The Sequelize Command Line Interface (CLI)
Make sure you have Sequelize installed. Then install the Sequelize CLI to be used in your project with
npm install --save-dev sequelize-cli
And then you should be able to run the CLI with
npx sequelize --help
Sequelize CLI [Node: 10.21.0, CLI: 6.0.0, ORM: 6.1.0]
sequelize <command>
Commands:
sequelize db:migrate Run pending migrations
sequelize db:migrate:schema:timestamps:add Update migration table to have timestamps
sequelize db:migrate:status List the status of all migrations
sequelize db:migrate:undo Reverts a migration
sequelize db:migrate:undo:all Revert all migrations ran
sequelize db:seed Run specified seeder
sequelize db:seed:undo Deletes data from the database
sequelize db:seed:all Run every seeder
sequelize db:seed:undo:all Deletes data from the database
sequelize db:create Create database specified by configuration
sequelize db:drop Drop database specified by configuration
sequelize init Initializes project
sequelize init:config Initializes configuration
sequelize init:migrations Initializes migrations
sequelize init:models Initializes models
sequelize init:seeders Initializes seeders
sequelize migration:generate Generates a new migration file [aliases: migration:create]
sequelize model:generate Generates a model and its migration [aliases: model:create]
sequelize seed:generate Generates a new seed file [aliases: seed:create]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--help Show help [boolean]
Please specify a command
All contributions are accepted as a PR.
Please read the contributing guidelines.