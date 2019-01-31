A semi-automatic caching wrapper for Sequelize v4 NodeJS framework
npm install sequelize-redis
import SequelizeRedis from 'sequelize-redis';
import redis from 'redis';
import bluebird from 'bluebird';
// Let's promisify Redis
bluebird.promisifyAll(redis.RedisClient.prototype);
bluebird.promisifyAll(redis.Multi.prototype);
// Define your redisClient
const redisClient = redis.createClient({ /* Redis configuration comes here */ });
// Let's start
const sequelizeRedis = new SequelizeRedis(redisClient);
// models.User refers to model of sequelize
const User = sequelizeRedis.getModel(models.User, { ttl: 60 * 60 * 24 });
The second argument of
getModel is optional:
|Key
|Description
|Default value
|ttl
|Defines cache TTL (seconds)
|null
const userUUID = '75292c75-4c7a-4a11-92ac-57f929f50e23';
const userCacheKey = `user_${userUUID}`;
// We can use the default sequelize methods by adding suffix of "Cached"
// for example, findbyPkCached:
const [user, cacheHit] = await User.findbyPkCached(userCacheKey, userUUID);
// We can also use the non cached methods (original methods)
const user = await User.findbyPk(userUUID);
Results of Cached methods (for ex.
findbyPkCached) will be array with following arguments:
true /
false)
Supported Methods:
find
findOne
findAll
findAndCount
findAndCountAll
findbyPk
all
min
max
sum
count
Just use regular Redis API:
redisClient.del('SampleKey');
Feel free to contribute and submit issues.
Please make sure that your code is linted and getting build successfully
Inspired by
rfink/sequelize-redis-cache/
MIT (Idan Gozlan)