sequelize-replace-enum-postgres

by Abel Osorio
1.6.0 (see all)

Provides replacement of PostgreSQL ENUM in Sequelize migrations

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.7K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Replace ENUM PostgreSQL

Build Status NPM version

This package provides the methods needed to replace a PostgreSQL ENUM in Sequelize migrations.

Install

npm install --save sequelize-replace-enum-postgres

How to use

In this migration we are adding the on-demand value to the recurrenceType field of eventRecurrence:

'use strict';

const replaceEnum = require('sequelize-replace-enum-postgres').default;

module.exports = {
  up: (queryInterface, Sequelize) => {
    return replaceEnum({
      queryInterface,
      tableName: 'eventRecurrence',
      columnName: 'recurrenceType',
      defaultValue: 'weekly',
      newValues: ['weekly', 'monthly', 'yearly', 'on-demand'],
      enumName: 'enum_event_recurrence_recurrence_type'
    });
  },

  down: (queryInterface, Sequelize) => {
    return replaceEnum({
      queryInterface,
      tableName: 'eventRecurrence',
      columnName: 'recurrenceType',
      defaultValue: 'weekly',
      newValues: ['weekly', 'monthly', 'yearly'],
      enumName: 'enum_event_recurrence_recurrence_type'
    });
  }
};

Mantainers

Issues

Alternatives

Tutorials

