Automatically generate models for SequelizeJS via the command line.

Install

npm install sequelize-auto

Prerequisites

You will need to install sequelize ; it's no longer installed by sequelize-auto .

You will need to install the correct dialect binding before using sequelize-auto.

Dialect Install MySQL/MariaDB npm install sequelize mysql2 Postgres npm install sequelize pg pg-hstore Sqlite npm install sequelize sqlite3 MSSQL npm install sequelize tedious

Usage

sequelize- auto -h <host> -d <database> -u <user> -x [password] - p [port] --dialect [dialect] -c [/path/to/config] -o [/path/to/models] -t [tableName]

Options: - -help Show help [boolean] - -version Show version number [boolean] - h, --host IP/Hostname for the database. [string] - d, --database Database name. [string] - u, --user Username for database. [string] - x, --pass Password for database. If specified without providing a password, it will be requested interactively from the terminal. - p, --port Port number for database ( not for sqlite). Ex: MySQL/MariaDB: 3306, Postgres: 5432, MSSQL: 1433 [number] - c, --config Path to JSON file for Sequelize-Auto options and Sequelize's constructor "options" flag object as defined here: https://sequelize.org/master/class/lib/sequelize.js~Sequelize.html#instance-constructor-constructor [string] - o, --output What directory to place the models. [string] - e, --dialect The dialect/engine that you 're using: postgres, mysql, sqlite, mssql [string] - a, --additional Path to JSON file containing model options (for all tables). See the options: https://sequelize.org/master/class/lib/model.js~Model.html#static-method-init [string] - -indentation Number of spaces to indent [number] - t, --tables Space-separated names of tables to import [array] - T, --skipTables Space-separated names of tables to skip [array] - -caseModel, --cm Set case of model names: c|l|o|p|u c = camelCase l = lower_case o = original (default) p = PascalCase u = UPPER_CASE - -caseProp, --cp Set case of property names: c|l|o|p|u - -caseFile, --cf Set case of file names: c|l|o|p|u|k k = kebab-case - -noAlias Avoid creating alias `as` property in relations [boolean] - -noInitModels Prevent writing the init-models file [boolean] - n, --noWrite Prevent writing the models to disk [boolean] - s, --schema Database schema from which to retrieve tables[string] - v, --views Include database views in generated models [boolean] - l, --lang Language for Model output: es5|es6|esm|ts es5 = ES5 CJS modules (default) es6 = ES6 CJS modules esm = ES6 ESM modules ts = TypeScript [string] - -useDefine Use `sequelize.define` instead of `init` for es6|esm|ts - -singularize, --sg Singularize model and file names from plural table names [boolean]

On Windows, provide the path to sequelize-auto: node_modules\.bin\sequelize-auto [args]

Example

sequelize- auto -o "./models" -d sequelize_auto_test -h localhost -u my_username -p 5432 -x my_password -e postgres

Produces a file/files such as ./models/User.js which looks like:

module .exports = function ( sequelize, DataTypes ) { return sequelize.define( 'User' , { id : { type : DataTypes.INTEGER, allowNull : false , primaryKey : true , autoIncrement : true }, username : { type : DataTypes.STRING( 20 ), allowNull : true }, aNumber : { type : DataTypes.SMALLINT, allowNull : true }, dateAllowNullTrue : { type : DataTypes.DATE, allowNull : true }, defaultValueBoolean : { type : DataTypes.BOOLEAN, allowNull : true , defaultValue : true } }, { tableName : 'User' , }); };

Sequelize-auto also generates an initialization file, ./models/init-models.js , which contains the code to load each model definition into Sequelize:

var DataTypes = require ( "sequelize" ).DataTypes; var _User = require ( "./User" ); var _Product = require ( "./Product" ); function initModels ( sequelize ) { var User = _User(sequelize, DataTypes); var Product = _Product(sequelize, DataTypes); return { User, Product, }; } module .exports = { initModels };

This makes it easy to import all your models into Sequelize by calling initModels(sequelize) .

var initModels = require ( "./models/init-models" ); ... var models = initModels(sequelize); models.User.findAll({ where : { username : "tony" }}).then(...);

Alternatively, you can Sequelize.import each model (for Sequelize versions < 6), or require each file and call the returned function:

var User = require ( 'path/to/user' )(sequelize, DataTypes);

ES6

You can use the -l es6 option to create the model definition files as ES6 classes, or -l esm option to create ES6 modules. Then you would require or import the classes and call the init(sequelize, DataTypes) method on each class.

TypeScript

Add -l ts to cli options or lang: 'ts' to programmatic options. This will generate a TypeScript class in each model file, and an init-model.ts file to import and initialize all the classes.

Note that you need TypeScript 4.x to compile the generated files.

The TypeScript model classes are created as described in the Sequelize manual

Example model class, order.ts :

import Sequelize, { DataTypes, Model, Optional } from 'sequelize' ; import type { Customer, CustomerId } from './customer' ; import type { OrderItem, OrderItemId } from './order_item' ; export interface OrderAttributes { id : number; orderDate: Date ; orderNumber?: string; customerId: number; totalAmount?: number; status: 'PROCESSING' | 'SHIPPED' | 'UNKNOWN' ; } export type OrderPk = "id" ; export type OrderId = Order[OrderPk]; export type OrderCreationAttributes = Optional<OrderAttributes, OrderPk>; export class Order extends Model < OrderAttributes , OrderCreationAttributes > implements OrderAttributes { id!: number; orderDate!: Date ; orderNumber?: string; customerId!: number; totalAmount?: number; status!: 'PROCESSING' | 'SHIPPED' | 'UNKNOWN' ; customer!: Customer; getCustomer!: Sequelize.BelongsToGetAssociationMixin<Customer>; setCustomer!: Sequelize.BelongsToSetAssociationMixin<Customer, CustomerId>; createCustomer!: Sequelize.BelongsToCreateAssociationMixin<Customer>; orderItems!: OrderItem[]; getOrderItems!: Sequelize.HasManyGetAssociationsMixin<OrderItem>; setOrderItems!: Sequelize.HasManySetAssociationsMixin<OrderItem, OrderItemId>; addOrderItem!: Sequelize.HasManyAddAssociationMixin<OrderItem, OrderItemId>; addOrderItems!: Sequelize.HasManyAddAssociationsMixin<OrderItem, OrderItemId>; createOrderItem!: Sequelize.HasManyCreateAssociationMixin<OrderItem>; removeOrderItem!: Sequelize.HasManyRemoveAssociationMixin<OrderItem, OrderItemId>; removeOrderItems!: Sequelize.HasManyRemoveAssociationsMixin<OrderItem, OrderItemId>; hasOrderItem!: Sequelize.HasManyHasAssociationMixin<OrderItem, OrderItemId>; hasOrderItems!: Sequelize.HasManyHasAssociationsMixin<OrderItem, OrderItemId>; countOrderItems!: Sequelize.HasManyCountAssociationsMixin; static initModel(sequelize: Sequelize.Sequelize): typeof Order { Order.init({ id : { autoIncrement : true , type : DataTypes.INTEGER, allowNull : false , primaryKey : true }, orderDate : { type : DataTypes.DATE, allowNull : false , defaultValue : Sequelize.literal( 'CURRENT_TIMESTAMP' ), field : 'OrderDate' }, orderNumber : { type : DataTypes.STRING( 10 ), allowNull : true , field : 'OrderNumber' }, customerId : { type : DataTypes.INTEGER, allowNull : false , references : { model : 'customer' , key : 'Id' }, field : 'CustomerId' }, totalAmount : { type : DataTypes.DECIMAL( 12 , 2 ), allowNull : true , defaultValue : 0.00 , field : 'TotalAmount' }, status : { type : DataTypes.ENUM( 'PROCESSING' , 'SHIPPED' , 'UNKNOWN' ), allowNull : false , defaultValue : "UNKNOWN" , field : 'Status' } }, { sequelize, tableName : 'order' , timestamps : false , }); return Order; } }

Example init-models.ts :

import { Sequelize } from "sequelize" ; import { Customer, CustomerAttributes, CustomerCreationAttributes } from "./customer" ; import { Order, OrderAttributes, OrderCreationAttributes } from "./order" ; import { OrderItem, OrderItemAttributes, OrderItemCreationAttributes } from "./order_item" ; import { Product, ProductAttributes, ProductCreationAttributes } from "./product" ; import { Supplier, SupplierAttributes, SupplierCreationAttributes } from "./supplier" ; export { Customer, CustomerAttributes, CustomerCreationAttributes, Order, OrderAttributes, OrderCreationAttributes, OrderItem, OrderItemAttributes, OrderItemCreationAttributes, Product, ProductAttributes, ProductCreationAttributes, Supplier, SupplierAttributes, SupplierCreationAttributes, }; export function initModels ( sequelize: Sequelize ) { Customer.initModel(sequelize); Order.initModel(sequelize); OrderItem.initModel(sequelize); Product.initModel(sequelize); Supplier.initModel(sequelize); Order.belongsTo(Customer, { as : "customer" , foreignKey : "customerId" }); Customer.hasMany(Order, { as : "orders" , foreignKey : "customerId" }); OrderItem.belongsTo(Order, { as : "order" , foreignKey : "orderId" }); Order.hasMany(OrderItem, { as : "orderItems" , foreignKey : "orderId" }); OrderItem.belongsTo(Product, { as : "product" , foreignKey : "productId" }); Product.hasMany(OrderItem, { as : "orderItems" , foreignKey : "productId" }); Product.belongsTo(Supplier, { as : "supplier" , foreignKey : "supplierId" }); Supplier.hasMany(Product, { as : "products" , foreignKey : "supplierId" }); return { Customer : Customer, OrderItem : OrderItem, Order : Order, Product : Product, Supplier : Supplier, }; }

Model usage in a TypeScript program:

import { initModels, Order, OrderCreationAttributes } from "./models/init-models" ; initModels( this .sequelize); const myOrders = await Order.findAll({ where : { "customerId" : cust.id }, include : [ 'customer' ] }); const attr: OrderCreationAttributes = { customerId : cust.id, orderDate : new Date (), orderNumber : "ORD123" , totalAmount : 223.45 }; const newOrder = await Order.create(attr);

Configuration options

For the -c, --config option, various JSON/configuration parameters are defined by Sequelize's options flag within the constructor. See the Sequelize docs for more info.

Programmatic API

const SequelizeAuto = require ( 'sequelize-auto' ); const auto = new SequelizeAuto( 'database' , 'user' , 'pass' ); auto.run().then( data => { console .log(data.tables); console .log(data.foreignKeys); console .log(data.indexes); console .log(data.hasTriggerTables); console .log(data.relations); console .log(data.text) });

With options:

const auto = new SequelizeAuto( 'database' , 'user' , 'pass' , { host : 'localhost' , dialect : 'mysql' | 'mariadb' | 'sqlite' | 'postgres' | 'mssql' , directory : './models' , port : 'port' , caseModel : 'c' , caseFile : 'c' , singularize : true , additional : { timestamps : false }, tables : [ 'table1' , 'table2' , 'myschema.table3' ] })

Or you can create the sequelize instance first, using a connection string, and then pass it to SequelizeAuto:

const SequelizeAuto = require ( 'sequelize-auto' ); const Sequelize = require ( 'sequelize' ); const sequelize = new Sequelize( 'postgres://user:pass@example.com:5432/dbname' ); const options = { caseFile : 'l' , caseModel : 'p' , caseProp : 'c' }; const auto = new SequelizeAuto(sequelize, null , null , options); auto.run();

Resources

Testing

To set up:

Create an empty database called sequelize_auto_test on your database server (sqlite excepted) Create a .env file from sample.env and set your username/password/port etc. The env is read by test/config.js Build the TypeScript from the src directory into the lib directory: npm run build

Then run one of the test commands below:

npm run test -mysql npm run test -postgres npm run test -mssql npm run test -sqlite

Also see the sample directory which has an example including database scripts, export script, and a sample app.