GraphCraft

This repository and package is renamed to graphcraft.

Rapildy build and extend GraphQL API based on Sequelize models. This library helps you focus on business logic while taking care of GraphQL schema automatically. https://almost-full-stack.github.io/graphcraft/

If you are updating from a previous version to 1.0 read notes at the end to fix breaking changes it will cause.

Installation

npm install graphcraft

Prerequisites

This package assumes you have graphql and sequelize already installed (both packages are declared as peerDependencies ).

This library uses two set of configurations, Library Options and Model Options.

Library Options

These options are defined globally and are applied throughout schema and all models.

naming : { pascalCase : true , queries : '{name}{type}' , mutations : '{name}{type}{bulk}' , input : '{name}' , rootQueries : 'RootQueries' , rootMutations : 'RootMutations' , type : { create : 'Create' , update : 'Update' , delete : 'Delete' , restore : 'Restore' , byPk : 'ByPK' , get : '' , bulk : 'Bulk' , count : 'Count' , default : 'Default' } }

limits : { default : 50 , max : 100 , nested : false }

nestedMutations : true , nestedUpdateMode : 'MIXED' ,

exposeOnly : { queries : [], mutations : [], throw : false }

exclude : [],

includeArguments : {},

dataloader : false ,

transactionedMutations : true ,

importTypes : {}, types : {}, queries : {}, mutations : {},

globalHooks : { before : {}, extend : {} },

findOneQueries: false ,

fetchDeleted: false , restoreDeleted : false ,

logger() { return Promise .resolve(); },

authorizer() { return Promise .resolve(); },

errorHandler : { 'ETIMEDOUT' : { statusCode : 503 } }

const options = { exclude : [ "payments" ], authorizer : function authorizer ( source, args, context, info ) { const { fieldName } = info; return Promise .resolve(); } }; const { generateSchema } = require ( "graphcraft" )(options);

Model Options

Following options are model specific options, must be accessible via model.graphql property.

attributes : { exclude : [], include : {}, },

scopes : null ,

alias : {},

bulk: { enabled : [], bulkColumn : false , returning : true }

types: {}, mutations : {}, queries : {},

excludeMutations : [], excludeQueries : [],

extend : {}, before : {}, overwrite : {}, joins : false

readonly: false ,

fetchDeleted: false , restoreDeleted : false

Usage in Model

Product.graphql = { attributes : { exclude : [ 'description' ], include : { modelPortfolioId : 'int' , obj : 'myObj' }, }, ...REST_OF_OPTIONS };

Usage

const {generateModelTypes, generateSchema} = require ( 'graphcraft' )(options); const models = require ( './models' ) const schema = await generateSchema(models)

Example with Express