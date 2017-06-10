This is a library to allow the easy creation of Relay-compliant servers using sequelize, graphql-js and graphql-relay-js.
For a comprehensive walk-through and more details see the docs
This library is designed to work with the graphql-relay-js implementation of a GraphQL server using Sequelize.
Consider reviewing the documentation and tests found at graphql-relay-js along with the tests and documentation found here.
Install Relay Library for GraphQL.js
npm install sequelize-relay
When building a schema for GraphQL.js, the provided library functions can be used to simplify the creation of Relay patterns hand-in-hand with sequalize and graphql-relay:
getArrayData - Converts an
Array of instances to an
Array of objects.
resolveArrayByClass - First, it internally resolves an an
Array of instances that are of the passed-in
SequelizeClass. Then it converts the array into a promised
Array of objects.
resolveArrayData - Converts a promised
Array of instances into a promised
Array of objects.
NEW! - Sequelize Queries are available as an argument:
articles: {
description: 'Articles',
type: articleConnection,
args: connectionArgs,
resolve: (root, args) =>
connectionFromPromisedArray(
resolveModelsByClass(Article, { order: args.order}), args
)
},
After cloning this repo, ensure dependencies are installed by running:
npm install
This library is written in ES6 and uses Babel for ES5 transpilation and Flow for type safety. Widely consumable JavaScript can be produced by running:
npm run build
Once
npm run build has run, you may
import or
require() directly from
node.
After developing, the full test suite can be evaluated by running:
npm test
While actively developing, we recommend running
npm run watch
in a terminal. This will watch the file system run lint, tests, and type checking automatically whenever you save a js file.
To lint the JS files and run type interface checks run
npm run lint.
Seeder is used to generate db.development.sqlite, which is then manually copied to db.fixture.sqlite for unit tests. if db changes unit tests have to changes, so it makes more sense to just have a fixed db.
npm run seed
But db is subject to change, so keeping the seeding feature in for now.