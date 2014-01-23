Welcome to sepa.js

This library can be used to generate the XML structure used for SEPA payment transfers. It is currently in its early stages and mostly geared towards German batched direct debit transactions.

It will work in the browser or using node.js. To use it in the browser, just include it via script-tag and access through the SEPA variable. There are a few examples below.

You can also try the live online generator. If you are worried about account number safety, be assured that everything is calculated client side. Check the source code if you don't trust me.

If you have extended sepa.js for a different purpose, please contribute the code either via email or ideally as a pull request. If you are missing something, please create an issue.

Each SEPA document contains exactly one group header, accessible via the grpHdr property.

property. You can add multiple paymentInfo blocks to a document, i.e one per sequenceType (FRST/RCUR)

A payment info block can contain multiple transactions.

Validating an IBAN or Creditor ID

You can use sepa.js to validate IBAN and Creditor ID numbers or calculate their checksum. Here is an example:

var SEPA = require ( "sepa" ); SEPA.validateIBAN( "DE40987654329876543210" ); SEPA.checksumIBAN( "DE00123456781234567890" ); SEPA.validateCreditorID( "DE98ZZZ09999999999" ); SEPA.checksumCreditorID( "DE00ZZZ09999999999" );

Creating an XML DirectDebit Document

The main use case for sepa.js is creating an XML Document based on the EBICS Specification. Here is a simple node.js example. If you want to use the browser instead, just omit the first line and include via script-tag or module loader instead.

var SEPA = require ( "sepa" ); var doc = new SEPA.Document( 'pain.008.001.02' ); doc.grpHdr.id = "XMPL.20140201.TR0" ; doc.grpHdr.created = new Date (); doc.grpHdr.initiatorName = "Example LLC" ; var info = doc.createPaymentInfo(); info.collectionDate = new Date (); info.creditorIBAN = "DE87123456781234567890" ; info.creditorBIC = "XMPLDEM0XXX" ; info.creditorName = "Example LLC" ; info.creditorId = "DE98ZZZ09999999999" ; info.batchBooking = true ; doc.addPaymentInfo(info); var tx = info.createTransaction(); tx.debtorName = "Example Customer" ; tx.debtorIBAN = "DE40987654329876543210" ; tx.debtorBIC = "CUSTDEM0XXX" ; tx.mandateId = "XMPL.CUST487.2014" ; tx.mandateSignatureDate = new Date ( "2014-02-01" ); tx.amount = 50.23 ; tx.currency = 'EUR' ; tx.remittanceInfo = "INVOICE 54" ; tx.end2endId = "XMPL.CUST487.INVOICE.54" ; info.addTransaction(tx); console .log(doc.toString());

Creating an XML Transfer Document

var SEPA = require ( "sepa" ); var doc = new SEPA.Document( 'pain.001.001.03' ); doc.grpHdr.id = "XMPL.20140201.TR0" ; doc.grpHdr.created = new Date (); doc.grpHdr.initiatorName = "Example LLC" ; var info = doc.createPaymentInfo(); info.requestedExecutionDate = new Date (); info.debtorIBAN = "DE87123456781234567890" ; info.debtorBIC = "XMPLDEM0XXX" ; info.debtorName = "Example LLC" ; info.debtorId = "DE98ZZZ09999999999" ; doc.addPaymentInfo(info); var tx = info.createTransaction(); tx.creditorName = "Example Customer" ; tx.creditorIBAN = "DE40987654329876543210" ; tx.creditorBIC = "CUSTDEM0XXX" ; tx.mandateId = "XMPL.CUST487.2014" ; tx.mandateSignatureDate = new Date ( "2014-02-01" ); tx.amount = 50.23 ; tx.remittanceInfo = "INVOICE 54" ; tx.end2endId = "XMPL.CUST487.INVOICE.54" ; info.addTransaction(tx); console .log(doc.toString());

XML Result