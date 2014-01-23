This library can be used to generate the XML structure used for SEPA payment transfers. It is currently in its early stages and mostly geared towards German batched direct debit transactions.
It will work in the browser or using node.js. To use it in the browser, just
include it via script-tag and access through the
SEPA variable. There are a
few examples below.
You can also try the live online generator. If you are worried about account number safety, be assured that everything is calculated client side. Check the source code if you don't trust me.
If you have extended sepa.js for a different purpose, please contribute the code either via email or ideally as a pull request. If you are missing something, please create an issue.
grpHdr property.
You can use sepa.js to validate IBAN and Creditor ID numbers or calculate their checksum. Here is an example:
var SEPA = require("sepa");
// Validating this IBAN returns true.
SEPA.validateIBAN("DE40987654329876543210");
// Passing this IBAN with "00" as the checksum returns the
// IBAN with the correct checksum, "DE87123456781234567890".
SEPA.checksumIBAN("DE00123456781234567890");
// Validating this Creditor ID returns true.
SEPA.validateCreditorID("DE98ZZZ09999999999");
// Passing this Creditor ID with "00" as the checksum returns the
// Creditor ID with the correct checksum, "DE98ZZZ09999999999".
SEPA.checksumCreditorID("DE00ZZZ09999999999");
The main use case for sepa.js is creating an XML Document based on the EBICS Specification. Here is a simple node.js example. If you want to use the browser instead, just omit the first line and include via script-tag or module loader instead.
var SEPA = require("sepa");
var doc = new SEPA.Document('pain.008.001.02');
doc.grpHdr.id = "XMPL.20140201.TR0";
doc.grpHdr.created = new Date();
doc.grpHdr.initiatorName = "Example LLC";
var info = doc.createPaymentInfo();
info.collectionDate = new Date();
info.creditorIBAN = "DE87123456781234567890";
info.creditorBIC = "XMPLDEM0XXX";
info.creditorName = "Example LLC";
info.creditorId = "DE98ZZZ09999999999";
info.batchBooking = true; //optional
doc.addPaymentInfo(info);
var tx = info.createTransaction();
tx.debtorName = "Example Customer";
tx.debtorIBAN = "DE40987654329876543210";
tx.debtorBIC = "CUSTDEM0XXX";
tx.mandateId = "XMPL.CUST487.2014";
tx.mandateSignatureDate = new Date("2014-02-01");
tx.amount = 50.23;
tx.currency = 'EUR'; //optional
tx.remittanceInfo = "INVOICE 54";
tx.end2endId = "XMPL.CUST487.INVOICE.54";
info.addTransaction(tx);
console.log(doc.toString());
var SEPA = require("sepa");
var doc = new SEPA.Document('pain.001.001.03');
doc.grpHdr.id = "XMPL.20140201.TR0";
doc.grpHdr.created = new Date();
doc.grpHdr.initiatorName = "Example LLC";
var info = doc.createPaymentInfo();
info.requestedExecutionDate = new Date();
info.debtorIBAN = "DE87123456781234567890";
info.debtorBIC = "XMPLDEM0XXX";
info.debtorName = "Example LLC";
info.debtorId = "DE98ZZZ09999999999";
doc.addPaymentInfo(info);
var tx = info.createTransaction();
tx.creditorName = "Example Customer";
tx.creditorIBAN = "DE40987654329876543210";
tx.creditorBIC = "CUSTDEM0XXX";
tx.mandateId = "XMPL.CUST487.2014";
tx.mandateSignatureDate = new Date("2014-02-01");
tx.amount = 50.23;
tx.remittanceInfo = "INVOICE 54";
tx.end2endId = "XMPL.CUST487.INVOICE.54";
info.addTransaction(tx);
console.log(doc.toString());
<?xml version="1.0"?>
<Document schemaLocation="urn:iso:std:iso:20022:tech:xsd:pain.008.003.02 pain.008.003.02.xsd">
<CstmrDrctDbtInitn>
<GrpHdr>
<MsgId>XMPL.20140201.TR0</MsgId>
<CreDtTm>2014-01-23T19:16:10.285Z</CreDtTm>
<NbOfTxs>1</NbOfTxs>
<CtrlSum>50.23</CtrlSum>
<InitgPty>
<Nm>Example LLC</Nm>
</InitgPty>
</GrpHdr>
<PmtInf>
<PmtInfId>XMPL.20140201.TR0.0</PmtInfId>
<PmtMtd>DD</PmtMtd>
<BtchBookg>true</BtchBookg>
<NbOfTxs>1</NbOfTxs>
<CtrlSum>50.23</CtrlSum>
<PmtTpInf>
<SvcLvl>
<Cd>SEPA</Cd>
</SvcLvl>
<LclInstrm>
<Cd>CORE</Cd>
</LclInstrm>
<SeqTp>FRST</SeqTp>
</PmtTpInf>
<ReqdColltnDt>2014-01-23</ReqdColltnDt>
<Cdtr>
<Nm>Example LLC</Nm>
</Cdtr>
<CdtrAcct>
<Id>
<IBAN>DE87123456781234567890</IBAN>
</Id>
</CdtrAcct>
<CdtrAgt>
<FinInstnId>
<BIC>XMPLDEM0XXX</BIC>
</FinInstnId>
</CdtrAgt>
<ChrgBr>SLEV</ChrgBr>
<CdtrSchmeId>
<Id>
<PrvtId>
<Othr>
<Id>DE98ZZZ09999999999</Id>
<SchmeNm>
<Prtry>SEPA</Prtry>
</SchmeNm>
</Othr>
</PrvtId>
</Id>
</CdtrSchmeId>
<DrctDbtTxInf>
<PmtId>
<EndToEndId>XMPL.CUST487.INVOICE.54</EndToEndId>
</PmtId>
<InstdAmt Ccy="EUR">50.23</InstdAmt>
<DrctDbtTx>
<MndtRltdInf>
<MndtId>XMPL.CUST487.2014</MndtId>
<DtOfSgntr>2014-02-01</DtOfSgntr>
<AmdmntInd>false</AmdmntInd>
</MndtRltdInf>
</DrctDbtTx>
<DbtrAgt>
<FinInstnId>
<BIC>CUSTDEM0XXX</BIC>
</FinInstnId>
</DbtrAgt>
<Dbtr>
<Nm>Example Customer</Nm>
</Dbtr>
<DbtrAcct>
<Id>
<IBAN>DE40987654329876543210</IBAN>
</Id>
</DbtrAcct>
<RmtInf>
<Ustrd>INVOICE 54</Ustrd>
</RmtInf>
</DrctDbtTxInf>
</PmtInf>
</CstmrDrctDbtInitn>
</Document>