Sequelize plugin to add configurable attribute transforms. It allows you to
define transform functions (aka filters) to run on attribute values when an instance is updated (through assignment,
set,
build,
create etc.). The transform functions can be enabled and configured on attribute level.
npm install sequelize-transforms
To activate the plugin for all your models, call the plugin on your
sequelize instance:
var sequelizeTransforms = require('sequelize-transforms');
sequelizeTransforms(sequelize);
To activate the plugin on specific models, call the plugin on the models:
var sequelizeTransforms = require('sequelize-transforms');
var Model = sequelize.define('Model', { /* model definition */ });
sequelizeTransforms(Model);
To use transforms for an attribute, just add them to its definition:
var Model = sequelize.define('Model', {
email: {
type: Sequelize.STRING,
lowercase: true,
trim: true
}
});
With this configuration, the
The plugin comes with the following predefined transforms:
trim: trim value
lowercase: transform value to all lower case
uppercase: transform value to all upper case
It is possible to override predefined transforms or add your own by passing an object as the second argument:
sequelizeTransforms(sequelize, {
trim: function(val, defintion) {
return val.toString().replace(/ /g, '*');
},
append: function(val, definition) {
return val.toString() + definition['append'];
}
});
This would override the
trim transform and add a new one called
append. Every transform function is called with
two parameters: the value to transform and the definition of the attribute being transformed.
lowercase and
uppercase.
raw option set to
true, then the transforms will not be run.