sequelize-mocking

by Roche julien
2.0.1 (see all)

Sequelize extension to deal with data-mocking for testing

Overview

768

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sequelize-mocking

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status Known Vulnerabilities

Known Vulnerabilities

NPM NPM

Sequelize extension to deal with data-mocking for testing

  • it was tested with Sequelize 3.19.3 before 1.0.0

  • it was tested with Sequelize 4.3.1 since 1.0.0.

  • it was tested with Sequelize 5.3.0 since 2.0.0

    And you have to declare in your package.json the expected sequelize version

It will use the sqlite database for mocked database, will recreate it for database.

Can be integrated with Mocha and Jasmine.

A sample of use:

/**
 * Test around the @{UserService}
 *
 * @module test/user/service
 */

'use strict';

const chai = require('chai');
const sinon = require('sinon');
const path = require('path');
const sequelizeMockingMocha = require('sequelize-mocking').sequelizeMockingMocha;

describe('User - UserService (using sequelizeMockingMocha) - ', function () {
    const Database = require('../../lib/database');
    const UserService = require('../../lib/user/service');
    const UserModel = require('../../lib/user/model');

    // Basic configuration: create a sinon sandbox for testing
    let sandbox = null;

    beforeEach(function () {
        sandbox = sinon.sandbox.create();
    });

    afterEach(function () {
        sandbox && sandbox.restore();
    });

    // Load fake data for the users
    sequelizeMockingMocha(
        Database.getInstance(),
        path.resolve(path.join(__dirname, './fake-users-database.json')),
        /* Or load array of files
        [
            path.resolve(path.join(__dirname, './fake-users-database.json')),
            path.resolve(path.join(__dirname, './fake-candy-database.json')),
        ]
        */
        { 'logging': false }
    );

    it('the service shall exist', function () {
       chai.expect(UserService).to.exist;
    });

    describe('and the method findAll shall ', function () {
        it('exist', function () {
           chai.expect(UserService.findAll).to.exist;
        });

        it('shall returns an array of user', function () {
            return UserService
                .findAll()
                .then(function (users) {
                    chai.expect(users).deep.equals([{
                        'id': 1,
                        'firstName': 'John',
                        'lastName': 'Doe',
                        'age': 25,
                        'description': null
                    }]);
                });
        });
    });

    describe('and the method find shall ', function () {
        it('exist', function () {
            chai.expect(UserService.find).to.exist;
        });

        it('shall return a user if we can', function () {
            let findByIdSpy = sandbox.spy(UserModel, 'findById');

            return UserService
                .find(1)
                .then(function (user) {
                    chai.expect(findByIdSpy.called).to.be.true;
                    chai.expect(findByIdSpy.calledOnce).to.be.true;
                    chai.expect(findByIdSpy.calledWith(1)).to.be.true;

                    chai.expect(user).deep.equals({
                        'id': 1,
                        'firstName': 'John',
                        'lastName': 'Doe',
                        'age': 25,
                        'description': null
                    });
                });
        });

        it('shall return null if not found', function () {
            return UserService
                .find(-1)
                .then(function (user) {
                    chai.expect(user).to.be.null;
                });
        });
    });
});

And the mocked data from the JSON file:

[
  {
    "model": "user",
    "data": {
      "id": 1,
      "firstName": "John",
      "lastName": "Doe",
      "age": 25,
      "description": null
    }
  }
]

