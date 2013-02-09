openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sequelize-restful

by sequelize
0.4.3 (see all)

A connect module that adds a restful API for all defined models to your application.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

98

GitHub Stars

295

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sequelize-restful Build Status

A connect module based on a fork of sequelize-restful that adds a one level of associative capability to a restful API. It also lets you define which model should be exposed through this restful API.

Unmaintained

This project is not actively developed/maintained. As a result of that, you won't be able to create issues any longer. I will happily merge pull requests, though. Please consider using finale or epilogue.

Usage

var express   = require('express')
  , Sequelize = require('sequelize')
  , http      = require('http')
  , restful   = require('sequelize-restful')
  , sequelize = new Sequelize('database', 'username', 'password')
  , app       = express()

// define all your models before the configure block

app.configure(function() {
  app.use(restful(sequelize, { /* options */ }))
})

http.createServer(app).listen(app.get('port'), function(){
  console.log("Express server listening on port " + app.get('port'))
})

Options

{
  // Parameter:   endpoint
  // Description: Define the path to the restful API.
  // Default:     '/api'

  endpoint: '/restful',

  // Parameter:   allowed
  // Description: Define which models will be exposed through the restful API
  // Default:     'new Array()' if it is an Empty array, all the models will be exposed by default

  allowed: new Array('Model0', 'Model1', 'Model2')
}

The API

GET /api

Returns a list of all declared models

$ curl http://localhost:3000/api

{
  "status": "success",
  "data": [
    {
      "name": "Tag",
      "tableName": "Tags"
    },
    {
      "name": "Image",
      "tableName": "Images"
    },
    {
      "name": "Project",
      "tableName": "Projects"
    }
  ]
}

HEAD /api/Tags

Returns a description of a declared model

$ curl -i -X HEAD http://localhost:3000/api/Tags

The result of the request is part of the response headers! The header's name is Sequelize-Admin.

{
  "status": "success",
  "data": {
    "name": "Tag",
    "tableName": "Tags",
    "attributes": {
      "title": "VARCHAR(255)",
      "id": {
        "type": "INTEGER",
        "allowNull": false,
        "primaryKey": true,
        "autoIncrement": true
      },
      "createdAt": {
        "type": "DATETIME",
        "allowNull": false
      },
      "updatedAt": {
        "type": "DATETIME",
        "allowNull": false
      },
      "ProjectId": {
        "type": "INTEGER"
      }
    }
  }
}

GET /api/Tags/1

Returns the data of the Tag with the id 1.

$ curl http://localhost:3000/api/Tags/1

{
  "status": "success",
  "data": {
    "title": "foo",
    "id": 1,
    "createdAt": "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z",
    "ProjectId": 1
  }
}

POST /api/Tags

Creating a new instance of a model

curl -d "title=hallo%20world" http://localhost:3000/api/Tags

{
  "status": "success",
  "data": {
    "title": "hallo world",
    "id": 1,
    "createdAt": "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z"
  }
}

PUT /api/Tags/1

Updating an already existing instance of a model

curl -d "title=fnord" -X PUT http://localhost:3000/api/Tags/1

It returns the updated record

{
  "status": "success",
  "data": {
    "title": "fnord",
    "id": 1,
    "createdAt": "2013-02-14T19:52:04.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2013-02-14T19:53:30.066Z",
    "ProjectId": 1
  }
}

PATCH /api/Tags/1

Updating an already existing instance of a model

curl -d "title=fnord" -X PATCH http://localhost:3000/api/Tags/1

Is processed and returns updated record equivalent to PUT /api/Tags/1.

DELETE /api/Tags/1

Deleting an existing instance of a model

curl -i -X DELETE http://localhost:3000/admin/api/Tags/3

{
  "status": "success",
  "data": {}
}

The API for Associations

GET /api/Projects/1/Tags

Returns all the instance of 'associated_dao_factory' associated to the instance 1 of 'dao_factory'

curl -i -X GET http://localhost:3000/admin/api/Projects/1/Tags


{
  "status": "success",
  "data": {
    "title": "foo",
    "id": 1,
    "createdAt": "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2013-02-09T09:48:14.000Z",
    "ProjectId": 1
  }
}

DELETE /api/Photo/1/Photographer

Deleting an existing association for 1:1 or N:1 association.

curl -i -X DELETE http://localhost:3000/admin/api/Photo/1/Photographer

{
  "status": "success",
  "data": {}
}

DELETE /api/Projects/1/Tags/1

Deleting an existing association between instances

curl -i -X DELETE http://localhost:3000/admin/api/Projects/1/Tags/3

{
  "status": "success",
  "data": {}
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial