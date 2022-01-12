This NPM package makes Sequelize compatible with CockroachDB.
Learn how to build a Node.js app with CockroachDB.
Please file bugs against the sequelize-cockroachdb project
This package needs Node.js v12 or later
First make sure you have CockroachDB installed. You can run
cockroach version to see if is installed or you can download here
Run
cockroach start-single-node --insecure --logtostderr to start the database. If this returns
ERROR: cockroach server exited with error: unable to lookup hostname run with
--host localhost flag.
Run
cockroach sql --insecure to enter in SQL mode and type
CREATE DATABASE sequelize_test;
Then install the depedencies with
npm i and
npm test to run all tests
From the docs
CockroachDB guarantees that while a transaction is pending, it is isolated from other concurrent transactions with serializable isolation.
Which means that any other query made in another connection to the same node will hang.
For example:
const t = await this.sequelize.transaction();
await this.User.create({ name: "bob" }, { transaction: t });
await this.User.findAll({ transaction: null }); // Query will hang!
See
tests/model_create_test.js to browse those implementations.