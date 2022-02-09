The Sequelize Command Line Interface (CLI)
Make sure you have Sequelize installed. Then install the Sequelize CLI to be used in your project with
npm install --save-dev sequelize-cli
And then you should be able to run the CLI with
npx sequelize --help
Sequelize CLI [Node: 10.21.0, CLI: 6.0.0, ORM: 6.1.0]
sequelize <command>
Commands:
sequelize db:migrate Run pending migrations
sequelize db:migrate:schema:timestamps:add Update migration table to have timestamps
sequelize db:migrate:status List the status of all migrations
sequelize db:migrate:undo Reverts a migration
sequelize db:migrate:undo:all Revert all migrations ran
sequelize db:seed Run specified seeder
sequelize db:seed:undo Deletes data from the database
sequelize db:seed:all Run every seeder
sequelize db:seed:undo:all Deletes data from the database
sequelize db:create Create database specified by configuration
sequelize db:drop Drop database specified by configuration
sequelize init Initializes project
sequelize init:config Initializes configuration
sequelize init:migrations Initializes migrations
sequelize init:models Initializes models
sequelize init:seeders Initializes seeders
sequelize migration:generate Generates a new migration file [aliases: migration:create]
sequelize model:generate Generates a model and its migration [aliases: model:create]
sequelize seed:generate Generates a new seed file [aliases: seed:create]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--help Show help [boolean]
Please specify a command
All contributions are accepted as a PR.
Please read the contributing guidelines.
Really love this package. Coming to Node from Rails, sequelize is the active record I've been looking for. The generators for models & migrations feel exactly the same, and I love it. Seeds, as well. Only complaints I have so far is that some of the generators enter a blockhole if you don't input the correct magic. They respond vaguely, but without error, as if they might have done something. When really, you didn't enter the right command and they did approximately nothing. I should submit a PR, but instead, here we are.