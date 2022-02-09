openbase logo
sequelize-cli-esm

by sequelize
5.0.6

The Sequelize CLI

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

sequelize/cli npm version CI

The Sequelize Command Line Interface (CLI)

Table of Contents

Installation

Make sure you have Sequelize installed. Then install the Sequelize CLI to be used in your project with

npm install --save-dev sequelize-cli

And then you should be able to run the CLI with

npx sequelize --help

Usage

Sequelize CLI [Node: 10.21.0, CLI: 6.0.0, ORM: 6.1.0]

sequelize <command>

Commands:
  sequelize db:migrate                        Run pending migrations
  sequelize db:migrate:schema:timestamps:add  Update migration table to have timestamps
  sequelize db:migrate:status                 List the status of all migrations
  sequelize db:migrate:undo                   Reverts a migration
  sequelize db:migrate:undo:all               Revert all migrations ran
  sequelize db:seed                           Run specified seeder
  sequelize db:seed:undo                      Deletes data from the database
  sequelize db:seed:all                       Run every seeder
  sequelize db:seed:undo:all                  Deletes data from the database
  sequelize db:create                         Create database specified by configuration
  sequelize db:drop                           Drop database specified by configuration
  sequelize init                              Initializes project
  sequelize init:config                       Initializes configuration
  sequelize init:migrations                   Initializes migrations
  sequelize init:models                       Initializes models
  sequelize init:seeders                      Initializes seeders
  sequelize migration:generate                Generates a new migration file      [aliases: migration:create]
  sequelize model:generate                    Generates a model and its migration [aliases: model:create]
  sequelize seed:generate                     Generates a new seed file           [aliases: seed:create]

Options:
  --version  Show version number                                                  [boolean]
  --help     Show help                                                            [boolean]

Please specify a command

Contributing

All contributions are accepted as a PR.

  • You can file issues by submitting a PR (with test) as a test case.
  • Implement new feature by submitting a PR
  • Improve documentation by submitting PR to Sequelize

Please read the contributing guidelines.

Documentation

