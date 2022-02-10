This is a Sentry command line client for some generic tasks. Right now this is primarily used to upload debug symbols to Sentry if you are not using the fastlane tools.
The recommended way to install is with everybody's favorite curl to bash:
curl -sL https://sentry.io/get-cli/ | bash
Additionally you can also install this binary via npm:
npm install @sentry/cli
When installing globally, make sure to have set correct permissions on the global node_modules directory. If this is not possible in your environment or still produces an EACCESS error, install as root:
sudo npm install -g @sentry/cli --unsafe-perm
By default, this package will download sentry-cli from the CDN managed by Fastly.
To use a custom CDN, set the npm config property
sentrycli_cdnurl. The downloader will append
"/<version>/sentry-cli-<dist>".
npm install @sentry/cli --sentrycli_cdnurl=https://mymirror.local/path
Or add property into your
.npmrc file (https://www.npmjs.org/doc/files/npmrc.html)
sentrycli_cdnurl=https://mymirror.local/path
Another option is to use the environment variable
SENTRYCLI_CDNURL.
SENTRYCLI_CDNURL=https://mymirror.local/path npm install @sentry/cli
If you're installing the CLI with NPM from behind a proxy, the install script will
use either NPM's configured HTTPS proxy server, or the value from your
HTTPS_PROXY
environment variable.
A homebrew recipe is provided in the
getsentry/tools tap:
brew install getsentry/tools/sentry-cli
As of version 1.25.0, there is an official Docker image that comes with
sentry-cli preinstalled. If you prefer a specific version, specify it as tag.
The latest development version is published under the
edge tag. In production,
we recommend you to use the
latest tag. To use it, run:
docker pull getsentry/sentry-cli
docker run --rm -v $(pwd):/work getsentry/sentry-cli --help
In case you want to compile this yourself, you need to install at minimum the following dependencies:
Use cargo to compile:
$ cargo build
Also, there is a Dockerfile that builds an Alpine-based Docker image with
sentry-cli in the PATH. To build and use it, run:
docker build -t sentry-cli .
docker run --rm -v $(pwd):/work sentry-cli --help