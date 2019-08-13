Sequelize extension to deal with data-mocking for testing

it was tested with Sequelize 3.19.3 before 1.0.0

it was tested with Sequelize 4.3.1 since 1.0.0.

it was tested with Sequelize 5.3.0 since 2.0.0 And you have to declare in your package.json the expected sequelize version

It will use the sqlite database for mocked database, will recreate it for database.

Can be integrated with Mocha and Jasmine.

A sample of use:

; const chai = require ( 'chai' ); const sinon = require ( 'sinon' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const sequelizeMockingMocha = require ( 'sequelize-mocking' ).sequelizeMockingMocha; describe( 'User - UserService (using sequelizeMockingMocha) - ' , function ( ) { const Database = require ( '../../lib/database' ); const UserService = require ( '../../lib/user/service' ); const UserModel = require ( '../../lib/user/model' ); let sandbox = null ; beforeEach( function ( ) { sandbox = sinon.sandbox.create(); }); afterEach( function ( ) { sandbox && sandbox.restore(); }); sequelizeMockingMocha( Database.getInstance(), path.resolve(path.join(__dirname, './fake-users-database.json' )), { 'logging' : false } ); it( 'the service shall exist' , function ( ) { chai.expect(UserService).to.exist; }); describe( 'and the method findAll shall ' , function ( ) { it( 'exist' , function ( ) { chai.expect(UserService.findAll).to.exist; }); it( 'shall returns an array of user' , function ( ) { return UserService .findAll() .then( function ( users ) { chai.expect(users).deep.equals([{ 'id' : 1 , 'firstName' : 'John' , 'lastName' : 'Doe' , 'age' : 25 , 'description' : null }]); }); }); }); describe( 'and the method find shall ' , function ( ) { it( 'exist' , function ( ) { chai.expect(UserService.find).to.exist; }); it( 'shall return a user if we can' , function ( ) { let findByIdSpy = sandbox.spy(UserModel, 'findById' ); return UserService .find( 1 ) .then( function ( user ) { chai.expect(findByIdSpy.called).to.be.true; chai.expect(findByIdSpy.calledOnce).to.be.true; chai.expect(findByIdSpy.calledWith( 1 )).to.be.true; chai.expect(user).deep.equals({ 'id' : 1 , 'firstName' : 'John' , 'lastName' : 'Doe' , 'age' : 25 , 'description' : null }); }); }); it( 'shall return null if not found' , function ( ) { return UserService .find( -1 ) .then( function ( user ) { chai.expect(user).to.be.null; }); }); }); });

And the mocked data from the JSON file: