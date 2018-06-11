openbase logo
sequelize-decorators

by Felix Becker
1.0.2

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

299

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Sequelize + Decorators = ❤

npm downloads build codecov dependencies node license

A proof of concept for using Sequelize with decorators.

Usage with TypeScript

Installation

npm install --save sequelize sequelize-decorators

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"experimentalDecorators": true,
"emitDecoratorMetadata": true

The second setting lets sequelize-decorators infer the type of attributes from the type declaration.

Example:

import {Sequelize, Model, DataTypes} from 'sequelize'
import {Options, Attribute} from 'sequelize-decorators'

const sequelize = new Sequelize(process.env.DB)

@Options({
    sequelize,
    tableName: 'users'
})
export class User extends Model {

    @Attribute({
        type: DataTypes.STRING,
        primaryKey: true
    })
    public username: string;

    @Attribute(DataTypes.STRING)
    public firstName: string;

    @Attribute() // Type is inferred as DataTypes.STRING
    public lastName: string;

    get fullName(): string {
        return this.firstName + ' ' + this.lastName;
    }

    set fullName(fullName: string) {
        const names = fullName.split(' ');
        this.lastName = names.pop();
        this.firstName = names.join(' ');
    }
}

The @Options decorator is required and must include the sequelize option (the connection to use).

Type inference

TypeScript typeSequelize data type
stringSTRING
numberINTEGER
DateDATE
BufferBLOB

Usage with Babel

Installation

npm install --save sequelize sequelize-decorators
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-decorators-legacy

Add to your .babelrc:

"plugins": ["transform-decorators-legacy"]

Example:

import {Sequelize, Model, DataTypes} from 'sequelize'
import {Options, Attributes} from 'sequelize-decorators'

const sequelize = new Sequelize(process.env.DB)

@Options({
    sequelize,
    tableName: 'users'
})
@Attributes({
    username: {
        type: DataTypes.STRING,
        primaryKey: true
    },
    lastName: DataTypes.STRING,
    firstName: DataTypes.STRING,
})
export class User extends Model {

    get fullName(): string {
        return this.firstName + ' ' + this.lastName;
    }

    set fullName(fullName: string) {
        const names = fullName.split(' ');
        this.lastName = names.pop();
        this.firstName = names.join(' ');
    }
}

The @Options decorator is required and must include the sequelize option (the connection to use).

