A connect module based on a fork of sequelize-restful that adds a one level of associative capability to a restful API. It also lets you define which model should be exposed through this restful API.
This project is not actively developed/maintained. As a result of that, you won't be able to create issues any longer. I will happily merge pull requests, though. Please consider using finale or epilogue.
var express = require('express')
, Sequelize = require('sequelize')
, http = require('http')
, restful = require('sequelize-restful')
, sequelize = new Sequelize('database', 'username', 'password')
, app = express()
// define all your models before the configure block
app.configure(function() {
app.use(restful(sequelize, { /* options */ }))
})
http.createServer(app).listen(app.get('port'), function(){
console.log("Express server listening on port " + app.get('port'))
})
{
// Parameter: endpoint
// Description: Define the path to the restful API.
// Default: '/api'
endpoint: '/restful',
// Parameter: allowed
// Description: Define which models will be exposed through the restful API
// Default: 'new Array()' if it is an Empty array, all the models will be exposed by default
allowed: new Array('Model0', 'Model1', 'Model2')
}
Returns a list of all declared models
$ curl http://localhost:3000/api
{
"status": "success",
"data": [
{
"name": "Tag",
"tableName": "Tags"
},
{
"name": "Image",
"tableName": "Images"
},
{
"name": "Project",
"tableName": "Projects"
}
]
}
Returns a description of a declared model
$ curl -i -X HEAD http://localhost:3000/api/Tags
The result of the request is part of the response headers! The header's name is
Sequelize-Admin.
{
"status": "success",
"data": {
"name": "Tag",
"tableName": "Tags",
"attributes": {
"title": "VARCHAR(255)",
"id": {
"type": "INTEGER",
"allowNull": false,
"primaryKey": true,
"autoIncrement": true
},
"createdAt": {
"type": "DATETIME",
"allowNull": false
},
"updatedAt": {
"type": "DATETIME",
"allowNull": false
},
"ProjectId": {
"type": "INTEGER"
}
}
}
}
Returns the data of the Tag with the id 1.
$ curl http://localhost:3000/api/Tags/1
{
"status": "success",
"data": {
"title": "foo",
"id": 1,
"createdAt": "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z",
"ProjectId": 1
}
}
Creating a new instance of a model
curl -d "title=hallo%20world" http://localhost:3000/api/Tags
{
"status": "success",
"data": {
"title": "hallo world",
"id": 1,
"createdAt": "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z"
}
}
Updating an already existing instance of a model
curl -d "title=fnord" -X PUT http://localhost:3000/api/Tags/1
It returns the updated record
{
"status": "success",
"data": {
"title": "fnord",
"id": 1,
"createdAt": "2013-02-14T19:52:04.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2013-02-14T19:53:30.066Z",
"ProjectId": 1
}
}
Updating an already existing instance of a model
curl -d "title=fnord" -X PATCH http://localhost:3000/api/Tags/1
Is processed and returns updated record equivalent to PUT /api/Tags/1.
Deleting an existing instance of a model
curl -i -X DELETE http://localhost:3000/admin/api/Tags/3
{
"status": "success",
"data": {}
}
Returns all the instance of 'associated_dao_factory' associated to the instance 1 of 'dao_factory'
curl -i -X GET http://localhost:3000/admin/api/Projects/1/Tags
{
"status": "success",
"data": {
"title": "foo",
"id": 1,
"createdAt": "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z",
"ProjectId": 1
}
}
Deleting an existing association for 1:1 or N:1 association.
curl -i -X DELETE http://localhost:3000/admin/api/Photo/1/Photographer
{
"status": "success",
"data": {}
}
Deleting an existing association between instances
curl -i -X DELETE http://localhost:3000/admin/api/Projects/1/Tags/3
{
"status": "success",
"data": {}
}