Want to store JSON data in your database (that isn't PostGres)? This is for you.

How

Create a database and a Schema:

var Sequelize = require ( 'sequelize' ), JsonField = require ( 'sequelize-json' ), db, User; db = new Sequelize( 'database' , 'username' , 'password' , { dialect : 'sqlite' , logging : false }); User = db.define( 'User' , { username : Sequelize.STRING, jsonField : JsonField(db, 'User' , 'jsonField' ) });

Note the parameters of JsonField, you pass your Sequelize instance, the name of the model, and the name of the field. A little awkard, but this is needed in order to add the proper hooks to the model instance.

Now, you can always treat that field as a json object:

User.create({ username : 'Scott' , jsonField : { likes : [ 'running' , 'node' ] } }) .then( function ( user ) { user.jsonField.likes.push( 'tests' ); return user.save(); }) .then( function ( user ) { expect(user.jsonField).to.be.a( 'object' ); expect(user.jsonField.likes).to.have.length( 3 ); });