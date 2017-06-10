Sequelize wrapper for Relay and GraphQL.js

This is a library to allow the easy creation of Relay-compliant servers using sequelize, graphql-js and graphql-relay-js.

Documentation

For a comprehensive walk-through and more details see the docs

sequelize - an easy-to-use multi sql dialect ORM for Node.js & io.js. It currently supports MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, PostgreSQL and MSSQL.

graphql-relay-js - A library to help construct a graphql-js server supporting react-relay.

graphql-js - A reference implementation of GraphQL for JavaScript.

Getting Started

This library is designed to work with the graphql-relay-js implementation of a GraphQL server using Sequelize.

Consider reviewing the documentation and tests found at graphql-relay-js along with the tests and documentation found here.

Using Sequelize Relay Library for GraphQL.js

Install Relay Library for GraphQL.js

npm install sequelize-relay

When building a schema for GraphQL.js, the provided library functions can be used to simplify the creation of Relay patterns hand-in-hand with sequalize and graphql-relay:

getArrayData - Converts an Array of instances to an Array of objects.

resolveArrayByClass - First, it internally resolves an an Array of instances that are of the passed-in SequelizeClass . Then it converts the array into a promised Array of objects.

resolveArrayData - Converts a promised Array of instances into a promised Array of objects.

NEW! - Sequelize Queries are available as an argument:

articles : { description : 'Articles' , type: articleConnection, args: connectionArgs, resolve: (root, args) => connectionFromPromisedArray ( resolveModelsByClass(Article, { order: args.order}), args ) },

Contributing

After cloning this repo, ensure dependencies are installed by running:

npm install

This library is written in ES6 and uses Babel for ES5 transpilation and Flow for type safety. Widely consumable JavaScript can be produced by running:

npm run build

Once npm run build has run, you may import or require() directly from node.

After developing, the full test suite can be evaluated by running:

npm test

While actively developing, we recommend running

npm run watch

in a terminal. This will watch the file system run lint, tests, and type checking automatically whenever you save a js file.

To lint the JS files and run type interface checks run npm run lint .

Running seeder:

Seeder is used to generate db.development.sqlite, which is then manually copied to db.fixture.sqlite for unit tests. if db changes unit tests have to changes, so it makes more sense to just have a fixed db.

npm run seed

But db is subject to change, so keeping the seeding feature in for now.