This plugin allows http requests to be mapped to seneca actions. Http actions handled locally can access the raw request and response objects. Actions handled over transport can access a reduced set of request data including payloads and headers.

Install

npm install seneca-web

Test

To run tests locally,

npm run test

To obtain a coverage report,

npm run coverage; open docs/coverage.html

Quick example

Route map

var Routes = [{ pin : 'role:admin,cmd:*' , prefix : '/v1' , postfix : '/?param=true' , map : { home : { GET : true , POST : true , alias : '/home' }, logout : { GET : true , redirect : '/' }, profile : { GET : true , autoreply : false }, login : { POST : true , auth : { strategy : 'local' , pass : '/profile' , fail : '/' } } } }]

Adapters

An adapter that maps the routes to routes in a web framework must be provided via the adapter parameter

The following adapters are provided:

Hapi

var Hapi = require ( 'hapi' ) var Seneca = require ( 'seneca' ) var Web = require ( '../../' ) var Routes = require ( './common/routes' ) var Plugin = require ( './common/plugin' ) var config = { routes : Routes, adapter : require ( 'seneca-web-adapter-hapi' ), context : ( ( ) => { var server = new Hapi.Server() server.connection({ port : 4000 }) return server })() } var seneca = Seneca() .use(Plugin) .use(Web, config) .ready( () => { var server = seneca.export( 'web/context' )() server.start( () => { console .log( 'server started on: ' + server.info.uri) }) })

Express

var Seneca = require ( 'seneca' ) var Express = require ( 'Express' ) var Web = require ( '../../' ) var Routes = require ( './common/routes' ) var Plugin = require ( './common/plugin' ) var config = { routes : Routes, adapter : require ( 'seneca-web-adapter-express' ), context : Express() } var seneca = Seneca() .use(Plugin) .use(Web, config) .ready( () => { var server = seneca.export( 'web/context' )() server.listen( '4000' , () => { console .log( 'server started on: 4000' ) }) })

Connect

var Seneca = require ( 'seneca' ) var Connect = require ( 'connect' ) var Http = require ( 'http' ) var Web = require ( '../../' ) var Routes = require ( './common/routes' ) var Plugin = require ( './common/plugin' ) var config = { routes : Routes, adapter : require ( 'seneca-web-adapter-connect' ), context : Connect() } var seneca = Seneca() .use(Plugin) .use(Web, config) .ready( () => { var connect = seneca.export( 'web/context' )() var http = Http.createServer(connect) http.listen( 4060 , () => { console .log( 'server started on: 4060' ) }) })

Plugin Configuration

context - optional. Routes are mapped to the context. You can provide this later by acting upon role:web,context:* or calling either the context, or setServer exported method.

routes - optional. An object identifying the routes to map. See Providing Routes for more details. You can add to this later acting upon role:web,route:* or calling the mapRoutes or setServer exported method.

adapter - optional. the adapter to use. See Adapters above for a list of supported web frameworks. You can add this later by calling the setServer exported method.

auth - optional. Authentication provider (express only). See Authentication for more details

options - optional. Additional options middleware - object. default: null. Provide middleware functions that can be called prior the request handler. parseBody - boolean. default: true. If a body parser has not been provided using express or connect , seneca-web will attempt to parse the body. This will not work if body-parser has already been used on the app. To disable this behavior, pass {options: {parseBody: false}} to the plugin options.



.use(SenecaWeb, { routes : Routes, context : express, adapter : require ( 'seneca-web-adapter-express' ), auth : Passport, options : { parseBody : false , middleware : { 'some-middleware' : ( req, res, next ) => { next() } } } })

Action Patterns

Define a web service as a mapping from URL routes to action patterns.

seneca.act( 'role:web' , { routes : Routes}, (err, reply) => { console .log(err || reply.routes) })

Change any of the plugin configuration options. Note that only plain objects are transported across microservices. In practice, this can only really be used on the same microservice node, or to set options and routes .

seneca.act( 'role:web,set:server' , { routes : Routes, context : context, adapter : require ( 'seneca-web-adapter-express' ), auth : Passport, options : { parseBody : false } }, (err, reply) => { console .log(err || reply.ok) })

For the definition expected for Routes, see Providing Routes

Exported Methods

context

Provides the current context so it can be used to start the server or add custom logic, strategies, or middleware.

var seneca = Seneca() .use(Plugin) .use(Web, config) .ready( () => { var context = seneca.export( 'web/context' )() })

mapRoutes

Allows routes to be mapped outside of using seneca directly. Provides the same functionality as role:web,route:* .

var seneca = Seneca() .use(Plugin) .use(Web, config) .ready( () => { seneca.export( 'web/mapRoutes' )(Routes, (err, reply) => { ... }) })

For the definition expected for Routes, see Providing Routes

setServer

Allows the server and adapter to be swapped out after runtime.

var seneca = Seneca() .use(Plugin) .use(Web, config) .ready( () => { var config = { context : Express(), adapter : require ( 'seneca-web-adapter-express' ), routes : Routes } seneca.export( 'web/setServer' )(config, (err, reply) => { ... }) })

Auth

Both Hapi and Express support secure routing. Hapi support is via it's built in auth mechanism and allows Bell and custom strategies. Express auth is provided via passport, which supports 100s of strategies.

Secure Express routes

map: { home : { GET : true , POST : true , alias : '/' }, logout : { GET : true , redirect : '/' }, profile : { GET : true , secure : { fail : '/' } }, login : { POST : true , auth : { strategy : 'local' , pass : '/profile' , fail : '/' } }

Express routes use auth for passport.authorize and secure for checking the existence of request.user . Both secure and auth guards support fail redirects. Auth also supports pass routing.

Secure Hapi routes

map: { home : { GET : true , POST : true , alias : '/' }, profile : { GET : true , auth : { strategy : 'simple' , fail : '/' } }, admin : { GET : true , auth : { strategy : 'simple' , pass : '/profile' , fail : '/' } } }

Hapi routes do not use the secure option. All routes are secured using auth . Both pass and fail redirects are supported.

Examples

A number of examples showing basic and secure usage for hapi and express as well as showing connect and log usage are provided in ./docs/examples.

Examples include:

Logging routes when building maps (via log adapter).

Basic expres, hapi, and connect usage.

Securing Express and Hapi routes.

Proxying some routes over to transport

Contributing

The Senecajs org encourage open participation. If you feel you can help in any way, be it with documentation, examples, extra testing, or new features please get in touch.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 - 2016, Richard Rodger and other contributors. Licensed under MIT.