sequelize-fork

by sequelize
2.0.8 (see all)

An easy-to-use and promise-based multi SQL dialects ORM tool for Node.js | Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, Microsoft SQL Server & DB2

0

GitHub Stars

25.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

1,171

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Sequelize

npm version Build Status npm downloads contributors Open Collective sponsor Merged PRs semantic-release License: MIT

Sequelize is an easy-to-use and promise-based Node.js ORM tool for Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, DB2 and Microsoft SQL Server. It features solid transaction support, relations, eager and lazy loading, read replication and more.

Sequelize follows Semantic Versioning and the official Node.js LTS schedule. Version 7 of Sequelize officially supports the Node.js versions ^12.22.0, ^14.17,0, ^16.0.0. Other version might be working as well.

New to Sequelize? Take a look at the Tutorials and Guides. You might also be interested in the API Reference.

Would you like to contribute? Read our contribution guidelines to know more. There are many ways to help! 😃

📝 Major version changelog

Please find upgrade information to major versions here:

💸 Supporting the project

Do you like Sequelize and would like to give back to the engineering team behind it?

We have recently created an OpenCollective based money pool which is shared amongst all core maintainers based on their contributions. Every support is wholeheartedly welcome. ❤️

💻 Installation

# using npm
npm i sequelize # This will install latest version of Sequelize
# using yarn
yarn add sequelize

# Libraries used for supported dialects are :
# using npm
npm i pg pg-hstore # PostgreSQL
npm i mysql2 # MySQL
npm i mariadb # MariaDB
npm i sqlite3 # SQLite
npm i tedious # Microsoft SQL Server
npm i ibm_db # DB2
# using yarn
yarn add pg pg-hstore # PostgreSQL
yarn add mysql2 # MySQL
yarn add mariadb # MariaDB
yarn add sqlite3 # SQLite
yarn add tedious # Microsoft SQL Server
yarn add ibm_db # DB2

📖 Documentation

⚠️ Responsible disclosure

If you have security issues to report, please refer to our Responsible Disclosure Policy for more details.

📖 Resources

🔧 Tools

💬 Translations

