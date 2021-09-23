openbase logo
sentry-cordova

by getsentry
1.0.0 (see all)

The official Sentry SDK for Cordova

Readme


Official Sentry SDK for Cordova (Ionic, ...)

Bad software is everywhere, and we're tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. If you want to join us Check out our open positions

This is a beta release

Usage

Cordova in index.html onDeviceReady function:

onDeviceReady: function() {
    ...
    var Sentry = cordova.require("sentry-cordova.Sentry");
    Sentry.init({ dsn: '___PUBLIC_DSN___' });
    ...
}

Ionic in your app.module.ts:

...
import * as Sentry from 'sentry-cordova';
...
Sentry.init({ dsn: '___PUBLIC_DSN___' });

