sequelize-cli

by sequelize
6.3.0 (see all)

The Sequelize CLI

Downloads/wk

438K

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

93

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js CLI

Average Rating

5.0/52
rjaus

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

sequelize/cli npm version CI

The Sequelize Command Line Interface (CLI)

Table of Contents

Installation

Make sure you have Sequelize installed. Then install the Sequelize CLI to be used in your project with

npm install --save-dev sequelize-cli

And then you should be able to run the CLI with

npx sequelize --help

Usage

Sequelize CLI [Node: 10.21.0, CLI: 6.0.0, ORM: 6.1.0]

sequelize <command>

Commands:
  sequelize db:migrate                        Run pending migrations
  sequelize db:migrate:schema:timestamps:add  Update migration table to have timestamps
  sequelize db:migrate:status                 List the status of all migrations
  sequelize db:migrate:undo                   Reverts a migration
  sequelize db:migrate:undo:all               Revert all migrations ran
  sequelize db:seed                           Run specified seeder
  sequelize db:seed:undo                      Deletes data from the database
  sequelize db:seed:all                       Run every seeder
  sequelize db:seed:undo:all                  Deletes data from the database
  sequelize db:create                         Create database specified by configuration
  sequelize db:drop                           Drop database specified by configuration
  sequelize init                              Initializes project
  sequelize init:config                       Initializes configuration
  sequelize init:migrations                   Initializes migrations
  sequelize init:models                       Initializes models
  sequelize init:seeders                      Initializes seeders
  sequelize migration:generate                Generates a new migration file      [aliases: migration:create]
  sequelize model:generate                    Generates a model and its migration [aliases: model:create]
  sequelize seed:generate                     Generates a new seed file           [aliases: seed:create]

Options:
  --version  Show version number                                                  [boolean]
  --help     Show help                                                            [boolean]

Please specify a command

Contributing

All contributions are accepted as a PR.

  • You can file issues by submitting a PR (with test) as a test case.
  • Implement new feature by submitting a PR
  • Improve documentation by submitting PR to Sequelize

Please read the contributing guidelines.

Documentation

100
Riley JamesMelbourne, Australia15 Ratings13 Reviews
Founder SuperAPI.com.au (@SuperAPIau), Ex-Developer Evangelist @XeroAPI
8 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Really love this package. Coming to Node from Rails, sequelize is the active record I've been looking for. The generators for models & migrations feel exactly the same, and I love it. Seeds, as well. Only complaints I have so far is that some of the generators enter a blockhole if you don't input the correct magic. They respond vaguely, but without error, as if they might have done something. When really, you didn't enter the right command and they did approximately nothing. I should submit a PR, but instead, here we are.

7
Usama LiaquatPakistan69 Ratings0 Reviews
IBM data scientist intern / Xpackage AI / openAI❤️/ Work'n @facebook , Gatsby and @codistan
6 months ago

