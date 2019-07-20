Sentence Tokenizer

Tokenize paragraphs into sentences, and smaller tokens.

Installation

Use npm:

npm install sentence-tokenizer

How to

Require the module:

var Tokenizer = require ( 'sentence-tokenizer' );

Instanciate a tokenizer, with the name of the utterer:

var tokenizer = new Tokenizer( 'Chuck' );

Set the entry to work on:

tokenizer.setEntry( "This is an entry. Possibly composed of several sentences." );

Get the sentences:

console .log(tokenizer.getSentences());

Which should produce:

[ 'This is an entry.' , 'Possibly composed of several sentences.' ]

If you want word-level tokens, use:

console .log(tokenizer.getTokens());

Yielding:

[ 'This' , 'is' , 'an' , 'entry.' ]

To get the second sentence, use:

console .log(tokenizer.getTokens( 1 ));

Warning

As this package is made for a conversational bot, the Tokenizer class get two parameters ( username and botname ), which have default values ( Guy , and ECTOR ).

When these are present in the entry, they are replaced with {botname} and {yourname} respectively. If you don't want to use this functionality, pass two unlikely parameters ( kjsdfgiurbybuq , for example).

Also

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright 2012 François Parmentier. All rights reserved.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.