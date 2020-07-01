openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sf

sequelize-fixtures

by Domas
1.2.0 (see all)

Load data from json, yaml or js to sequelize

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.3K

GitHub Stars

292

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Build Status

Sequelize fixtures

This is a simple lib to load data to database using sequelize.
It is intended for easily setting up test data.
Yaml and json formats are supported. Includes a grunt task.
Duplicate records are not inserted. API returns bluebird promises, but callbacks can also be used as the last argument.

Tested with latest Sequelize (5.0)

Install

npm install sequelize-fixtures

Test

npm test

Usage

    const sequelize_fixtures = require('sequelize-fixtures');

    //a map of [model name] : model
    //see offical example on how to load models
    //https://github.com/sequelize/express-example/blob/master/models/index.js
    const models = require('./models');

    //from file
    sequelize_fixtures.loadFile('fixtures/test_data.json', models).then(function(){
        doStuffAfterLoad();
    });

    //can use glob syntax to select multiple files
    sequelize_fixtures.loadFile('fixtures/*.json', models).then(function(){
        doStuffAfterLoad();
    });

    //array of files
    sequelize_fixtures.loadFiles(['fixtures/users.json', 'fixtures/data*.json'], models).then(function(){
        doStuffAfterLoad();
    });

    //specify file encoding (default utf8)
    sequelize_fixtures.loadFile('fixtures/*.json', models, { encoding: 'windows-1257'}).then(function(){
        doStuffAfterLoad();
    });

    //specify logging function (default console.log)
    function myLogging(defaultLog) {
        console.log('Fixtures: processing ...')
    }
    sequelize_fixtures.loadFile('fixtures/*.json', models, { log: myLogging}).then(function(){
        doStuffAfterLoad();
    });

    //specify separate stdout and stderr streams
    //(e.g. a winston-compatible logger)
    function errorReporter(message) {
      console.error('OH NO! ERROR: ' + message);
    }
    sequelize_fixtures.loadFile('fixtures/*.json', models, {
      logger: {
        debug: console.log,
        info: console.log,
        warn: console.log,
        error: errorReporter
      }
    }).then(function(){
        doStuffAfterLoad();
    });

    //load fixtures inside a transaction
    sequelize.transaction(function(tx) {
        sequelize_fixtures.loadFile('fixtures/*.json', models, { transaction: tx}).then(doStuffAfterLoad);
    });

    //apply transform for each model being loaded
    sequelize_fixtures.loadFile('fixtures/*.json', models, {
        transformFixtureDataFn: function (data) {
          if(data.createdAt
           && data.createdAt < 0) {
            data.createdAt = new Date((new Date()).getTime() + parseFloat(data.createdAt) * 1000 * 60);
          }
          return data;
        }
    }).then(function() {
        doStuffAfterLoad();
    });

    //modify each model being loaded
    sequelize_fixtures.loadFile('fixtures/*.json', models, {
        modifyFixtureDataFn: function (data) {
          if(!data.createdAt) {
            data.createdAt = new Date();
          }
          return data;
        }
    }).then(function() {
        doStuffAfterLoad();
    });

    //from array
    var fixtures = [
        {
            model: 'Foo',
            data: {
                propA: 'bar',
                propB: 1
            }
        },
        {
            model: 'Foo',
            data: {
                propA: 'baz',
                propB: 3
            }
        }
    ];
    sequelize_fixtures.loadFixtures(fixtures, models).then(function(){
        doStuffAfterLoad();
    });

File formats

json

    [
        {
            "model": "Foo",
            "data": {
                "propA": "bar",
                "propB": 1
            }
        },
        {
            "model": "Foo",
            "data": {
                "propA": "baz",
                "propB": 3
            }
        }
    ]

yaml

    fixtures:
        - model: Foo
          data:
            propA: bar
            propB: 1
        - model: Foo
          data:
            propA: baz
            propB: 3

javascript

    module.exports = [
        {
            "model": "Foo",
            "data": {
                "propA": "bar",
                "propB": 1
            }
        },
        {
            "model": "Foo",
            "data": {
                "propA": "baz",
                "propB": 3
            }
        }
    ];

Associations

You can specify associations by providing related object id or a where clause to select associated object with. Make sure associated objects are described before associations!

One to many

Assuming

Car.belongsTo(Owner);
Owner.hasMany(Car);

Associated entity can be mapped by providing either an id: 

[
    {
        "model": "Owner",
        "data": {
            "id": 11,
            "name": "John Doe",
            "city": "Vilnius"
        }
    },
    {
        "model": "Car",
        "data": {
            "id": 203,
            "make": "Ford",
            "owner": 11
        }
    }
]

Or a property-value map (like a 'where' object) to find the entity with: 

[
    {
        "model": "Owner",
        "data": {
            "name": "John Doe",
            "city": "Vilnius"
        }
    },
    {
        "model": "Car",
        "data": {
            "make": "Ford",
            "owner": {
                "name": "John Doe"
            }
        }
    }
]

Many to many

Assuming

Project.belongsToMany(Person, {through: 'peopleprojects'});
Person.belongsToMany(Project, {through: 'peopleprojects'});

Associated entities can be mapped using the association 'as' name ('people' for Project and 'projects' for People) or 'through' table name, and providing an array of ids:

[
    {
        "model":"Person",
        "data":{
            "id":122,
            "name": "Jack",
            "role": "Developer"
        }
    },
    {
        "model":"Person",
        "data":{
            "id": 123,
            "name": "John",
            "role": "Analyst"
        }
    },
    {
        "model":"Project",
        "data": {
            "id": 20,
            "name": "The Great Project",
            "people": [122, 123]
        }
    }

]

Or an array of property-value mappings to find the entities with:

[
    {
        "model":"Person",
        "data":{
            "name": "Jack",
            "role": "Developer"
        }
    },
    {
        "model":"Person",
        "data":{
            "name": "John",
            "role": "Analyst"
        }
    },
    {
        "model":"Project",
        "data": {
            "name": "The Great Project",
            "people": [
                {                        
                    "name": "Jack"
                },
                {
                    "name": "John"
                }
            ]
        }
    }

]

If you have a custom through model for a m2m relationship, you can set additional attributes using _through:

ActorsMovies = sequelize.define("ActorsMovies", {
    character: {type: DataTypes.STRING}
});
Movie.belongsToMany(Actor, {through: ActorsMovies});
Actor.belongsToMany(Movie, {through: ActorsMovies});

[
    {
        "model": "Movie",
        "data": {
            "name": "Terminator"      
        }
    },
    {
        "model": "Actor",
        "data": {
            "name": "Arnie",
            "movies": [
                {
                    "name": "Terminator",
                    "_through": {
                        "character": "T-80"
                    }
                }
            ]
        }
    }
]

Build options, save options

For each model you can provide build options that are passed to Model.build() and save options that are passed to instance.save(), example:

{
    "model": "Article",
    "buildOptions": {
        "raw": true,
        "isNewRecord": true
    },
    "saveOptions": {
        "fields": ["title", "body"]
    },
    "data": {
        "title": "Any title",
        "slug": "My Invalid Slug"
    }
}

Detect duplicates based on select fields

In case you want to detect duplicates based on specific field or fields rather than all fields (for example, don't include entities with the same id, even if other fields don't match), you can specify these fields with a 'keys' property.

{
    "model": "Person",
    "keys": ["email"],
    "data": {
        "name": "John",
        "email": "example@example.com"
    }
},
{
    "model": "Person",
    "keys": ["email"],
    "data": {
        "name": "Patrick",
        "email": "example@example.com"
    }
}

In this example only John will be loaded

Ignore setters (ignoreSet)

By default, this library attempts to run values through any defined property setters to coerce the value correctly. If you use instance methods (other than setDataValue, which a mock is created for), then this will raise an error.

For example:

const User = sequelize.define('User',
  email: {
    type: DataTypes.STRING,
    unique: true,
    validate: {
      isEmail: true,
    },
    set: function set(val) {
      if (this.previous('email')) { // <--- this line will raise an error
        // check some thing
      }
      this.setDataValue('email', val);
    }
  }
});

You can turn off this behavior by setting ignoreSet to true.

{
    "model": "User",
    "ignoreSet": true,
    "saveOptions": {
        "fields": ["title", "body"]
    },
    "data": {
        "title": "Any title",
        "slug": "My Invalid Slug"
    }
}

This ignores any defined setters for this model and instead just set the value as the same data literal specified in the fixture.

grunt task

Gruntfile.js:

    grunt.initConfig({
        fixtures: {
            import_test_data: {
                src: ['fixtures/data1.json', 'fixtures/models*.json'],
                // supports async loading models
                models: async function () {  
                    return await loadModels();
                },
                options: {
                    //specify encoding, optional default utf-8
                    encoding: 'windows-1257'
                }
            }
        }

    });

    grunt.loadNpmTasks('sequelize-fixtures');

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial