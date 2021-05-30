Split {Japanese, English} text into sentences.
npm install sentence-splitter
Requirements:
Array.from
Array#fill
$ npm install -g sentence-splitter
$ echo "This is a pen. But, this is not pen" | sentence-splitter
This is a pen.
But This is not pen
export interface SeparatorParserOptions {
/**
* Recognize each characters as separator
* Example [".", "!", "?"]
*/
separatorCharacters?: string[]
}
export interface splitOptions {
/**
* Separator options
*/
SeparatorParser?: SeparatorParserOptions;
}
/**
* split `text` into Sentence nodes
*/
export declare function split(text: string, options?: splitOptions): (TxtParentNode | TxtNode)[];
/**
* Convert Paragraph Node to Paragraph node that convert children to Sentence node
* This Node is based on TxtAST.
* See https://github.com/textlint/textlint/blob/master/docs/txtnode.md
*/
export declare function splitAST(paragraphNode: TxtParentNode, options?: splitOptions): TxtParentNode;
TxtParentNode and
TxtNode is defined
in TxtAST.
import { split, Syntax } from "sentence-splitter";
let sentences = split(`There it is! I found it.
Hello World. My name is Jonas.`);
console.log(JSON.stringify(sentences, null, 4));
/*
{
"type": "Paragraph",
"children": [
{
"type": "Sentence",
"raw": "There it is!",
"value": "There it is!",
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 1,
"column": 0
},
"end": {
"line": 1,
"column": 12
}
},
"range": [
0,
12
],
"children": [
{
"type": "Str",
"raw": "There it is",
"value": "There it is",
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 1,
"column": 0
},
"end": {
"line": 1,
"column": 11
}
},
"range": [
0,
11
]
},
{
"type": "Punctuation",
"raw": "!",
"value": "!",
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 1,
"column": 11
},
"end": {
"line": 1,
"column": 12
}
},
"range": [
11,
12
]
}
]
},
{
"type": "WhiteSpace",
"raw": " ",
"value": " ",
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 1,
"column": 12
},
"end": {
"line": 1,
"column": 13
}
},
"range": [
12,
13
]
},
{
"type": "Sentence",
"raw": "I found it.\nHello World.",
"value": "I found it.\nHello World.",
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 1,
"column": 13
},
"end": {
"line": 2,
"column": 12
}
},
"range": [
13,
37
],
"children": [
{
"type": "Str",
"raw": "I found it.",
"value": "I found it.",
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 1,
"column": 13
},
"end": {
"line": 1,
"column": 24
}
},
"range": [
13,
24
]
},
{
"type": "WhiteSpace",
"raw": "\n",
"value": "\n",
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 1,
"column": 24
},
"end": {
"line": 2,
"column": 0
}
},
"range": [
24,
25
]
},
{
"type": "Str",
"raw": "Hello World",
"value": "Hello World",
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 2,
"column": 0
},
"end": {
"line": 2,
"column": 11
}
},
"range": [
25,
36
]
},
{
"type": "Punctuation",
"raw": ".",
"value": ".",
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 2,
"column": 11
},
"end": {
"line": 2,
"column": 12
}
},
"range": [
36,
37
]
}
]
},
{
"type": "WhiteSpace",
"raw": " ",
"value": " ",
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 2,
"column": 12
},
"end": {
"line": 2,
"column": 13
}
},
"range": [
37,
38
]
},
{
"type": "Sentence",
"raw": "My name is Jonas.",
"value": "My name is Jonas.",
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 2,
"column": 13
},
"end": {
"line": 2,
"column": 30
}
},
"range": [
38,
55
],
"children": [
{
"type": "Str",
"raw": "My name is Jonas",
"value": "My name is Jonas",
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 2,
"column": 13
},
"end": {
"line": 2,
"column": 29
}
},
"range": [
38,
54
]
},
{
"type": "Punctuation",
"raw": ".",
"value": ".",
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 2,
"column": 29
},
"end": {
"line": 2,
"column": 30
}
},
"range": [
54,
55
]
}
]
}
],
"loc": {
"start": {
"line": 1,
"column": 0
},
"end": {
"line": 2,
"column": 30
}
},
"range": [
0,
55
],
"raw": "There it is! I found it.\nHello World. My name is Jonas."
}
*/
This node is based on TxtAST.
Str: Str node has
value
Sentence: Sentence Node has
Str,
WhiteSpace, or
Punctuation nodes as children
WhiteSpace: WhiteSpace Node has
\n.
Punctuation: Punctuation Node has
.,
。
Get these
Syntax constants value from the module:
import { Syntax } from "sentence-splitter";
console.log(Syntax.Sentence);// "Sentence"
export interface WhiteSpaceNode extends TxtTextNode {
readonly type: "WhiteSpace";
}
export interface PunctuationNode extends TxtTextNode {
readonly type: "Punctuation";
}
export interface StrNode extends TxtTextNode {
readonly type: "Str";
}
export interface SentenceNode extends TxtParentNode {
readonly type: "Sentence";
}
Fore more details, Please see TxtAST.
Node layout image.
<WhiteSpace />
<Sentence>
<Str />
<Punctuation />
<Str />
<Punctuation />
</Sentence>
<WhiteSpace />
Note: This library will not split
Str into
Str and
WhiteSpace(tokenize)
Because, Tokenize need to implement language specific context.
You can use
splitAST in textlint rule.
splitAST function can preverse original AST's position unlike
split function.
import { splitAST, Syntax as SentenceSyntax } from "sentence-splitter";
export default function(context, options = {}) {
const { Syntax, RuleError, report, getSource } = context;
return {
[Syntax.Paragraph](node) {
const resultNode = splitAST(node);
const sentenceNodes = resultNode.children.filter(childNode => childNode.type === SentenceSyntax.Sentence);
console.log(sentenceNodes); // => Sentence nodes
}
}
}
Example
This library use "Golden Rule" test of
pragmatic_segmenter.
Run tests:
npm test
Create
input.json from
_input.md
npm run createInputJson
Update snapshots(
output.json):
npm run updateSnapshot
test/fixtures/<test-case-name>/ directory
test/fixtures/<test-case-name>/_input.md with testing content
npm run updateSnapshot
test/fixtures/<test-case-name>/output.json
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
MIT