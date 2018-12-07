A sentry transport for winston
var winston = require('winston');
winston.transports.Sentry = require('winston-sentry');
winston.add(winston.transports.Sentry, options);
The Sentry transport takes the following options:
enabled - Flag for explicitly enabling or disabling the transport (enabled by default).
dsn - The dsn URL the sentry client uses to connect to Sentry.
npm install winston winston-sentry
The tests assume you have a sentry server running on the default port on localhost. Work to mock sentry for the tests is ongoing. Tests are run with a simple:
npm test