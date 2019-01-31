A semi-automatic caching wrapper for Sequelize v4 NodeJS framework

Installation

npm install sequelize-redis

requirements

Usage

Init our Sequelize cache manager:

import SequelizeRedis from 'sequelize-redis' ; import redis from 'redis' ; import bluebird from 'bluebird' ; bluebird.promisifyAll(redis.RedisClient.prototype); bluebird.promisifyAll(redis.Multi.prototype); const redisClient = redis.createClient({ }); const sequelizeRedis = new SequelizeRedis(redisClient);

Wrap our the Sequelize original model:

// models. User refers to model of sequelize const User = sequelizeRedis.getModel(models. User , { ttl: 60 * 60 * 24 });

The second argument of getModel is optional:

Key Description Default value ttl Defines cache TTL (seconds) null

Then we can start use the model wrapper:

const userUUID = '75292c75-4c7a-4a11-92ac-57f929f50e23' ; const userCacheKey = `user_ ${userUUID} ` ; const [user, cacheHit] = await User.findbyPkCached(userCacheKey, userUUID); const user = await User.findbyPk(userUUID);

Results of Cached methods (for ex. findbyPkCached ) will be array with following arguments:

Sequelize response (same as on original method) Cache hit indication ( true / false )

Supported Methods: find findOne findAll findAndCount findAndCountAll findbyPk all min max sum count

Cache Invalidation

Just use regular Redis API:

redisClient .del ( 'SampleKey' );

Contribution

Feel free to contribute and submit issues.

PR

Please make sure that your code is linted and getting build successfully

Thanks

Inspired by rfink/sequelize-redis-cache/

License

MIT (Idan Gozlan)