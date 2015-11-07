var Sequelize = require('sequelize'),
JsonField = require('sequelize-json'),
db,
User;
db = new Sequelize('database', 'username', 'password', {
dialect: 'sqlite',
logging: false
});
User = db.define('User', {
username: Sequelize.STRING,
jsonField: JsonField(db, 'User', 'jsonField')
});
Note the parameters of JsonField, you pass your Sequelize instance, the name of the model, and the name of the field. A little awkard, but this is needed in order to add the proper hooks to the model instance.
Now, you can always treat that field as a json object:
User.create({
username: 'Scott',
jsonField: {
likes: ['running', 'node']
}
})
.then(function(user) {
user.jsonField.likes.push('tests');
return user.save();
})
.then(function(user) {
expect(user.jsonField).to.be.a('object');
expect(user.jsonField.likes).to.have.length(3);
});
It will work with normal
save commands, as well as
updateAttribute commands.