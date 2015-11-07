openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sequelize-json

by Growmies
2.1.2 (see all)

Field you can use to add automatical JSON stringifying/parsing to you sequelize models.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

183

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sequelize-json

Want to store JSON data in your database (that isn't PostGres)? This is for you.

How

  • Create a database and a Schema: 

    var Sequelize = require('sequelize'),
        JsonField = require('sequelize-json'),
        db,
        User;

    db = new Sequelize('database', 'username', 'password', {
      dialect: 'sqlite',
      logging: false
    });

    User = db.define('User', {
      username: Sequelize.STRING,
      jsonField: JsonField(db, 'User', 'jsonField')
    });

Note the parameters of JsonField, you pass your Sequelize instance, the name of the model, and the name of the field. A little awkard, but this is needed in order to add the proper hooks to the model instance.

Now, you can always treat that field as a json object: 

User.create({
      username: 'Scott',
      jsonField: {
        likes: ['running', 'node']
      }
    })
    .then(function(user) {
      user.jsonField.likes.push('tests');
      return user.save();
    })
    .then(function(user) {
      expect(user.jsonField).to.be.a('object');
      expect(user.jsonField.likes).to.have.length(3);
    });

It will work with normal save commands, as well as updateAttribute commands.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial