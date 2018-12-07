openbase logo
sentry-logger

by uber
3.0.9 (see all)

A Sentry transport for Winston

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

winston-sentry

A sentry transport for winston

Usage

var winston = require('winston');

winston.transports.Sentry = require('winston-sentry');

winston.add(winston.transports.Sentry, options);

The Sentry transport takes the following options:

  • enabled - Flag for explicitly enabling or disabling the transport (enabled by default).
  • dsn - The dsn URL the sentry client uses to connect to Sentry.

Install

npm install winston winston-sentry

Testing

The tests assume you have a sentry server running on the default port on localhost. Work to mock sentry for the tests is ongoing. Tests are run with a simple:

npm test

MIT Licensed

