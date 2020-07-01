Sequelize fixtures

This is a simple lib to load data to database using sequelize.

It is intended for easily setting up test data.

Yaml and json formats are supported. Includes a grunt task.

Duplicate records are not inserted. API returns bluebird promises, but callbacks can also be used as the last argument.

Tested with latest Sequelize (5.0)

Install

npm install sequelize-fixtures

Test

npm test

Usage

const sequelize_fixtures = require ( 'sequelize-fixtures' ); const models = require ( './models' ); sequelize_fixtures.loadFile( 'fixtures/test_data.json' , models).then( function ( ) { doStuffAfterLoad(); }); sequelize_fixtures.loadFile( 'fixtures/*.json' , models).then( function ( ) { doStuffAfterLoad(); }); sequelize_fixtures.loadFiles([ 'fixtures/users.json' , 'fixtures/data*.json' ], models).then( function ( ) { doStuffAfterLoad(); }); sequelize_fixtures.loadFile( 'fixtures/*.json' , models, { encoding : 'windows-1257' }).then( function ( ) { doStuffAfterLoad(); }); function myLogging ( defaultLog ) { console .log( 'Fixtures: processing ...' ) } sequelize_fixtures.loadFile( 'fixtures/*.json' , models, { log : myLogging}).then( function ( ) { doStuffAfterLoad(); }); function errorReporter ( message ) { console .error( 'OH NO! ERROR: ' + message); } sequelize_fixtures.loadFile( 'fixtures/*.json' , models, { logger : { debug : console .log, info : console .log, warn : console .log, error : errorReporter } }).then( function ( ) { doStuffAfterLoad(); }); sequelize.transaction( function ( tx ) { sequelize_fixtures.loadFile( 'fixtures/*.json' , models, { transaction : tx}).then(doStuffAfterLoad); }); sequelize_fixtures.loadFile( 'fixtures/*.json' , models, { transformFixtureDataFn : function ( data ) { if (data.createdAt && data.createdAt < 0 ) { data.createdAt = new Date (( new Date ()).getTime() + parseFloat (data.createdAt) * 1000 * 60 ); } return data; } }).then( function ( ) { doStuffAfterLoad(); }); sequelize_fixtures.loadFile( 'fixtures/*.json' , models, { modifyFixtureDataFn : function ( data ) { if (!data.createdAt) { data.createdAt = new Date (); } return data; } }).then( function ( ) { doStuffAfterLoad(); }); var fixtures = [ { model : 'Foo' , data : { propA : 'bar' , propB : 1 } }, { model : 'Foo' , data : { propA : 'baz' , propB : 3 } } ]; sequelize_fixtures.loadFixtures(fixtures, models).then( function ( ) { doStuffAfterLoad(); });

File formats

json

[ { "model" : "Foo" , "data" : { "propA" : "bar" , "propB" : 1 } }, { "model" : "Foo" , "data" : { "propA" : "baz" , "propB" : 3 } } ]

yaml

fixtures: - model: Foo data: propA: bar propB: 1 - model: Foo data: propA: baz propB: 3

javascript

module .exports = [ { "model" : "Foo" , "data" : { "propA" : "bar" , "propB" : 1 } }, { "model" : "Foo" , "data" : { "propA" : "baz" , "propB" : 3 } } ];

Associations

You can specify associations by providing related object id or a where clause to select associated object with. Make sure associated objects are described before associations!

One to many

Assuming

Car.belongsTo(Owner); Owner.hasMany(Car);

Associated entity can be mapped by providing either an id:

[ { "model" : "Owner" , "data" : { "id" : 11 , "name" : "John Doe" , "city" : "Vilnius" } }, { "model" : "Car" , "data" : { "id" : 203 , "make" : "Ford" , "owner" : 11 } } ]

Or a property-value map (like a 'where' object) to find the entity with:

[ { "model" : "Owner" , "data" : { "name" : "John Doe" , "city" : "Vilnius" } }, { "model" : "Car" , "data" : { "make" : "Ford" , "owner" : { "name" : "John Doe" } } } ]

Many to many

Assuming

Project.belongsToMany(Person, { through : 'peopleprojects' }); Person.belongsToMany(Project, { through : 'peopleprojects' });

Associated entities can be mapped using the association 'as' name ('people' for Project and 'projects' for People) or 'through' table name, and providing an array of ids:

[ { "model" : "Person" , "data" :{ "id" : 122 , "name" : "Jack" , "role" : "Developer" } }, { "model" : "Person" , "data" :{ "id" : 123 , "name" : "John" , "role" : "Analyst" } }, { "model" : "Project" , "data" : { "id" : 20 , "name" : "The Great Project" , "people" : [ 122 , 123 ] } } ]

Or an array of property-value mappings to find the entities with:

[ { "model" : "Person" , "data" :{ "name" : "Jack" , "role" : "Developer" } }, { "model" : "Person" , "data" :{ "name" : "John" , "role" : "Analyst" } }, { "model" : "Project" , "data" : { "name" : "The Great Project" , "people" : [ { "name" : "Jack" }, { "name" : "John" } ] } } ]

If you have a custom through model for a m2m relationship, you can set additional attributes using _through :

ActorsMovies = sequelize.define( "ActorsMovies" , { character : { type : DataTypes.STRING} }); Movie.belongsToMany(Actor, { through : ActorsMovies}); Actor.belongsToMany(Movie, { through : ActorsMovies});

[ { "model" : "Movie" , "data" : { "name" : "Terminator" } }, { "model" : "Actor" , "data" : { "name" : "Arnie" , "movies" : [ { "name" : "Terminator" , "_through" : { "character" : "T-80" } } ] } } ]

Build options, save options

For each model you can provide build options that are passed to Model.build() and save options that are passed to instance.save(), example:

{ "model" : "Article" , "buildOptions" : { "raw" : true , "isNewRecord" : true }, "saveOptions" : { "fields" : [ "title" , "body" ] }, "data" : { "title" : "Any title" , "slug" : "My Invalid Slug" } }

Detect duplicates based on select fields

In case you want to detect duplicates based on specific field or fields rather than all fields (for example, don't include entities with the same id, even if other fields don't match), you can specify these fields with a 'keys' property.

{ "model" : "Person" , "keys" : [ "email" ], "data" : { "name" : "John" , "email" : "example@example.com" } }, { "model" : "Person" , "keys" : [ "email" ], "data" : { "name" : "Patrick" , "email" : "example@example.com" } }

In this example only John will be loaded

Ignore setters ( ignoreSet )

By default, this library attempts to run values through any defined property setters to coerce the value correctly. If you use instance methods (other than setDataValue , which a mock is created for), then this will raise an error.

For example:

const User = sequelize.define( 'User' , email : { type : DataTypes.STRING, unique : true , validate : { isEmail : true , }, set : function set ( val ) { if ( this .previous( 'email' )) { } this .setDataValue( 'email' , val); } } });

You can turn off this behavior by setting ignoreSet to true.

{ "model" : "User" , "ignoreSet" : true , "saveOptions" : { "fields" : [ "title" , "body" ] }, "data" : { "title" : "Any title" , "slug" : "My Invalid Slug" } }

This ignores any defined setters for this model and instead just set the value as the same data literal specified in the fixture.

grunt task

Gruntfile.js: