This is a beta release
index.html
onDeviceReady function:
onDeviceReady: function() {
...
var Sentry = cordova.require("sentry-cordova.Sentry");
Sentry.init({ dsn: '___PUBLIC_DSN___' });
...
}
app.module.ts:
...
import * as Sentry from 'sentry-cordova';
...
Sentry.init({ dsn: '___PUBLIC_DSN___' });