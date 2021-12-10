openbase logo
seneca-entity

by senecajs
16.0.3 (see all)

Entity plugin for seneca

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Seneca Entity

Seneca Entity is an entity plugin for Seneca

API Documentation

Seneca Entity

The best place to start is the Data Entities tutorial on the Seneca site.

If you're using this module, and need help, you can:

Install

To install, simply use npm.

npm install seneca-entity

Using Seneca Entity

require('seneca')()
  .use('entity')

Contributing

The Senecajs org encourage open participation. If you feel you can help in any way, be it with documentation, examples, extra testing, or new features please get in touch.

Test

To run tests, simply use npm:

npm run test

License

Copyright (c) 2016, Richard Rodger and other contributors. Licensed under MIT.

