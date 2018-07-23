openbase logo
sentry-files

by Johnny Zabala
1.0.1 (see all)

Zero-dependency Node library to upload source maps to Sentry

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

sentry-files

Zero-dependency Node library to upload source maps to Sentry

Installation

yarn add sentry-files --dev

Usage

import path from 'path';
const { upload } = require('sentry-files');

const config = {
  version: '1.0.0',
  organization: 'example-organization',
  project: 'example-project',
  token: 'YOUR_API_TOKEN_HERE',
  files: [
    {
      name: 'http://example.com/assets/main.js.map',
      path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/main.js.map'),
    },
  ],
};

upload(config)
  .then(data => console.log('----- SUCCESS ----\n', data))
  .catch(error => console.log('---- ERROR ----\n', error));

For an example uploading source maps of a React app check this post.

API

upload(options)

Type: function\ Returns: Promise

It creates a release and uploads the files to that release.

options

Type: Object\ Required

An object specifying the options used to create the release and upload the files.

options.version

Type: String\ Required

Version used to create the release.

options.organization

Type: String\ Required

Sentry organization name.

options.project

Type: String\ Required

Sentry project name.

options.token

Type: String\ Required

Authentication token required to perform actions against the Sentry API.

Ensure you have project:write selected under scopes.

options.files

Type: Array\ Required

Array of objects describing the files to upload to Sentry.

[
  {
    name: 'Sentry file name',
    path: 'Local file path'
  },
  {
    name: '...',
    path: '...'
  }
…]

options.files.name

Type: String\ Required

Name of the file on Sentry.

More about Sentry file names: Upload a New File, Uploading Source Maps to Sentry and Assets Accessible at Multiple Origins

options.files.path

Type: String\ Required

Path to the file locally.

License

MIT

