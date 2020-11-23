Replace ENUM PostgreSQL

This package provides the methods needed to replace a PostgreSQL ENUM in Sequelize migrations.

Install

npm install --save sequelize-replace- enum -postgres

How to use

In this migration we are adding the on-demand value to the recurrenceType field of eventRecurrence :

; const replaceEnum = require ( 'sequelize-replace-enum-postgres' ).default; module .exports = { up : ( queryInterface, Sequelize ) => { return replaceEnum({ queryInterface, tableName : 'eventRecurrence' , columnName : 'recurrenceType' , defaultValue : 'weekly' , newValues : [ 'weekly' , 'monthly' , 'yearly' , 'on-demand' ], enumName : 'enum_event_recurrence_recurrence_type' }); }, down : ( queryInterface, Sequelize ) => { return replaceEnum({ queryInterface, tableName : 'eventRecurrence' , columnName : 'recurrenceType' , defaultValue : 'weekly' , newValues : [ 'weekly' , 'monthly' , 'yearly' ], enumName : 'enum_event_recurrence_recurrence_type' }); } };

Mantainers

Issues