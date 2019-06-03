openbase logo
sequelize-auto-migrations

by Michael Maslov
1.0.3 (see all)

Migration generator && runner for sequelize

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

sequelize-auto-migrations

Migration generator && runner for sequelize

This package provide two tools:

  • makemigration - tool for create new migrations
  • runmigration - tool for apply created by first tool migrations

Install

npm install sequelize-auto-migrations

Usage

  • Init sequelize, with sequelize-cli, using sequelize init
  • Create your models
  • Create initial migration - run:

makemigration --name <migration name>

  • Change models and run it again, model difference will be saved to the next migration

To preview new migration, without any changes, you can run:

makemigration --preview

makemigration tool creates _current.json file in migrations dir, that is used to calculate difference to the next migration. Do not remove it!

To create and then execute migration, use: makemigration --name <name> -x

Executing migrations

  • There is simple command to perform all created migrations (from selected revision):

runmigration

  • To select a revision, use --rev <x>
  • If migration fails, you can continue, use --pos <x>
  • To prevent execution next migrations, use --one

For more information, use makemigration --help, runmigration --help

TODO:

  • Migration action sorting procedure need some fixes. When many foreign keys in tables, there is a bug with action order. Now, please check it manually (--preview option)
  • Need to check (and maybe fix) field types: BLOB, RANGE, ARRAY, GEOMETRY, GEOGRAPHY
  • Downgrade is not supported, add it
  • This module tested with postgresql (I use it with my projects). Test with mysql and sqlite.

