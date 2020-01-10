openbase logo
sjs

sequelize-json-schema

by Mykhailo Chalyi (Mike Chaliy)
2.1.1 (see all)

Use your Sequelize models in JSON Schemas or Swagger

505

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

sequelize-json-schema

NPM Version CircleCI

Generate JSON Schema structures from Sequelize instances, models, and model attributes.

Schemas may be generated at three levels of granularity:

getSequelizeSchema()Generate a full description of your database (all models, attributes, and associations)
getModelSchema()Generate the schema definitions entry for a specific model (all attributes)
getAttributeSchema()Generate the properties entry for a specific attribute

See API documentation below for details and examples.

Installation

npm install sequelize-json-schema

Migrating v1 → v2

The version 1 API of this module is available as getModelSchema(), with the following changes:

  • private option has been removed. Use exclude instead.
  • alwaysRequired option has been removed. Schemas should be manually amended if needed using schema.required.push(...Object.keys(schema.properties)).
  • allowNull option has been removed. (Schema reflects the allowNull property of individual attributes).

API

Note: Examples below assume the following [fairly standard] setup code for Sequelize:

// Import this module
const sjs = require('sequelize-json-schema');

// Import Sequelize thingz
const Sequelize = require('Sequelize');
const {DataTypes} = Sequelize;

// Create a sequelize instance
const sequelize = new Sequelize('database', 'username', 'password', {dialect: 'sqlite'});

getSequelizeSchema(sequelize[, options])

sequelizeSequelize A Sequelize instance
options.useRefsDefault for useRefs model option
options.attributesDefault for attributes model option
options.excludeDefault for exclude model option
options.modelOptionsModel-specific options
(returns)Object JSON Schema object

Example

Schema for simple one-model schema:

const Person = sequelize.define('Person', {name: DataTypes.STRING});

console.log(sjs.getSequelizeSchema(sequelize));

⇒ {
⇒   '$schema': 'http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#',
⇒   type: 'object',
⇒   definitions: {
⇒     Person: {
⇒       type: 'object',
⇒       properties: {
⇒         id: { type: 'integer', format: 'int32' },
⇒         name: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 },
⇒         createdAt: { type: 'string', format: 'date-time' },
⇒         updatedAt: { type: 'string', format: 'date-time' }
⇒       },
⇒       required: [ 'id', 'createdAt', 'updatedAt' ]
⇒     }
⇒   }
⇒ }

... continuing on, use options to exclude a few properties:

const options = {exclude: ['id', 'createdAt', 'updatedAt']};

console.log(sjs.getSequelizeSchema(sequelize, options));

⇒ {
⇒   '$schema': 'http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#',
⇒   type: 'object',
⇒   definitions: {
⇒     Person: {
⇒       type: 'object',
⇒       properties: { name: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 } }
⇒     }
⇒   }
⇒ }

... continuing on, add another model and some associations:

const Address = sequelize.define('Address', {
  street: DataTypes.STRING('tiny'),
  city: DataTypes.STRING,
  state: {type: DataTypes.STRING(2)},
  zipcode: DataTypes.NUMBER,
});

Person.hasOne(Address);
Address.hasMany(Person);

console.log(sjs.getSequelizeSchema(sequelize, options));

⇒ {
⇒   '$schema': 'http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#',
⇒   type: 'object',
⇒   definitions: {
⇒     Person: {
⇒       type: 'object',
⇒       properties: {
⇒         name: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 },
⇒         Address: { '$ref': '#/definitions/Address' }
⇒       }
⇒     },
⇒     Address: {
⇒       type: 'object',
⇒       properties: {
⇒         street: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 },
⇒         city: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 },
⇒         state: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 2 },
⇒         zipcode: { type: [ 'number', 'null' ] },
⇒         People: { type: 'array', items: { '$ref': '#/definitions/Person' } }
⇒       }
⇒     }
⇒   }
⇒ }

... continuing (customizing with options and modelOptions):

console.log(sjs.getSequelizeSchema(sequelize, {
  exclude: ['createdAt', 'updatedAt'],
  modelOptions: {
    Person: {exclude: ['id']},
    Address: {attributes: ['id']},
  }
}));

⇒ {
⇒   '$schema': 'http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#',
⇒   type: 'object',
⇒   definitions: {
⇒     Person: {
⇒       type: 'object',
⇒       properties: {
⇒         name: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 },
⇒         Address: { '$ref': '#/definitions/Address' }
⇒       }
⇒     },
⇒     Address: {
⇒       type: 'object',
⇒       properties: { id: { type: 'integer', format: 'int32' } },
⇒       required: [ 'id' ]
⇒     }
⇒   }
⇒ }

getModelSchema(model[, options])

modelSequelize.Model
optionsObject
options.useRefsBoolean = true Determines how associations are described in the schema. If true, model.associations are described as $refs to the appropriate entry in the schema definitions. If false, assiciations are described as plain attributes
options.attributesArray Attributes to include in the schema
options.excludeArray Attributes to exclude from the schema
(return)Object JSON Schema definition for the model

Example

... continuing getSequelizeSchema() example, above:

console.log(sjs.getModelSchema(Person));

⇒ {
⇒   type: 'object',
⇒   properties: {
⇒     id: { type: 'integer', format: 'int32' },
⇒     name: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 },
⇒     createdAt: { type: 'string', format: 'date-time' },
⇒     updatedAt: { type: 'string', format: 'date-time' },
⇒     Address: { '$ref': '#/definitions/Address' }
⇒   },
⇒   required: [ 'id', 'createdAt', 'updatedAt' ]
⇒ }

... continuing (useRefs = false to treat associations as plain attributes):

console.log(sjs.getModelSchema(Person, {useRefs: false}));

⇒ {
⇒   type: 'object',
⇒   properties: {
⇒     id: { type: 'integer', format: 'int32' },
⇒     name: { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 },
⇒     createdAt: { type: 'string', format: 'date-time' },
⇒     updatedAt: { type: 'string', format: 'date-time' },
⇒     AddressId: { type: [ 'integer', 'null' ], format: 'int32' }
⇒   },
⇒   required: [ 'id', 'createdAt', 'updatedAt' ]
⇒ }

getAttributeSchema(attribute)

attributeSequelize.Model attribute
(returns)Object JSON Schema property for the attribute

Example

... continuing getModelSchema() example, above:

console.log(sjs.getAttributeSchema(Person.rawAttributes.name));

⇒ { type: [ 'string', 'null' ], maxLength: 255 }

Markdown generated from README_js.md by RunMD Logo

