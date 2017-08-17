Small fluent interface for caching sequelize database query results in redis more easily. Simply put, this is a wrapper around sequelize retrieval methods that will automatically check in the configured redis instance for a value (based on a hash of the query and model name), then retrieve from the database and persist in redis if not found. It is promise based, so it will resemble sequelize for the most part, and be co/koa friendly.

Installation

npm install sequelize-redis-cache

Usage

var cacher = require ( 'sequelize-redis-cache' ); var redis = require ( 'redis' ); var Sequelize = require ( 'sequelize' ); var rc = redis.createClient( 6379 , 'localhost' ); var db = new Sequelize( 'cache_tester' , 'root' , 'root' , { dialect : 'mysql' }); var cacheObj = cacher(db, rc) .model( 'sequelize-model-name' ) .ttl( 5 ); cacheObj.find({ where : { id : 3 } }) .then( function ( row ) { console .log(row); console .log(cacheObj.cacheHit); });

You can also execute and cache raw queries:

var cacheObj = cacher(db, rc) .ttl( 5 ); cacheObj.query( 'SELECT * FROM widgets LIMIT 10' ) .then( function ( row ) { console .log(row); });

Check the tests out for more info, but it's pretty simple. The currently supported methods are:

query find findOne findAll findAndCountAll all min max sum

Notes

This library does not handle automatic invalidation of caches, since it currently does not handle inserts/updates/deletes/etc. I'd be in favor of someone submitting a patch to accommodate that, although I think that would be a significant undertaking.

Here is a good guideline for caching strategies: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonElastiCache/latest/UserGuide/Strategies.html

License

MIT - Rekt