Seneca Entity is an entity plugin for Seneca

API Documentation

Seneca Entity

This open source module is sponsored and supported by Voxgig.

The best place to start is the Data Entities tutorial on the Seneca site.

If you're using this module, and need help, you can:

Post a github issue,

Tweet to @senecajs,

Ask on the Gitter.

Install

To install, simply use npm.

npm install seneca-entity

Using Seneca Entity

require ( 'seneca' )() .use( 'entity' )

Contributing

The Senecajs org encourage open participation. If you feel you can help in any way, be it with documentation, examples, extra testing, or new features please get in touch.

Test

To run tests, simply use npm:

npm run test

License

Copyright (c) 2016, Richard Rodger and other contributors. Licensed under MIT.