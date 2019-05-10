The Sequelize Command Line Interface (CLI) for TypeScript
Install CLI globally with
$ npm install -g sequelize-cli-typescript
Now you can run CLI using following command anywhere
$ sequelize
Install CLI locally to your
node_modules folder with
$ npm install --save sequelize-cli-typescript
You should be able to run CLI with
$ node_modules/.bin/sequelize
With sequelize-cli, the
model:generate command would produce JavaScript files in two folders:
/models and /migrations, or other folders as specified in your .sequelizerc file. The
db:migrate
command would then exe ute these JavaScript files to update your database.
With sequelize-cli-typescript,
model:generate produces TypeScript files in the same two folders
(or again, as specified in your .sequelizerc file). But before you can run
db:migrate you must
compile your migrations. (The step of compiling your migrations is left to you.)
You could compile your migrations along with your other code, or as part of a separate script. After you have compiled
your migrations, then you can run
db:migrate.
It's usually the case that the compiled JavaScript code will be put in a different directory than
the source TypeScript code, so whereas sequelize-cli had one
migrations-path setting,
sequelize-cli-typescript has two:
migrations-source-path and
migrations-compiled-path, which
default to /migrations and /migrations/compiled respectively.
Sequelize CLI [Node: 6.11.2, CLI: 3.0.0, ORM: 4.8.0]
Commands:
db:migrate Run pending migrations
db:migrate:schema:timestamps:add Update migration table to have timestamps
db:migrate:status List the status of all migrations
db:migrate:undo Reverts a migration
db:migrate:undo:all Revert all migrations ran
db:seed Run specified seeder
db:seed:undo Deletes data from the database
db:seed:all Run every seeder
db:seed:undo:all Deletes data from the database
db:create Create database specified by configuration
db:drop Drop database specified by configuration
init Initializes project
init:config Initializes configuration
init:migrations Initializes migrations
init:models Initializes models
init:seeders Initializes seeders
migration:generate Generates a new migration file [aliases: migration:create]
model:generate Generates a model and its migration [aliases: model:create]
seed:generate Generates a new seed file [aliases: seed:create]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--help Show help [boolean]
Sequelize CLI is always looking for contributions. You can help us with fixing bugs, reporting bugs or improving documentation.
Please read contributing documentation
CLI v3 fully supports Sequelize v3. Support for Sequelize v4 is still experimental.
Full support for Sequelize v4 is coming soon with Sequelize CLI v4