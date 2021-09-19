Resource pool implementation. It can be used to throttle expensive resources.
Note: This is a fork from generic-pool@v2.5.
npm i sequelize-pool
You can find full API documentation in docs/README.md
// Create a MySQL connection pool
var Pool = require('sequelize-pool').Pool;
var mysql2 = require('mysql2/promise');
var pool = new Pool({
name: 'mysql',
create: async () => {
// create a new connection
// return as a promise
return mysql2.createConnection({
user: 'scott',
password: 'tiger',
database: 'mydb',
});
},
destroy: (connection) => {
// this function should destroy connection. Pool waits for promise (if returned).
// connection is removed from pool and this method is called and awaited for.
connection.end();
},
validate: (connection) => connection.closed !== true,
max: 5,
min: 0,
});
// acquire connection
(async () => {
// Get new connection from pool.
// This method can throw TimeoutError if connection was not created in
// specified `factory.acquireTimeoutMillis` time.
const connection = await pool.acquire();
const result = connection.query('select * from foo');
// return connection back to pool so it can be reused
pool.release(connection);
})();
If you are shutting down a long-lived process, you may notice
that node fails to exit for 30 seconds or so. This is a side
effect of the
idleTimeoutMillis behaviour -- the pool has a
setTimeout() call registered that is in the event loop queue, so
node won't terminate until all resources have timed out, and the pool
stops trying to manage them.
This behavior will be more problematic when you set
factory.min > 0,
as the pool will never become empty, and the
setTimeout calls will
never end.
In these cases, use the
pool.drain() function. This sets the pool
into a "draining" state which will gracefully wait until all
idle resources have timed out. For example, you can call:
// Only call this once in your application -- at the point you want
// to shutdown and stop using this pool.
pool.drain().then(() => pool.destroyAllNow());
If you do this, your node process will exit gracefully.
If you know would like to terminate all the resources in your pool before
their timeouts have been reached, you can use
destroyAllNow() in conjunction
with
drain():
pool.drain().then(() => pool.destroyAllNow());
One side-effect of calling
drain() is that subsequent calls to
acquire()
will throw an Error.
maxUses option
Imagine a scenario where you have 10 app servers (hosting an API) that each connect to a read-replica set of 3 members, accessible behind a DNS name that round-robins IPs for the 3 replicas. Each app server rus a connection pool of 25 connections.
You start your app servers with an ambient traffic load of 50 http requests per second, and the connection pools likely fill up in a minute or two. Everything is great at this point.
But when you hit weekly traffic peaks, you might reach up to 1,000 http requests per second. If you have a DB with elastic read replicas, you might quickly add 10 more read replicas during this peak time and scale them back down during slower times of the week in order to reduce cost and avoid the additional replication lag you might see with larger numbers or read replicas.
When you add these 10 read replicas, assuming the first 3 remain healthy, the connection pool with not inherently adopt these new replicas because the pools are full and the connections are healthy, so connections are continuously reused with no need to create new ones. Some level of intervention is needed to fill the connection pool with connections that are balanced between all the replicas.
If you set the
maxUses configuration option, the pool will proactively retire a resource (connection) once it has been acquired and released
maxUses number of times, which over a period of time will eventually lead to a relatively balanced pool.
One way to calculate a reasonable value for
maxUses is to identify an acceptable window for rebalancing and then solve for
maxUses:
maxUses = rebalanceWindowSeconds * totalRequestsPerSecond / numAppInstances / poolSize
In the example above, assuming we acquire and release 1 connection per request and we are aiming for a 30 minute rebalancing window:
maxUses = rebalanceWindowSeconds * totalRequestsPerSecond / numAppInstances / poolSize
7200 = 1800 * 1000 / 10 / 25
...in other words we would retire and replace a connection after every 7200 uses, which we expect to be around 30 minutes under peak load.
Of course, you'll want to test scenarios for your own application since every app and every traffic pattern is different.
We use Node Tap for testing.
npm install
npm test
Documentation is generated with
typedoc
npm run docs