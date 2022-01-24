A collection of utilities to help with unit-testing Sequelize models and code that needs those models.
sequelize-pg-utilities — Simple utilities that help you manage your Sequelize configuration.
This library assumes:
chai — Version 4 or better.
sinon — Version 5 or better.
mocha is also recommended, but as long as you are using
chai and
sinon this should work with any test runner.
Note Jest is not supported unless you are also using
sinon and
chai, which is unlikely.
Add
sequelize-test-helpers as a
devDependency:
npm i -D sequelize-test-helpers
sequelize.define
Note: See below for how to test models created using
Model.init
Let's say you have a Sequelize model
User as follows:
src/models/User.js
const model = (sequelize, DataTypes) => {
const User = sequelize.define(
'User',
{
age: {
type: DataTypes.INTEGER.UNSIGNED
},
firstname: {
type: DataTypes.STRING,
allowNull: false,
validate: {
notEmpty: true
}
},
lastname: {
type: DataTypes.STRING,
allowNull: false,
validate: {
notEmpty: true
}
},
email: {
type: DataTypes.STRING,
allowNull: false,
unique: true,
lowercase: true,
validate: {
isEmail: true,
notEmpty: true
}
},
token: {
type: DataTypes.STRING,
validate: {
notEmpty: true
}
}
},
{
indexes: [
{ unique: true, fields: ['email'] },
{ unique: true, fields: ['token'] },
{ unique: false, fields: ['firstName', 'lastName'] }
]
}
)
User.associate = ({ Company }) => {
User.belongsTo(Company)
}
return User
}
module.exports = model
You can use
sequelize-test-helpers to unit-test this with
mocha as follows:
test/unit/models/User.spec.js
const { expect } = require('chai')
const {
sequelize,
dataTypes,
checkModelName,
checkUniqueIndex,
checkPropertyExists
} = require('sequelize-test-helpers')
const UserModel = require('../../src/models/User')
describe('src/models/User', () => {
const User = UserModel(sequelize, dataTypes)
const user = new User()
checkModelName(User)('User')
context('properties', () => {
;['age', 'firstname', 'lastname', 'email', 'token'].forEach(checkPropertyExists(user))
})
context('associations', () => {
const Company = 'some dummy company'
before(() => {
User.associate({ Company })
})
it('defined a belongsTo association with Company', () => {
expect(User.belongsTo).to.have.been.calledWith(Company)
})
})
context('indexes', () => {
context('unique', () => {
;['email', 'token'].forEach(checkUniqueIndex(user))
})
context('non unique (and also composite in this example)', () => {
;[['firstname', 'lastname']].forEach(checkNonUniqueIndex(user))
})
})
})
|Check
|What it does
checkHookDefined
|Checks that a particular hook is defined.
checkModelName
|Checks that the model is named correctly.
checkNonUniqueIndex
|Checks that a specific non-unique index is defined.
checkPropertyExists
|Checks that the model has defined the given property.
checkUniqueIndex
|Checks that a specific unique index is defined.
|Check
|Note
checkUniqueCompoundIndex
|Use either
checkUniqueIndex or
checkNonUniqueIndex
The various association functions are stubbed so you can simply invoke the the model's
associate function in a
before block then use
sinon's standard expectation syntax to check they were called with the correct values.
hasOne
it("defined a hasOne association with Image as 'profilePic'", () => {
expect(User.hasOne).to.have.been.calledWith(Image, {
as: 'profilePic'
})
})
belongsTo
it('defined a belongsTo association with Company', () => {
expect(User.belongsTo).to.have.been.calledWith(Company)
})
hasMany
it("defined a hasMany association with User as 'employees'", () => {
expect(Company.hasMany).to.have.been.calledWith(User, {
as: 'employees'
})
})
belongsToMany
it("defined a belongsToMany association with Category through CategoriesCompanies as 'categories'", () => {
expect(Company.belongsToMany).to.have.been.calledWith(Category, {
through: CategoriesCompanies,
as: 'categories'
})
})
models
Let's say you have a utility function that takes some data and uses it to update a user record. If the user does not exist it returns
null. (Yes I know this is a contrived example)
src/utils/save.js
const { User } = require('../models')
const save = async ({ id, ...data }) => {
const user = await User.findOne({ where: { id } })
if (user) return await user.update(data)
return null
}
module.exports = save
You want to unit-test this without invoking a database connection (so you can't
require('src/models') in your test).
This is where
makeMockModels,
sinon, and
proxyquire come in handy.
test/unit/utils/save.test.js
const { expect } = require('chai')
const { match, stub, resetHistory } = require('sinon')
const proxyquire = require('proxyquire')
const { makeMockModels } = require('sequelize-test-helpers')
describe('src/utils/save', () => {
const User = { findOne: stub() }
const mockModels = makeMockModels({ User })
const save = proxyquire('../../../src/utils/save', {
'../models': mockModels
})
const id = 1
const data = {
firstname: 'Testy',
lastname: 'McTestface',
email: 'testy.mctestface.test.tes',
token: 'some-token'
}
const fakeUser = { id, ...data, update: stub() }
let result
context('user does not exist', () => {
before(async () => {
User.findOne.resolves(undefined)
result = await save({ id, ...data })
})
after(resetHistory)
it('called User.findOne', () => {
expect(User.findOne).to.have.been.calledWith(match({ where: { id } }))
})
it("didn't call user.update", () => {
expect(fakeUser.update).not.to.have.been.called
})
it('returned null', () => {
expect(result).to.be.null
})
})
context('user exists', () => {
before(async () => {
fakeUser.update.resolves(fakeUser)
User.findOne.resolves(fakeUser)
result = await save({ id, ...data })
})
after(resetHistory)
it('called User.findOne', () => {
expect(User.findOne).to.have.been.calledWith(match({ where: { id } }))
})
it('called user.update', () => {
expect(fakeUser.update).to.have.been.calledWith(match(data))
})
it('returned the user', () => {
expect(result).to.deep.equal(fakeUser)
})
})
})
As a convenience,
makeMockModels will automatically populate your
mockModels with mocks of all of the models defined in your
src/models folder (or if you have a
.sequelizerc file it will look for the
models-path in that). Simply override any of the specific models you need to do stuff with.
Model.init
Sequelize also allows you to create models by extending
Sequelize.Model and invoking its static
init function as follows:
Note: creating your models this way makes it harder to test their use.
const { Model, DataTypes } = require('sequelize')
const factory = sequelize => {
class User extends Model {}
User.init(
{
firstName: DataTypes.STRING,
lastName: DataTypes.STRING
},
{ sequelize, modelName: 'User' }
)
return User
}
module.exports = factory
You can test this using
sequelize-test-helpers,
sinon, and
proxyquire.
const { expect } = require('chai')
const { spy } = require('sinon')
const proxyquire = require('proxyquire')
const { sequelize, Sequelize } = require('sequelize-test-helpers')
describe('src/models/User', () => {
const { DataTypes } = Sequelize
const UserFactory = proxyquire('src/models/User', {
sequelize: Sequelize
})
let User
before(() => {
User = UserFactory(sequelize)
})
// It's important you do this
after(() => {
User.init.resetHistory()
})
it('called User.init with the correct parameters', () => {
expect(User.init).to.have.been.calledWith(
{
firstName: DataTypes.STRING,
lastName: DataTypes.STRING
},
{
sequelize,
modelName: 'User'
}
)
})
})
Assuming your
src/models/index.js (or your equivalent) exports all your models, it's useful to be able to generate a list of their names.
const { listModels } = require('sequelize-test-helpers')
console.log(listModels()) // will spit out a list of your model names.
Similarly to
makeMockModels above,
listModels will find all of the models defined in your
src/models folder (or if you have a
.sequelizerc file it will look for the
models-path in that).
models paths and custom file suffixes
By default
makeMockModels and
listModels will both look for your models in files ending with
.js in either the models path defined in
.sequelizerc, or in
src/models. If however your models are not
.js files and the
models folder is somewhere else you can pass in a custom models folder path and a custom suffix.
listModels(customModelsFolder, customSuffix)
const modelNames = listModels('models', '.ts')
makeMockModels(yourCustomModels, customModelsFolder, customSuffix)
const models = makeMockModels({ User: { findOne: stub() } }, 'models', '.ts')
npm install
npm test — runs the unit tests
npm run test:unit:cov — runs the unit tests with code coverage
npm run lint
Please see the contributing notes.
reallinfo for the logo.