
@Table
class Person extends Model {
@HasMany(() => Book)
writtenBooks: Book[]
@HasMany(() => Book)
proofedBooks: Book[]
}
sequelize-typescript cannot know which foreign key to use for which relation. So you have to add the foreign keys explicitly:
// in class "Books":
@BelongsTo(() => Person, 'authorId')
author: Person;
@BelongsTo(() => Person, 'proofreaderId')
proofreader: Person;
// in class "Person":
@HasMany(() => Book, 'authorId')
writtenBooks: Book[];
@HasMany(() => Book, 'proofreaderId')
proofedBooks: Book[];
With the creation of a relation, sequelize generates some method on the corresponding
models. So when you create a 1:n relation between
ModelA and
ModelB, an instance of
ModelA will
have the functions
getModelBs,
setModelBs,
addModelB,
removeModelB,
hasModelB. These functions still exist with sequelize-typescript.
But TypeScript wont recognize them and will complain if you try to access
getModelB,
setModelB or
addModelB. To make TypeScript happy, the
Model.prototype of sequelize-typescript has
$set,
$get,
$add
functions.
@Table
class ModelA extends Model {
@HasMany(() => ModelB)
bs: ModelB[]
}
@Table
class ModelB extends Model {
@BelongsTo(() => ModelA)
a: ModelA
}
To use them, pass the property key of the respective relation as the first parameter:
const modelA = new ModelA()
modelA
.$set('bs', [
/* instance */
])
.then(/* ... */)
modelA.$add('b' /* instance */).then(/* ... */)
modelA.$get('bs').then(/* ... */)
modelA.$count('bs').then(/* ... */)
modelA.$has('bs').then(/* ... */)
modelA.$remove('bs' /* instance */).then(/* ... */)
modelA.$create('bs' /* value */).then(/* ... */)
@Index
The
@Index annotation can be used without passing any parameters.
@Table
class Person extends Model {
@Index // Define an index with default name
@Column
name: string
@Index // Define another index
@Column
birthday: Date
}
To specify index and index field options, use an object literal (see indexes define option):
@Table
class Person extends Model {
@Index('my-index') // Define a multi-field index on name and birthday
@Column
name: string
@Index('my-index') // Add birthday as the second field to my-index
@Column
birthday: Date
@Index({
// index options
name: 'job-index',
parser: 'my-parser',
type: 'UNIQUE',
unique: true,
where: { isEmployee: true },
concurrently: true,
using: 'BTREE',
operator: 'text_pattern_ops',
prefix: 'test-',
// index field options
length: 10,
order: 'ASC',
collate: 'NOCASE'
})
@Column
jobTitle: string
@Column
isEmployee: boolean
}
|Decorator
|Description
@Index
|adds new index on decorated field to
options.indexes
@Index(name: string)
|adds new index or adds the field to an existing index with specified name
@Table(options: IndexDecoratorOptions)
|sets both index and index field options
createIndexDecorator()
The
createIndexDecorator() function can be used to create a decorator for an index with options specified with an object literal supplied as the argument. Fields are added to the index by decorating properties.
const SomeIndex = createIndexDecorator()
const JobIndex = createIndexDecorator({
// index options
name: 'job-index',
parser: 'my-parser',
type: 'UNIQUE',
unique: true,
where: { isEmployee: true },
concurrently: true,
using: 'BTREE',
operator: 'text_pattern_ops',
prefix: 'test-'
})
@Table
class Person extends Model {
@SomeIndex // Add name to SomeIndex
@Column
name: string
@SomeIndex // Add birthday to SomeIndex
@Column
birthday: Date
@JobIndex({
// index field options
length: 10,
order: 'ASC',
collate: 'NOCASE'
})
@Column
jobTitle: string
@Column
isEmployee: boolean
}
With
sequelize-typescript@1 comes a repository mode. See docs for details.
The repository mode makes it possible to separate static operations like
find,
create, ... from model definitions.
It also empowers models so that they can be used with multiple sequelize instances.
Enable repository mode by setting
repositoryMode flag:
const sequelize = new Sequelize({
repositoryMode: true,
...,
});
Retrieve repository to create instances or perform search operations:
const userRepository = sequelize.getRepository(User)
const luke = await userRepository.create({ name: 'Luke Skywalker' })
const luke = await userRepository.findOne({ where: { name: 'luke' } })
For now one need to use the repositories within the include options in order to retrieve or create related data:
const userRepository = sequelize.getRepository(User)
const addressRepository = sequelize.getRepository(Address)
userRepository.find({ include: [addressRepository] })
userRepository.create({ name: 'Bear' }, { include: [addressRepository] })
⚠️ This will change in the future: One will be able to refer the model classes instead of the repositories.
Nested scopes and includes in general won't work when using
@Scope annotation together with repository mode like:
@Scopes(() => ({
// includes
withAddress: {
include: [() => Address]
},
// nested scopes
withAddressIncludingLatLng: {
include: [() => Address.scope('withLatLng')]
}
}))
@Table
class User extends Model {}
⚠️ This will change in the future: Simple includes will be implemented.
Validation options can be set through the
@Column annotation, but if you prefer to use separate decorators for
validation instead, you can do so by simply adding the validate options as decorators:
So that
validate.isEmail=true becomes
@IsEmail,
validate.equals='value' becomes
@Equals('value')
and so on. Please notice that a validator that expects a boolean is translated to an annotation without a parameter.
See sequelize docs for all validators.
The following validators cannot simply be translated from sequelize validator to an annotation:
|Validator
|Annotation
validate.len=[number, number]
@Length({max?: number, min?: number})
validate[customName: string]
|For custom validators also use the
@Is(...) annotation: Either
@Is('custom', (value) => { /* ... */}) or with named function
@Is(function custom(value) { /* ... */})
const HEX_REGEX = /^#([A-Fa-f0-9]{6}|[A-Fa-f0-9]{3})$/
@Table
export class Shoe extends Model {
@IsUUID(4)
@PrimaryKey
@Column
id: string
@Equals('lala')
@Column
readonly key: string
@Contains('Special')
@Column
special: string
@Length({ min: 3, max: 15 })
@Column
brand: string
@IsUrl
@Column
brandUrl: string
@Is('HexColor', (value) => {
if (!HEX_REGEX.test(value)) {
throw new Error(`"${value}" is not a hex color value.`)
}
})
@Column
primaryColor: string
@Is(function hexColor(value: string): void {
if (!HEX_REGEX.test(value)) {
throw new Error(`"${value}" is not a hex color value.`)
}
})
@Column
secondaryColor: string
@Is(HEX_REGEX)
@Column
tertiaryColor: string
@IsDate
@IsBefore('2017-02-27')
@Column
producedAt: Date
}
Scopes can be defined with annotations as well. The scope options are identical to native sequelize (See sequelize docs for more details)
@DefaultScope and
@Scopes
@DefaultScope(() => ({
attributes: ['id', 'primaryColor', 'secondaryColor', 'producedAt']
}))
@Scopes(() => ({
full: {
include: [Manufacturer]
},
yellow: {
where: { primaryColor: 'yellow' }
}
}))
@Table
export class ShoeWithScopes extends Model {
@Column
readonly secretKey: string
@Column
primaryColor: string
@Column
secondaryColor: string
@Column
producedAt: Date
@ForeignKey(() => Manufacturer)
@Column
manufacturerId: number
@BelongsTo(() => Manufacturer)
manufacturer: Manufacturer
}
Hooks can be attached to your models. All Model-level hooks are supported. See the related unit tests for a summary.
Each hook must be a
static method. Multiple hooks can be attached to a single method, and you can define multiple methods for a given hook.
The name of the method cannot be the same as the name of the hook (for example, a
@BeforeCreate hook method cannot be named
beforeCreate). That’s because Sequelize has pre-defined methods with those names.
@Table
export class Person extends Model {
@Column
name: string
@BeforeUpdate
@BeforeCreate
static makeUpperCase(instance: Person) {
// this will be called when an instance is created or updated
instance.name = instance.name.toLocaleUpperCase()
}
@BeforeCreate
static addUnicorn(instance: Person) {
// this will also be called when an instance is created
instance.name += ' 🦄'
}
}
@ForeignKey(Model) is much easier to read, so why is
@ForeignKey(() => Model) so important? When it
comes to circular-dependencies (which are in general solved by node for you)
Model can be
undefined
when it gets passed to @ForeignKey. With the usage of a function, which returns the actual model, we prevent
this issue.
Unless you are using the repository mode, you won't be able to add one and the same model to multiple Sequelize instances with differently configured connections. So that one model will only work for one connection.
This is not only good practice regarding design, but also matters for the order
of execution. Since Typescript creates a
__metadata("design:type", SomeModel) call due to
emitDecoratorMetadata
compile option, in some cases
SomeModel is probably not defined(not undefined!) and would throw a
ReferenceError.
When putting
SomeModel in a separate file, it would look like
__metadata("design:type", SomeModel_1.SomeModel),
which does not throw an error.
If you need to minify your code, you need to set
tableName and
modelName
in the
DefineOptions for
@Table annotation. sequelize-typescript
uses the class name as default name for
tableName and
modelName.
When the code is minified the class name will no longer be the originally
defined one (So that
class User will become
class b for example).
To contribute you can:
In order to open a pull request please:
npm install && npm run build && npm run cover) and ensure your commits don't break the tests.
In order to update the types for sequelize please go to the Definitely Typed repo, it would also be a good idea to open a PR into sequelize so that Sequelize can maintain its own types, but that might be harder than getting updated types into microsoft's repo. The Typescript team is slowly trying to encourage npm package maintainers to maintain their own typings, but Microsoft still has dedicated and good people maintaining the DT repo, accepting PR's and keeping quality high.
Keep in mind
sequelize-typescript does not provide typings for
sequelize - these are seperate things.
A lot of the types in
sequelize-typescript augment, refer to, or extend what sequelize already has.