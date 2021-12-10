Seneca Entity is an entity plugin for Seneca
|This open source module is sponsored and supported by Voxgig.
The best place to start is the Data Entities tutorial on the Seneca site.
To install, simply use npm.
npm install seneca-entity
require('seneca')()
.use('entity')
The Senecajs org encourage open participation. If you feel you can help in any way, be it with documentation, examples, extra testing, or new features please get in touch.
To run tests, simply use npm:
npm run test
Copyright (c) 2016, Richard Rodger and other contributors. Licensed under MIT.