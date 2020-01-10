Generate JSON Schema structures from Sequelize instances, models, and model attributes.
Schemas may be generated at three levels of granularity:
getSequelizeSchema()
|Generate a full description of your database (all models, attributes, and associations)
getModelSchema()
|Generate the schema
definitions entry for a specific model (all attributes)
getAttributeSchema()
|Generate the
properties entry for a specific attribute
See API documentation below for details and examples.
npm install sequelize-json-schema
The version 1 API of this module is available as
getModelSchema(), with the following changes:
private option has been removed. Use
exclude instead.
alwaysRequired option has been removed. Schemas should be manually amended
if needed using
schema.required.push(...Object.keys(schema.properties)).
allowNull option has been removed. (Schema reflects the
allowNull
property of individual attributes).
Note: Examples below assume the following [fairly standard] setup code for Sequelize:
// Import this module
const sjs = require('sequelize-json-schema');
// Import Sequelize thingz
const Sequelize = require('Sequelize');
const {DataTypes} = Sequelize;
// Create a sequelize instance
const sequelize = new Sequelize('database', 'username', 'password', {dialect: 'sqlite'});
sequelize
Sequelize A Sequelize instance
options.useRefs
|Default for
useRefs model option
options.attributes
|Default for
attributes model option
options.exclude
|Default for
exclude model option
options.modelOptions
|Model-specific options
|(returns)
Object JSON Schema object
Schema for simple one-model schema:
const Person = sequelize.define('Person', {name: DataTypes.STRING});
console.log(sjs.getSequelizeSchema(sequelize));
⇒ {
⇒ '$schema': 'http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#',
⇒ type: 'object',
⇒ definitions: {
⇒ Person: {
⇒ type: 'object',
⇒ properties: {
⇒ id: { type: 'integer', format: 'int32' },
⇒ name: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 },
⇒ createdAt: { type: 'string', format: 'date-time' },
⇒ updatedAt: { type: 'string', format: 'date-time' }
⇒ },
⇒ required: [ 'id', 'createdAt', 'updatedAt' ]
⇒ }
⇒ }
⇒ }
... continuing on, use
options to exclude a few properties:
const options = {exclude: ['id', 'createdAt', 'updatedAt']};
console.log(sjs.getSequelizeSchema(sequelize, options));
⇒ {
⇒ '$schema': 'http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#',
⇒ type: 'object',
⇒ definitions: {
⇒ Person: {
⇒ type: 'object',
⇒ properties: { name: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 } }
⇒ }
⇒ }
⇒ }
... continuing on, add another model and some associations:
const Address = sequelize.define('Address', {
street: DataTypes.STRING('tiny'),
city: DataTypes.STRING,
state: {type: DataTypes.STRING(2)},
zipcode: DataTypes.NUMBER,
});
Person.hasOne(Address);
Address.hasMany(Person);
console.log(sjs.getSequelizeSchema(sequelize, options));
⇒ {
⇒ '$schema': 'http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#',
⇒ type: 'object',
⇒ definitions: {
⇒ Person: {
⇒ type: 'object',
⇒ properties: {
⇒ name: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 },
⇒ Address: { '$ref': '#/definitions/Address' }
⇒ }
⇒ },
⇒ Address: {
⇒ type: 'object',
⇒ properties: {
⇒ street: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 },
⇒ city: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 },
⇒ state: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 2 },
⇒ zipcode: { type: [ 'number', 'null' ] },
⇒ People: { type: 'array', items: { '$ref': '#/definitions/Person' } }
⇒ }
⇒ }
⇒ }
⇒ }
... continuing (customizing with
options and
modelOptions):
console.log(sjs.getSequelizeSchema(sequelize, {
exclude: ['createdAt', 'updatedAt'],
modelOptions: {
Person: {exclude: ['id']},
Address: {attributes: ['id']},
}
}));
⇒ {
⇒ '$schema': 'http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#',
⇒ type: 'object',
⇒ definitions: {
⇒ Person: {
⇒ type: 'object',
⇒ properties: {
⇒ name: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 },
⇒ Address: { '$ref': '#/definitions/Address' }
⇒ }
⇒ },
⇒ Address: {
⇒ type: 'object',
⇒ properties: { id: { type: 'integer', format: 'int32' } },
⇒ required: [ 'id' ]
⇒ }
⇒ }
⇒ }
model
Sequelize.Model
options
Object
options.useRefs
Boolean = true Determines how associations are described in the schema. If true,
model.associations are described as
$refs to the appropriate entry in the schema
definitions. If false, assiciations are described as plain attributes
options.attributes
Array Attributes to include in the schema
options.exclude
Array Attributes to exclude from the schema
|(return)
Object JSON Schema definition for the model
... continuing
getSequelizeSchema() example, above:
console.log(sjs.getModelSchema(Person));
⇒ {
⇒ type: 'object',
⇒ properties: {
⇒ id: { type: 'integer', format: 'int32' },
⇒ name: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 },
⇒ createdAt: { type: 'string', format: 'date-time' },
⇒ updatedAt: { type: 'string', format: 'date-time' },
⇒ Address: { '$ref': '#/definitions/Address' }
⇒ },
⇒ required: [ 'id', 'createdAt', 'updatedAt' ]
⇒ }
... continuing (useRefs = false to treat associations as plain attributes):
console.log(sjs.getModelSchema(Person, {useRefs: false}));
⇒ {
⇒ type: 'object',
⇒ properties: {
⇒ id: { type: 'integer', format: 'int32' },
⇒ name: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 },
⇒ createdAt: { type: 'string', format: 'date-time' },
⇒ updatedAt: { type: 'string', format: 'date-time' },
⇒ AddressId: { type: [ 'integer', 'null' ], format: 'int32' }
⇒ },
⇒ required: [ 'id', 'createdAt', 'updatedAt' ]
⇒ }
attribute
Sequelize.Model attribute
|(returns)
Object JSON Schema property for the attribute
... continuing
getModelSchema() example, above:
console.log(sjs.getAttributeSchema(Person.rawAttributes.name));
⇒ { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 }
