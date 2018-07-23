Zero-dependency Node library to upload source maps to Sentry

Installation

yarn add sentry-files --dev

Usage

import path from 'path' ; const { upload } = require ( 'sentry-files' ); const config = { version : '1.0.0' , organization : 'example-organization' , project : 'example-project' , token : 'YOUR_API_TOKEN_HERE' , files : [ { name : 'http://example.com/assets/main.js.map' , path : path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/main.js.map' ), }, ], }; upload(config) .then( data => console .log( '----- SUCCESS ----

' , data)) .catch( error => console .log( '---- ERROR ----

' , error));

For an example uploading source maps of a React app check this post.

API

Type: function \ Returns: Promise

It creates a release and uploads the files to that release.

options

Type: Object \ Required

An object specifying the options used to create the release and upload the files.

Type: String \ Required

Version used to create the release.

Type: String \ Required

Sentry organization name.

Type: String \ Required

Sentry project name.

Type: String \ Required

Authentication token required to perform actions against the Sentry API.

Ensure you have project:write selected under scopes.

Type: Array \ Required

Array of objects describing the files to upload to Sentry.

[ { name : 'Sentry file name' , path : 'Local file path' }, { name : '...' , path : '...' } …]

Type: String \ Required

Name of the file on Sentry.

More about Sentry file names: Upload a New File, Uploading Source Maps to Sentry and Assets Accessible at Multiple Origins

Type: String \ Required

Path to the file locally.

License