sequelize-slugify

by Jarrod Connolly
1.6.0 (see all)

Sequelize Slugify is a plugin for the Sequelize ORM that automatically creates and updates unique, URL safe slugs for your database models.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Sequelize Slugify Logo

Sequelize Slugify

What does Sequelize Slugify do?

  • A plugin for Sequelize ORM models to automatically create and update unique slugs

Unit Testing

  • GitHub Actions CI tests
    • PostgreSQL
    • MySQL
    • MariaDB
    • SQLite
    • MSSQL

Releases

  • Semantic Versioning
  • Supporting Node.js v10+

Documentation

