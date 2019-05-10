The Sequelize Command Line Interface (CLI) for TypeScript

Table of Contents

Installation

Globally

Install CLI globally with

$ npm install -g sequelize-cli-typescript

Now you can run CLI using following command anywhere

$ sequelize

Locally

Install CLI locally to your node_modules folder with

$ npm install --save sequelize-cli-typescript

You should be able to run CLI with

$ node_modules/.bin/sequelize

Differences from Sequelize-Cli (non-TypeScript)

With sequelize-cli, the model:generate command would produce JavaScript files in two folders: /models and /migrations, or other folders as specified in your .sequelizerc file. The db:migrate command would then exe ute these JavaScript files to update your database.

With sequelize-cli-typescript, model:generate produces TypeScript files in the same two folders (or again, as specified in your .sequelizerc file). But before you can run db:migrate you must compile your migrations. (The step of compiling your migrations is left to you.)

You could compile your migrations along with your other code, or as part of a separate script. After you have compiled your migrations, then you can run db:migrate .

It's usually the case that the compiled JavaScript code will be put in a different directory than the source TypeScript code, so whereas sequelize-cli had one migrations-path setting, sequelize-cli-typescript has two: migrations-source-path and migrations-compiled-path , which default to /migrations and /migrations/compiled respectively.

Usage

Sequelize CLI [Node: 6.11.2, CLI: 3.0.0, ORM: 4.8.0] Commands : db :migrate Run pending migrations db :migrate :schema :timestamps :add Update migration table to have timestamps db :migrate :status List the status of all migrations db :migrate :undo Reverts a migration db :migrate :undo :all Revert all migrations ran db :seed Run specified seeder db :seed :undo Deletes data from the database db :seed :all Run every seeder db :seed :undo :all Deletes data from the database db :create Create database specified by configuration db :drop Drop database specified by configuration init Initializes project init :config Initializes configuration init :migrations Initializes migrations init :models Initializes models init :seeders Initializes seeders migration :generate Generates a new migration file [aliases: migration:create] model :generate Generates a model and its migration [aliases: model:create] seed :generate Generates a new seed file [aliases: seed:create] Options : --version Show version number [boolean] --help Show help [boolean]

Contributing

Sequelize CLI is always looking for contributions. You can help us with fixing bugs, reporting bugs or improving documentation.

Please read contributing documentation

Sequelize Support

CLI v3 fully supports Sequelize v3. Support for Sequelize v4 is still experimental.

Full support for Sequelize v4 is coming soon with Sequelize CLI v4

Documentation