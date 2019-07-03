Relational databases aren't very good at dealing with nested hierarchies.
Examples of hierarchies are:
To store a hierarchy in a database, the usual method is to give each record a ParentID field which says which is the record one level above it.
Fetching the parent or children of any record is easy, but if you want to retrieve an entire tree/hierarchy structure from the database, it requires multiple queries, recursively getting each level of the hierarchy. For a big tree structure, this is a lengthy process, and annoying to code.
This plugin for Sequelize solves this problem.
API is stable. All features and options are fairly well tested. Works with all dialects of SQL supported by Sequelize (MySQL, Postgres, SQLite) except for Microsoft SQL Server.
Requires Sequelize v2.x.x, v3.x.x, v4.x.x or v5.x.x. Supports only Node v8 or higher.
To load module:
const Sequelize = require('sequelize-hierarchy')();
// NB Sequelize must also be present in `node_modules`
or, a more verbose form useful if chaining multiple Sequelize plugins:
const Sequelize = require('sequelize');
require('sequelize-hierarchy')(Sequelize);
const sequelize = new Sequelize('database', 'user', 'password');
const Folder = sequelize.define('folder', { name: Sequelize.STRING });
Folder.isHierarchy();
Folder.isHierarchy() does the following:
parentId to Folder model
hierarchyLevel to Folder model (which should not be updated directly)
FolderAncestor which contains the ancestry information (columns
folderId and
ancestorId)
Folder.belongsTo(Folder, {as: 'parent', foreignKey: 'parentId'})
Folder.hasMany(Folder, {as: 'children', foreignKey: 'parentId'})
Folder.belongsToMany(Folder, {as: 'descendents', foreignKey: 'ancestorId', through: FolderAncestor})
Folder.belongsToMany(Folder, {as: 'ancestors', foreignKey: 'folderId', through: FolderAncestor})
hierarchyLevel field as details in the folder table change
Model#find() and
Model#findAll() methods so that hierarchies can be returned as javascript object tree structures
The column and table names etc can be modified by passing options to
.isHierarchy(). See below for details.
Hierarchies can also be created in
define():
const Folder = sequelize.define('folder', {
name: Sequelize.STRING
}, {
hierarchy: true
});
or on an attribute in
define():
const Folder = sequelize.define('folder', {
name: Sequelize.STRING,
parentId: {
type: Sequelize.INTEGER,
hierarchy: true
}
});
If defining the hierarchy via model options, do not also call
.isHierarchy(). The two methods are equivalent - only use one or the other.
Defining the hierarchy sets up the models in Sequelize, not the database tables. You will need to create or modify the tables in the database.
If table already exists, add the following columns:
parentId (same type as
id)
hierarchyLevel (
INTEGER type)
If the table does not already exist, you can ask Sequelize to create it:
await Folder.sync();
NB Call
.sync() after
.isHierarchy().
The ancestry model (
FolderAncestor in the above example) also needs its database table created:
await sequelize.models.FolderAncestor.sync();
Examples of getting a hierarchy structure:
// Get entire hierarchy as a flat list
const folders = await Folder.findAll();
// [
// { id: 1, parentId: null, name: 'a' },
// { id: 2, parentId: 1, name: 'ab' },
// { id: 3, parentId: 2, name: 'abc' }
// ]
// Get entire hierarchy as a nested tree
const folders = await Folder.findAll({ hierarchy: true });
// [
// { id: 1, parentId: null, name: 'a', children: [
// { id: 2, parentId: 1, name: 'ab', children: [
// { id: 3, parentId: 2, name: 'abc' }
// ] }
// ] }
// ]
// Get all the descendents of a particular item
const folder = await Folder.findOne({
where: { name: 'a' },
include: {
model: Folder,
as: 'descendents',
hierarchy: true
}
});
// { id: 1, parentId: null, name: 'a', children: [
// { id: 2, parentId: 1, name: 'ab', children: [
// { id: 3, parentId: 2, name: 'abc' }
// ] }
// ] }
// Get all the ancestors (i.e. parent and parent's parent and so on)
const folder = await Folder.findOne({
where: { name: 'abc' },
include: [ { model: Folder, as: 'ancestors' } ],
order: [ [ { model: Folder, as: 'ancestors' }, 'hierarchyLevel' ] ]
});
// { id: 3, parentId: 2, name: 'abc', ancestors: [
// { id: 1, parentId: null, name: 'a' },
// { id: 2, parentId: 1, name: 'ab' }
// ] }
The forms with
{ hierarchy: true } are equivalent to using
Folder.findAll({ include: { model: Folder, as: 'children' } }) except that the include is recursed however deeply the tree structure goes.
Accessors are also supported:
folder.getParent()
folder.getChildren()
folder.getAncestors()
folder.getDescendents()
Setters work as usual e.g.
folder.setParent(),
folder.addChild().
The following options can be passed to
Model#isHierarchy( { /* options */ } ) or in a model definition:
const Folder = sequelize.define('folder', {
name: Sequelize.STRING
}, {
hierarchy: { /* options */ }
});
Defaults are inherited from
sequelize.options.hierarchy if defined in call to
new Sequelize().
Examples:
Folder.isHierarchy( { as: 'above' } );
const Folder = sequelize.define('folder', {
name: Sequelize.STRING
}, {
hierarchy: { as: 'above' }
});
as: Name of parent association. Defaults to
'parent'.
childrenAs: Name of children association. Defaults to
'children'.
ancestorsAs: Name of ancestors association. Defaults to
'ancestors'.
descendentsAs: Name of descendents association. Defaults to
'descendents'.
These affect the naming of accessors e.g.
instance.getParent()
levelFieldName: Name of the hierarchy depth field. Defaults to
'hierarchyLevel'.
levelFieldType: Type of the hierarchy depth field. Defaults to
Sequelize.INTEGER.UNSIGNED.
levelFieldAttributes: Attributes to add to the hierarchy depth field. Defaults to
undefined.
primaryKey: Name of the primary key. Defaults to model's
primaryKeyAttribute.
foreignKey: Name of the parent field. Defaults to
'parentId'.
foreignKeyAttributes: Attributes to add to the parent field. Defaults to
undefined.
throughKey: Name of the instance field in hierarchy (through) table. Defaults to
'<model name>Id'.
throughForeignKey: Name of the ancestor field in hierarchy (through) table. Defaults to
'ancestorId'.
through: Name of hierarchy (through) model. Defaults to
'<model name>ancestor'.
throughTable: Name of hierarchy (through) table. Defaults to
'<model name plural>ancestors'.
throughSchema: Schema of hierarchy (through) table. Defaults to
model.options.schema, and is optional.
freezeTableName: When
true, through table name is same as through model name. Inherits from sequelize define options.
camelThrough: When
true, through model name and table name are camelized (i.e.
folderAncestor not
folderancestor). Inherits from sequelize define options.
All auto-created field names respect the setting of
model.options.underscored and the through table name respects
sequelize.options.define.underscoredAll.
onDelete: Set to
'CASCADE' if you want deleting a node to delete all its children.
labels: When
true, creates an attribute
label on the created
parentId and
hierarchyLevel fields which is a human-readable version of the field name. Inherits from sequelize define options or
false.
To build the hierarchy data on an existing table, or if hierarchy data gets corrupted in some way (e.g. by changes to parentId being made directly in the database not through Sequelize), you can rebuild it with:
await Folder.rebuildHierarchy()
NB: In normal circumstances, you should never need to use this method. It is only intended for the above two use cases.
You can use
.bulkCreate() method in the usual way. Ensure that parents are created before their children.
Errors thrown by the plugin are of type
HierarchyError. The error class can be accessed at
Sequelize.HierarchyError.
Use
npm test to run the tests. Use
npm run cover to check coverage.
To run tests on a particular database, use
npm run test-mysql,
npm run test-postgres,
npm run test-postgres-native,
npm run test-sqlite or
npm run test-mssql.
Requires a database called 'sequelize_test' and a db user 'sequelize_test' with no password.
