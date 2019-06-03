Migration generator && runner for sequelize
This package provide two tools:
makemigration - tool for create new migrations
runmigration - tool for apply created by first tool migrations
npm install sequelize-auto-migrations
sequelize init
makemigration --name <migration name>
To preview new migration, without any changes, you can run:
makemigration --preview
makemigration tool creates
_current.json file in
migrations dir, that is used to calculate difference to the next migration. Do not remove it!
To create and then execute migration, use:
makemigration --name <name> -x
runmigration
--rev <x>
--pos <x>
--one
For more information, use
makemigration --help,
runmigration --help
--preview option)
BLOB,
RANGE,
ARRAY,
GEOMETRY,
GEOGRAPHY