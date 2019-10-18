openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sentinel-js

by muicss
0.0.5 (see all)

Detect new DOM nodes using CSS selectors (650 bytes)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

287

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SentinelJS

SentinelJS is a tiny JavaScript library that lets you detect new DOM nodes using CSS selectors (650 bytes).

Dependency Status devDependency Status

Introduction

SentinelJS is a tiny JavaScript library that makes it easy to set up a watch function that will notify you anytime a new node is added to the DOM that matches a given CSS rule. Among other things, you can take advantage of this to implement custom-elements and make other in-place modifications to new DOM elements:

<script>
  sentinel.on('custom-element', function(el) {
    // A new <custom-element> has been detected
    el.innerHTML = 'The sentinel is always watching.';
  });
</script>
<custom-element></custom-element>

SentinelJS uses dynamically-defined CSS animation rules (@keyframes) to hook into browser animationstart events when a new node matching a given CSS selector is added to the DOM. In general this should be more performant than using a Mutation Observer to watch the entire document tree for changes and iterating through all new child nodes recursively. SentinelJS performs one hash key lookup on calls to the animationstart event so the performance overhead is minimal. If you define the animation-name property on a CSS rule that overlaps with the selector in your SentinelJS watch function then only one of those animations will be called which could cause unexpected behavior. To get around this you can trigger SentinelJS watches from your CSS using custom animation names (see below). Another issue to be aware of is that SentinelJS will not detect elements with CSS style display:none (but it will detect elements with visibility:hidden).

The latest version of SentinelJS can be found in the dist/ directory in this repository:

You can also use it as a CJS or AMD module:

$ npm install --save sentinel-js

var sentinel = require('sentinel-js');

sentinel.on('custom-element', function(el) {
  // A new <custom-element> has been detected
  el.innerHTML = 'The sentinel is always watching.';
});

SentinelJS is 650 bytes (minified + gzipped).

Quickstart

<!doctype html>
<html>
  <head>
    <script src="//cdn.rawgit.com/muicss/sentineljs/0.0.5/dist/sentinel.min.js"></script>
    <script>
      // use the `sentinel` global object
      sentinel.on('.my-div', function(el) {
        el.innerHTML = 'The sentinel is always watching.';
      });

      // add a new div to the DOM
      function addDiv() {
        var newEl = document.createElement('div');
        newEl.className = 'my-div';
        document.body.appendChild(newEl);
      };
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <button onclick="addDiv();">Add another DIV</button>
    <div class="my-div"></div>
  </body>
</html>

View Demo »

Browser Support

  • IE10+
  • Opera 12+
  • Safari 5+
  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • iOS 6+
  • Android 4.4+

Documentation

API

on() - Add a watch for new DOM nodes

on(cssSelectors, callbackFn)

  * cssSelectors {Array or String} - A single selector string or an array
  * callbackFn {Function} - The callback function

Examples:

1. Set up a watch for a single CSS selector:

   sentinel.on('.my-div', function(el) {
     // add an input box
     var inputEl = document.createElement('input');
     el.appendChild(inputEl);
   });
  
2. Set up a watch for multiple CSS selectors:
 
   sentinel.on(['.my-div1', '.my-div2'], function(el) {
     // add an input box
     var inputEl = document.createElement('input');
     el.appendChild(inputEl);
   });

3. Trigger a watch function using custom CSS (using "!"):

   <style>
     @keyframes slidein {
       from: {margin-left: 100%}
       to: {margin-left: 0%;}
     }

     .my-div {
       animation-duration: 3s;
       animation-name: slide-in, node-inserted;
     }
   </style>
   <script>
     // trigger on "node-inserted" animation event name (using "!")
     sentinel.on('!node-inserted', function(el) {
       el.insertHTML = 'The sentinel is always watching.';
     });
   </script>

off() - Remove a watch or a callback

off(cssSelectors[, callbackFn])

  * cssSelectors {Array or String} - A single selector string or an array
  * callbackFn {Function} - The callback function you want to remove the watch for (optional)

Examples:

1. Remove a callback:
 
   function myCallback(el) { /* do something awesome */ }

   // add listener
   sentinel.on('.my-div', myCallback);

   // remove listener
   sentinel.off('.my-div', myCallback);

2. Remove a watch:

   // add multiple callbacks
   sentinel.on('.my-div', function fn1(el) {});
   sentinel.on('.my-div', function fn2(el) {});

   // remove all callbacks
   sentinel.off('.my-div');

reset() - Remove all watches and callbacks

reset()

Examples:

1. Remove all watches and callbacks from the sentinel library:

   // add multiple callbacks
   sentinel.on('.my-div1', function fn1(el) {});
   sentinel.on('.my-div2', function fn2(el) {});

   // remove all watches and callbacks
   sentinel.reset();

Async Loading

To make it easy to use SentinelJS asynchronously, the library dispatches a sentinel-load event that will notify you when the library is ready to be used:

<!doctype html>
<html>
  <head>
    <script src="//cdn.rawgit.com/muicss/sentineljs/0.0.5/dist/sentinel.min.js" async></script>
    <script>
      // use the `sentinel-load` event to detect load time
      document.addEventListener('sentinel-load', function() {
        // now the `sentinel` global object is available
        sentinel.on('.my-div', function(el) {
          el.innerHTML = 'The sentinel is always watching.';
        });
      });
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <div class="my-div"></div>
  </body>
</html>

Icons made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com is licensed by CC 3.0 BY

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial