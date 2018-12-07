A sentry transport for winston

Usage

var winston = require ( 'winston' ); winston.transports.Sentry = require ( 'winston-sentry' ); winston.add(winston.transports.Sentry, options);

The Sentry transport takes the following options:

enabled - Flag for explicitly enabling or disabling the transport (enabled by default).

- Flag for explicitly enabling or disabling the transport (enabled by default). dsn - The dsn URL the sentry client uses to connect to Sentry.

Install

npm install winston winston-sentry

Testing

The tests assume you have a sentry server running on the default port on localhost. Work to mock sentry for the tests is ongoing. Tests are run with a simple:

npm test

MIT Licensed