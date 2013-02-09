A connect module based on a fork of sequelize-restful that adds a one level of associative capability to a restful API. It also lets you define which model should be exposed through this restful API.

Unmaintained

This project is not actively developed/maintained. As a result of that, you won't be able to create issues any longer. I will happily merge pull requests, though. Please consider using finale or epilogue.

Usage

var express = require ( 'express' ) , Sequelize = require ( 'sequelize' ) , http = require ( 'http' ) , restful = require ( 'sequelize-restful' ) , sequelize = new Sequelize( 'database' , 'username' , 'password' ) , app = express() app.configure( function ( ) { app.use(restful(sequelize, { })) }) http.createServer(app).listen(app.get( 'port' ), function ( ) { console .log( "Express server listening on port " + app.get( 'port' )) })

Options

{ endpoint : '/restful' , allowed : new Array ( 'Model0' , 'Model1' , 'Model2' ) }

The API

GET /api

Returns a list of all declared models

curl http://localhost:3000/api

{ "status" : "success" , "data" : [ { "name" : "Tag" , "tableName" : "Tags" }, { "name" : "Image" , "tableName" : "Images" }, { "name" : "Project" , "tableName" : "Projects" } ] }

Returns a description of a declared model

curl -i -X HEAD http://localhost:3000/api/Tags

The result of the request is part of the response headers! The header's name is Sequelize-Admin .

{ "status" : "success" , "data" : { "name" : "Tag" , "tableName" : "Tags" , "attributes" : { "title" : "VARCHAR(255)" , "id" : { "type" : "INTEGER" , "allowNull" : false , "primaryKey" : true , "autoIncrement" : true }, "createdAt" : { "type" : "DATETIME" , "allowNull" : false }, "updatedAt" : { "type" : "DATETIME" , "allowNull" : false }, "ProjectId" : { "type" : "INTEGER" } } } }

Returns the data of the Tag with the id 1.

curl http://localhost:3000/api/Tags/1

{ "status" : "success" , "data" : { "title" : "foo" , "id" : 1 , "createdAt" : "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z" , "updatedAt" : "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z" , "ProjectId" : 1 } }

Creating a new instance of a model

curl -d "title=hallo%20world" http://localhost:3000/api/Tags

{ "status" : "success" , "data" : { "title" : "hallo world" , "id" : 1 , "createdAt" : "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z" , "updatedAt" : "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z" } }

Updating an already existing instance of a model

curl -d "title=fnord" -X PUT http://localhost:3000/api/Tags/1

It returns the updated record

{ "status" : "success" , "data" : { "title" : "fnord" , "id" : 1 , "createdAt" : "2013-02-14T19:52:04.000Z" , "updatedAt" : "2013-02-14T19:53:30.066Z" , "ProjectId" : 1 } }

Updating an already existing instance of a model

curl -d "title=fnord" -X PATCH http://localhost:3000/api/Tags/1

Is processed and returns updated record equivalent to PUT /api/Tags/1.

Deleting an existing instance of a model

curl -i -X DELETE http://localhost:3000/admin/api/Tags/3

{ "status" : "success" , "data" : {} }

The API for Associations

Returns all the instance of 'associated_dao_factory' associated to the instance 1 of 'dao_factory'

curl -i -X GET http://localhost:3000/admin/api/Projects/1/Tags

{ "status" : "success" , "data" : { "title" : "foo" , "id" : 1 , "createdAt" : "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z" , "updatedAt" : "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z" , "ProjectId" : 1 } }

DELETE /api/Photo/1/Photographer

Deleting an existing association for 1:1 or N:1 association.

curl -i -X DELETE http://localhost:3000/admin/api/Photo/1/Photographer

{ "status" : "success" , "data" : {} }

Deleting an existing association between instances

curl -i -X DELETE http://localhost:3000/admin/api/Projects/1/Tags/3