A Seneca.js data storage plugin

This module is a plugin for Seneca.js. It provides a storage engine that uses MongoDb to persist data.

If you're using this module, and need help, you can:

Post a github issue,

Tweet to @senecajs,

Ask on the Gitter.

If you are new to Seneca in general, please take a look at senecajs.org. We have everything from tutorials to sample apps to help get you up and running quickly.

Seneca compatibility

Supports Seneca versions 3.x

Supported functionality

All Seneca data store supported functionality is implemented in seneca-store-test as a test suite. The tests represent the store functionality specifications.

Install

To install, simply use npm. Remember you will need to install Seneca.js separately.

npm install seneca npm install seneca-mongo-store

Quick Example

var seneca = require ( 'seneca' )() seneca .use( "entity" ) .use( 'mongo-store' , { uri : 'mongodb://120.0.0.1:27017/dbname' }) seneca.ready( function ( ) { var apple = seneca.make$( 'fruit' ) apple.name = 'Pink Lady' apple.price = 0.99 apple.save$( function ( err,apple ) { console .log( "apple.id = " +apple.id ) }) })

Connection Options

You can connect to MongoDB in a few different ways:

seneca.use( 'mongo-store' , { uri : 'mongodb://120.0.0.1:27017/dbname' , options : {} }) seneca.use( 'mongo-store' , { name : 'dbname' , host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 27017 , options : {} })

The options also gets passed into the MongoDB .connect() method. Refer to the Connection Settings documentation for a list of those options.

Usage

You don't use this module directly. It provides an underlying data storage engine for the Seneca entity API:

var entity = seneca.make$( 'typename' ) entity.someproperty = "something" entity.anotherproperty = 100 entity.save$( function ( err, entity ) { ... }) entity.load$({ id : ...}, function ( err, entity ) { ... }) entity.list$({ property : ...}, function ( err, entity ) { ... }) entity.remove$({ id : ...}, function ( err, entity ) { ... })

Query Support

The standard Seneca query format is supported:

.list$({f1:v1, f2:v2, ...}) implies pseudo-query f1==v1 AND f2==v2, ... .

.list$({f1:v1, ..., sort$:{field1:1}}) means sort by f1, ascending.

.list$({f1:v1, ..., sort$:{field1:-1}}) means sort by f1, descending.

.list$({f1:v1, ..., limit$:10}) means only return 10 results.

.list$({f1:v1, ..., skip$:5}) means skip the first 5.

.list$({f1:v1, ..., fields$:['fd1','f2']}) means only return the listed fields.

Note: you can use sort$ , limit$ , skip$ and fields$ together.

.list$({f1:v1, ..., sort$:{field1:-1}, limit$:10}) means sort by f1, descending and only return 10 results.

Native Driver

As with all seneca stores, you can access the native driver, in this case, the node-mongodb-native collection object using entity.native$(function (err,collection) {...}) . Below we have included a demonstration on how to write a SQL query using Mongo aggregate in Seneca:

SELECT cust_id, count (*) FROM orders GROUP BY cust_id HAVING count (*) > 1

var aggregateQuery = [ { $group : { _id : "$cust_id" , count : { $sum : 1 } } }, { $match : { count : { $gt : 1 } } } ]; orders_ent.native$( function ( err, db ) { var collection = db.collection( 'orders' ); collection.aggregate(aggregateQuery, function ( err, list ) { if (err) return done(err); console .log( "Found records:" , list); }); });

You can also use: entity.list$({f1:v1,...}, {native$:[{-mongo-query-}, {-mongo-options-}]}) which allows you to specify a native mongo query per node-mongodb-native

Contributing

The Senecajs org encourages open participation. If you feel you can help in any way, be it with documentation, examples, extra testing, or new features please get in touch.

To run tests with Docker

Build the Mongo Docker image:

npm run build

Start the Mongo container:

npm run start

Stop the Mongo container:

npm run stop

While the container is running you can run the tests into another terminal:

npm run test

Testing for Mac users

Before the tests can be run you must run docker-machine env default and copy the docker host address (example: '192.168.99.100'). This address must be inserted into the test/mongo.test.js file as the value for the host variable (uri). The tests can now be run.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 - 2021, Richard Rodger and other contributors. Licensed under MIT.