SentinelJS

SentinelJS is a tiny JavaScript library that lets you detect new DOM nodes using CSS selectors (650 bytes).

Introduction

SentinelJS is a tiny JavaScript library that makes it easy to set up a watch function that will notify you anytime a new node is added to the DOM that matches a given CSS rule. Among other things, you can take advantage of this to implement custom-elements and make other in-place modifications to new DOM elements:

< script > sentinel.on( 'custom-element' , function (el) { el.innerHTML = 'The sentinel is always watching.' ; }); </ script > < custom-element > </ custom-element >

SentinelJS uses dynamically-defined CSS animation rules ( @keyframes ) to hook into browser animationstart events when a new node matching a given CSS selector is added to the DOM. In general this should be more performant than using a Mutation Observer to watch the entire document tree for changes and iterating through all new child nodes recursively. SentinelJS performs one hash key lookup on calls to the animationstart event so the performance overhead is minimal. If you define the animation-name property on a CSS rule that overlaps with the selector in your SentinelJS watch function then only one of those animations will be called which could cause unexpected behavior. To get around this you can trigger SentinelJS watches from your CSS using custom animation names (see below). Another issue to be aware of is that SentinelJS will not detect elements with CSS style display:none (but it will detect elements with visibility:hidden ).

The latest version of SentinelJS can be found in the dist/ directory in this repository:

You can also use it as a CJS or AMD module:

$ npm install --save sentinel-js

var sentinel = require ( 'sentinel-js' ); sentinel.on( 'custom-element' , function ( el ) { el.innerHTML = 'The sentinel is always watching.' ; });

SentinelJS is 650 bytes (minified + gzipped).

Quickstart

< html > < head > < script src = "//cdn.rawgit.com/muicss/sentineljs/0.0.5/dist/sentinel.min.js" > </ script > < script > sentinel.on( '.my-div' , function ( el ) { el.innerHTML = 'The sentinel is always watching.' ; }); function addDiv ( ) { var newEl = document .createElement( 'div' ); newEl.className = 'my-div' ; document .body.appendChild(newEl); }; </ script > </ head > < body > < button onclick = "addDiv();" > Add another DIV </ button > < div class = "my-div" > </ div > </ body > </ html >

View Demo »

Browser Support

IE10+

Opera 12+

Safari 5+

Chrome

Firefox

iOS 6+

Android 4.4+

Documentation

API

on() - Add a watch for new DOM nodes

on(cssSelectors, callbackFn) * cssSelectors {Array or String} - A single selector string or an array * callbackFn {Function} - The callback function Examples: 1. Set up a watch for a single CSS selector: sentinel.on('.my-div', function(el) { // add an input box var inputEl = document.createElement('input'); el.appendChild(inputEl); }); 2. Set up a watch for multiple CSS selectors: sentinel.on(['.my-div1', '.my-div2'], function(el) { // add an input box var inputEl = document.createElement('input'); el.appendChild(inputEl); }); 3. Trigger a watch function using custom CSS (using "!"): < style > @ keyframes slidein { from : { margin-left : 100% } to : { margin-left : 0% ;} } .my-div { animation-duration : 3s ; animation-name : slide-in, node-inserted; } </ style > < script > sentinel.on( '!node-inserted' , function (el) { el.insertHTML = 'The sentinel is always watching.' ; }); </ script >

off() - Remove a watch or a callback

off(cssSelectors[, callbackFn]) * cssSelectors { Array or String } - A single selector string or an array * callbackFn { Function } - The callback function you want to remove the watch for ( optional ) Examples : 1. Remove a callback : function myCallback ( el ) { } sentinel.on( '.my-div' , myCallback); sentinel.off( '.my-div' , myCallback); 2. Remove a watch: sentinel.on( '.my-div' , function fn1 ( el ) {}); sentinel.on( '.my-div' , function fn2 ( el ) {}); sentinel.off( '.my-div' );

reset() - Remove all watches and callbacks

reset() Examples : 1. Remove all watches and callbacks from the sentinel library: sentinel.on( '.my-div1' , function fn1 ( el ) {}); sentinel.on( '.my-div2' , function fn2 ( el ) {}); sentinel.reset();

Async Loading

To make it easy to use SentinelJS asynchronously, the library dispatches a sentinel-load event that will notify you when the library is ready to be used:

< html > < head > < script src = "//cdn.rawgit.com/muicss/sentineljs/0.0.5/dist/sentinel.min.js" async > </ script > < script > document .addEventListener( 'sentinel-load' , function ( ) { sentinel.on( '.my-div' , function ( el ) { el.innerHTML = 'The sentinel is always watching.' ; }); }); </ script > </ head > < body > < div class = "my-div" > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Icons made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com is licensed by CC 3.0 BY