Generate JSON Schema structures from Sequelize instances, models, and model attributes.

Schemas may be generated at three levels of granularity:

getSequelizeSchema() Generate a full description of your database (all models, attributes, and associations) getModelSchema() Generate the schema definitions entry for a specific model (all attributes) getAttributeSchema() Generate the properties entry for a specific attribute

See API documentation below for details and examples.

Installation

npm install sequelize-json-schema

Migrating v1 → v2

The version 1 API of this module is available as getModelSchema() , with the following changes:

private option has been removed. Use exclude instead.

option has been removed. Use instead. alwaysRequired option has been removed. Schemas should be manually amended if needed using schema.required.push(...Object.keys(schema.properties)) .

option has been removed. Schemas should be manually amended if needed using . allowNull option has been removed. (Schema reflects the allowNull property of individual attributes).

API

Note: Examples below assume the following [fairly standard] setup code for Sequelize:

const sjs = require ( 'sequelize-json-schema' ); const Sequelize = require ( 'Sequelize' ); const {DataTypes} = Sequelize; const sequelize = new Sequelize( 'database' , 'username' , 'password' , { dialect : 'sqlite' });

sequelize Sequelize A Sequelize instance options.useRefs Default for useRefs model option options.attributes Default for attributes model option options.exclude Default for exclude model option options.modelOptions Model-specific options (returns) Object JSON Schema object

Example

Schema for simple one-model schema:

const Person = sequelize.define( 'Person' , { name : DataTypes.STRING}); console .log(sjs.getSequelizeSchema(sequelize)); ⇒ { ⇒ '$schema' : 'http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#' , ⇒ type: 'object' , ⇒ definitions: { ⇒ Person: { ⇒ type: 'object' , ⇒ properties: { ⇒ id: { type : 'integer' , format : 'int32' }, ⇒ name: { type : [ 'string' , 'null' ], maxLength : 255 }, ⇒ createdAt: { type : 'string' , format : 'date-time' }, ⇒ updatedAt: { type : 'string' , format : 'date-time' } ⇒ }, ⇒ required: [ 'id' , 'createdAt' , 'updatedAt' ] ⇒ } ⇒ } ⇒ }

... continuing on, use options to exclude a few properties:

const options = { exclude : [ 'id' , 'createdAt' , 'updatedAt' ]}; console .log(sjs.getSequelizeSchema(sequelize, options)); ⇒ { ⇒ '$schema' : 'http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#' , ⇒ type: 'object' , ⇒ definitions: { ⇒ Person: { ⇒ type: 'object' , ⇒ properties: { name : { type : [ 'string' , 'null' ], maxLength : 255 } } ⇒ } ⇒ } ⇒ }

... continuing on, add another model and some associations:

const Address = sequelize.define( 'Address' , { street : DataTypes.STRING( 'tiny' ), city : DataTypes.STRING, state : { type : DataTypes.STRING( 2 )}, zipcode : DataTypes.NUMBER, }); Person.hasOne(Address); Address.hasMany(Person); console .log(sjs.getSequelizeSchema(sequelize, options)); ⇒ { ⇒ '$schema' : 'http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#' , ⇒ type: 'object' , ⇒ definitions: { ⇒ Person: { ⇒ type: 'object' , ⇒ properties: { ⇒ name: { type : [ 'string' , 'null' ], maxLength : 255 }, ⇒ Address: { '$ref' : '#/definitions/Address' } ⇒ } ⇒ }, ⇒ Address: { ⇒ type: 'object' , ⇒ properties: { ⇒ street: { type : [ 'string' , 'null' ], maxLength : 255 }, ⇒ city: { type : [ 'string' , 'null' ], maxLength : 255 }, ⇒ state: { type : [ 'string' , 'null' ], maxLength : 2 }, ⇒ zipcode: { type : [ 'number' , 'null' ] }, ⇒ People: { type : 'array' , items : { '$ref' : '#/definitions/Person' } } ⇒ } ⇒ } ⇒ } ⇒ }

... continuing (customizing with options and modelOptions ):

console .log(sjs.getSequelizeSchema(sequelize, { exclude : [ 'createdAt' , 'updatedAt' ], modelOptions : { Person : { exclude : [ 'id' ]}, Address : { attributes : [ 'id' ]}, } })); ⇒ { ⇒ '$schema' : 'http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#' , ⇒ type: 'object' , ⇒ definitions: { ⇒ Person: { ⇒ type: 'object' , ⇒ properties: { ⇒ name: { type : [ 'string' , 'null' ], maxLength : 255 }, ⇒ Address: { '$ref' : '#/definitions/Address' } ⇒ } ⇒ }, ⇒ Address: { ⇒ type: 'object' , ⇒ properties: { id : { type : 'integer' , format : 'int32' } }, ⇒ required: [ 'id' ] ⇒ } ⇒ } ⇒ }

model Sequelize.Model options Object options.useRefs Boolean = true Determines how associations are described in the schema. If true, model.associations are described as $ref s to the appropriate entry in the schema definitions . If false, assiciations are described as plain attributes options.attributes Array Attributes to include in the schema options.exclude Array Attributes to exclude from the schema (return) Object JSON Schema definition for the model

Example

... continuing getSequelizeSchema() example, above:

console .log(sjs.getModelSchema(Person)); ⇒ { ⇒ type: 'object' , ⇒ properties: { ⇒ id: { type : 'integer' , format : 'int32' }, ⇒ name: { type : [ 'string' , 'null' ], maxLength : 255 }, ⇒ createdAt: { type : 'string' , format : 'date-time' }, ⇒ updatedAt: { type : 'string' , format : 'date-time' }, ⇒ Address: { '$ref' : '#/definitions/Address' } ⇒ }, ⇒ required: [ 'id' , 'createdAt' , 'updatedAt' ] ⇒ }

... continuing (useRefs = false to treat associations as plain attributes):

console .log(sjs.getModelSchema(Person, { useRefs : false })); ⇒ { ⇒ type: 'object' , ⇒ properties: { ⇒ id: { type : 'integer' , format : 'int32' }, ⇒ name: { type : [ 'string' , 'null' ], maxLength : 255 }, ⇒ createdAt: { type : 'string' , format : 'date-time' }, ⇒ updatedAt: { type : 'string' , format : 'date-time' }, ⇒ AddressId: { type : [ 'integer' , 'null' ], format : 'int32' } ⇒ }, ⇒ required: [ 'id' , 'createdAt' , 'updatedAt' ] ⇒ }

attribute Sequelize.Model attribute (returns) Object JSON Schema property for the attribute

Example

... continuing getModelSchema() example, above:

console .log(sjs.getAttributeSchema(Person.rawAttributes.name)); ⇒ { type : [ 'string' , 'null' ], maxLength : 255 }

