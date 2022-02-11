Sequelize is an easy-to-use and promise-based Node.js ORM tool for Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, DB2 and Microsoft SQL Server. It features solid transaction support, relations, eager and lazy loading, read replication and more.
Sequelize follows Semantic Versioning and the official Node.js LTS schedule. Version 7 of Sequelize officially supports the Node.js versions
^12.22.0,
^14.17,0,
^16.0.0. Other version might be working as well.
New to Sequelize? Take a look at the Tutorials and Guides. You might also be interested in the API Reference.
Would you like to contribute? Read our contribution guidelines to know more. There are many ways to help! 😃
Please find upgrade information to major versions here:
Do you like Sequelize and would like to give back to the engineering team behind it?
We have recently created an OpenCollective based money pool which is shared amongst all core maintainers based on their contributions. Every support is wholeheartedly welcome. ❤️
# using npm
npm i sequelize # This will install latest version of Sequelize
# using yarn
yarn add sequelize
# Libraries used for supported dialects are :
# using npm
npm i pg pg-hstore # PostgreSQL
npm i mysql2 # MySQL
npm i mariadb # MariaDB
npm i sqlite3 # SQLite
npm i tedious # Microsoft SQL Server
npm i ibm_db # DB2
# using yarn
yarn add pg pg-hstore # PostgreSQL
yarn add mysql2 # MySQL
yarn add mariadb # MariaDB
yarn add sqlite3 # SQLite
yarn add tedious # Microsoft SQL Server
yarn add ibm_db # DB2
If you have security issues to report, please refer to our Responsible Disclosure Policy for more details.
very poor documentation, especially when you come to use it with associations( one to one , one to many and many to many relations ) , while using it u have to import a lot of libraries , when you delete data that have a many to many elation the joins table doesnt delete the record, you have to use a lot of code to finally reach ur goal , i ve used Eloquent in Laravel and it is way better and documented and when it comes to the associations it makes it easy with its functions like attach detach and sync, if i have to choose between using sequelize as an ORM or just SQL i ll probably chose to write SQL queries.
Sequelize is probably one of the first libraries you'll learn when watching YouTube videos about making a node powered backend. Though it is very popular and battle-tested, I've always found using sequelize a hassle. It requires a lot of boilerplate and feels very outdated. The documentation is pretty lacking in information as well. I recommend looking at knex as a lightweight alternative.
Horrible documentation. Sequelize primarily uses code to create tables via the .sync() method vs using migrations. Migrations are possible, but documentation is poor. You have to write your own models and then write your own migrations as well instead of using a command to create them from the model files. Eager loading is easy if you want all the data. Filtering eager loaded data using the where clause is easy, but limiting eager loaded data is not possible.
The package provides a huge example of abstraction and loosely coupled database. Using sequelize in our project gave us the confidence that we could scale up easily as well as switch to any other database system without much refactoring in our project code base.
Really love the sync feature for super fast prototyping. I've also been really impressed with the way they manage issue submission (SSCCE repo to submit an example with tests!). The docs are pretty good, but could REALLY do with a working search feature! All in all, sequelize has become my go to ORM for node.