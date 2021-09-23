



Official Sentry SDK for Cordova (Ionic, ...)

This is a beta release

Usage

Cordova in index.html onDeviceReady function:

onDeviceReady: function ( ) { ... var Sentry = cordova.require( "sentry-cordova.Sentry" ); Sentry.init({ dsn : '___PUBLIC_DSN___' }); ... }

Ionic in your app.module.ts :

... import * as Sentry from 'sentry-cordova' ; ... Sentry.init({ dsn : '___PUBLIC_DSN___' });

