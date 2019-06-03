Migration generator && runner for sequelize

This package provide two tools:

makemigration - tool for create new migrations

- tool for create new migrations runmigration - tool for apply created by first tool migrations

Install

npm install sequelize-auto-migrations

Usage

Init sequelize, with sequelize-cli, using sequelize init

Create your models

Create initial migration - run:

makemigration --name <migration name>

Change models and run it again, model difference will be saved to the next migration

To preview new migration, without any changes, you can run:

makemigration --preview

makemigration tool creates _current.json file in migrations dir, that is used to calculate difference to the next migration. Do not remove it!

To create and then execute migration, use: makemigration --name <name> -x

Executing migrations

There is simple command to perform all created migrations (from selected revision):

runmigration

To select a revision, use --rev <x>

If migration fails, you can continue, use --pos <x>

To prevent execution next migrations, use --one

For more information, use makemigration --help , runmigration --help