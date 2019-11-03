This plugin allows http requests to be mapped to seneca actions. Http actions handled
locally can access the raw
request and
response objects. Actions handled over
transport can access a reduced set of request data including payloads and headers.
npm install seneca-web
To run tests locally,
npm run test
To obtain a coverage report,
npm run coverage; open docs/coverage.html
Route map
var Routes = [{
pin: 'role:admin,cmd:*',
prefix: '/v1',
postfix: '/?param=true',
map: {
home: {
GET: true,
POST: true,
alias: '/home'
},
logout: {
GET: true,
redirect: '/'
},
profile: {
GET: true,
autoreply: false
},
login: {
POST: true,
auth: {
strategy: 'local',
pass: '/profile',
fail: '/'
}
}
}
}]
An adapter that maps the routes to routes in a web framework must be provided via the
adapter parameter
The following adapters are provided:
Hapi
'use strict'
var Hapi = require('hapi')
var Seneca = require('seneca')
var Web = require('../../')
var Routes = require('./common/routes')
var Plugin = require('./common/plugin')
var config = {
routes: Routes,
adapter: require('seneca-web-adapter-hapi'),
context: (() => {
var server = new Hapi.Server()
server.connection({port: 4000})
return server
})()
}
var seneca = Seneca()
.use(Plugin)
.use(Web, config)
.ready(() => {
var server = seneca.export('web/context')()
server.start(() => {
console.log('server started on: ' + server.info.uri)
})
})
Express
'use strict'
var Seneca = require('seneca')
var Express = require('Express')
var Web = require('../../')
var Routes = require('./common/routes')
var Plugin = require('./common/plugin')
var config = {
routes: Routes,
adapter: require('seneca-web-adapter-express'),
context: Express()
}
var seneca = Seneca()
.use(Plugin)
.use(Web, config)
.ready(() => {
var server = seneca.export('web/context')()
server.listen('4000', () => {
console.log('server started on: 4000')
})
})
Connect
'use strict'
var Seneca = require('seneca')
var Connect = require('connect')
var Http = require('http')
var Web = require('../../')
var Routes = require('./common/routes')
var Plugin = require('./common/plugin')
var config = {
routes: Routes,
adapter: require('seneca-web-adapter-connect'),
context: Connect()
}
var seneca = Seneca()
.use(Plugin)
.use(Web, config)
.ready(() => {
var connect = seneca.export('web/context')()
var http = Http.createServer(connect)
http.listen(4060, () => {
console.log('server started on: 4060')
})
})
context - optional. Routes are mapped to the context. You can provide this later by acting upon role:web,context:* or calling either the context, or setServer exported method.
routes - optional. An object identifying the routes to map. See Providing Routes for more details. You can add to this later acting upon role:web,route:* or calling the mapRoutes or setServer exported method.
adapter - optional. the adapter to use. See Adapters above for a list of supported web frameworks. You can add this later by calling the setServer exported method.
auth - optional. Authentication provider (express only). See Authentication for more details
options - optional. Additional options
middleware - object. default: null. Provide middleware functions that can be called prior the request handler.
parseBody - boolean. default: true. If a body parser has not been provided using
express or
connect,
seneca-web will attempt to parse the body. This will not work if
body-parser has already been used on the app. To disable this behavior, pass
{options: {parseBody: false}} to the plugin options.
.use(SenecaWeb, {
routes: Routes,
context: express,
adapter: require('seneca-web-adapter-express'),
auth: Passport,
options: {
parseBody: false,
middleware: {
'some-middleware': (req, res, next) => {
next()
}
}
}
})
Define a web service as a mapping from URL routes to action patterns.
seneca.act('role:web', {routes: Routes}, (err, reply) => {
console.log(err || reply.routes)
})
Change any of the plugin configuration options. Note that only plain objects are transported across microservices. In practice, this can only really be used on the same microservice node, or to set
options and
routes.
seneca.act('role:web,set:server', {
routes: Routes,
context: context,
adapter: require('seneca-web-adapter-express'),
auth: Passport,
options: {parseBody: false}
}, (err, reply) => {
console.log(err || reply.ok)
})
For the definition expected for Routes, see Providing Routes
Provides the current context so it can be used to start the server or add custom logic, strategies, or middleware.
var seneca = Seneca()
.use(Plugin)
.use(Web, config)
.ready(() => {
// This will be whatever server is being used.
// seneca-web doesn't autostart the server, it
// must first be exported and then started.
var context = seneca.export('web/context')()
})
Allows routes to be mapped outside of using seneca directly. Provides the
same functionality as
role:web,route:*.
var seneca = Seneca()
.use(Plugin)
.use(Web, config)
.ready(() => {
// Provides the same functionality as seneca.act('role:web', {routes ...})
// can be used to add more routes at runtime without needing seneca.
seneca.export('web/mapRoutes')(Routes, (err, reply) => {
...
})
})
For the definition expected for Routes, see Providing Routes
Allows the server and adapter to be swapped out after runtime.
var seneca = Seneca()
.use(Plugin)
.use(Web, config)
.ready(() => {
var config = {
context: Express(),
adapter: require('seneca-web-adapter-express'),
routes: Routes
}
// Provides the same functionality as seneca.act('role:web', {routes ...})
// can be used to add more routes at runtime without needing seneca.
seneca.export('web/setServer')(config, (err, reply) => {
...
})
})
Both Hapi and Express support secure routing. Hapi support is via it's built in auth mechanism and allows Bell and custom strategies. Express auth is provided via passport, which supports 100s of strategies.
Secure Express routes
map: {
home: {
GET: true,
POST: true,
alias: '/'
},
logout: {
GET: true,
redirect: '/'
},
profile: {
GET: true,
secure: {
fail: '/'
}
},
login: {
POST: true,
auth: {
strategy: 'local',
pass: '/profile',
fail: '/'
}
}
Express routes use
auth for
passport.authorize and
secure for checking the
existence of
request.user. Both secure and auth guards support fail redirects. Auth
also supports pass routing.
Secure Hapi routes
map: {
home: {
GET: true,
POST: true,
alias: '/'
},
profile: {
GET: true,
auth: {
strategy: 'simple',
fail: '/'
}
},
admin: {
GET: true,
auth: {
strategy: 'simple',
pass: '/profile',
fail: '/'
}
}
}
Hapi routes do not use the
secure option. All routes are secured using
auth. Both
pass and fail redirects are supported.
A number of examples showing basic and secure usage for hapi and express as well as showing connect and log usage are provided in ./docs/examples.
Examples include:
The Senecajs org encourage open participation. If you feel you can help in any way, be it with documentation, examples, extra testing, or new features please get in touch.
