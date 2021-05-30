Split {Japanese, English} text into sentences.

Installation

npm install sentence-splitter

Requirements:

Array.from

Array#fill

CLI

npm install -g sentence-splitter echo "This is a pen. But, this is not pen" | sentence-splitter This is a pen. But This is not pen

Usage

export interface SeparatorParserOptions { separatorCharacters?: string [] } export interface splitOptions { SeparatorParser?: SeparatorParserOptions; } export declare function split ( text: string , options?: splitOptions ): ( TxtParentNode | TxtNode )[] ; export declare function splitAST ( paragraphNode: TxtParentNode, options?: splitOptions ): TxtParentNode ;

TxtParentNode and TxtNode is defined in TxtAST.

Example

import { split, Syntax } from "sentence-splitter" ; let sentences = split( `There it is! I found it. Hello World. My name is Jonas.` ); console .log( JSON .stringify(sentences, null , 4 ));

Node

This node is based on TxtAST.

Node's type

Str : Str node has value

: Str node has Sentence : Sentence Node has Str , WhiteSpace , or Punctuation nodes as children

: Sentence Node has , , or nodes as children WhiteSpace : WhiteSpace Node has

.

: WhiteSpace Node has . Punctuation : Punctuation Node has . , 。

Get these Syntax constants value from the module:

import { Syntax } from "sentence-splitter" ; console .log(Syntax.Sentence);

Node's interface

export interface WhiteSpaceNode extends TxtTextNode { readonly type : "WhiteSpace" ; } export interface PunctuationNode extends TxtTextNode { readonly type : "Punctuation" ; } export interface StrNode extends TxtTextNode { readonly type : "Str" ; } export interface SentenceNode extends TxtParentNode { readonly type : "Sentence" ; }

Fore more details, Please see TxtAST.

Node layout

Node layout image.

< WhiteSpace /> < Sentence > < Str /> < Punctuation /> < Str /> < Punctuation /> </ Sentence > < WhiteSpace />

Note: This library will not split Str into Str and WhiteSpace (tokenize) Because, Tokenize need to implement language specific context.

in textlint rule

You can use splitAST in textlint rule. splitAST function can preverse original AST's position unlike split function.

import { splitAST, Syntax as SentenceSyntax } from "sentence-splitter" ; export default function ( context, options = {} ) { const { Syntax, RuleError, report, getSource } = context; return { [Syntax.Paragraph](node) { const resultNode = splitAST(node); const sentenceNodes = resultNode.children.filter( childNode => childNode.type === SentenceSyntax.Sentence); console .log(sentenceNodes); } } }

Example

Reference

This library use "Golden Rule" test of pragmatic_segmenter .

Tests

Run tests:

npm test

Create input.json from _input.md

npm run createInputJson

Update snapshots( output.json ):

npm run updateSnapshot

Adding snapshot testcase

Create test/fixtures/<test-case-name>/ directory Put test/fixtures/<test-case-name>/_input.md with testing content Run npm run updateSnapshot Check the test/fixtures/<test-case-name>/output.json If it is ok, commit it

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT