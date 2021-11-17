sendwithus node-client

Installation

npm install sendwithus

Usage

All callbacks accept err and response :

const callback = function ( err, response ) { if (err) { console .log({ message : err.message, status : response.status, statusText : response.statusText}); } else { console .log(response); } };

Templates

List Your Templates

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.templates(callback);

Create Template

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); var data = { name : 'name' , subject : 'subject' , html : '<html><head></head><body></body></html>' , text : 'some text' }; api.createTemplate(data, callback);

Create Template Version

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); var data = { name : 'name' , subject : 'subject' , html : '<html><head></head><body></body></html>' , text : 'some text' }; api.createTemplateVersion(TEMPLATE_ID, data, callback);

Send

Send an Email

NOTE - If a customer does not exist by the specified email (recipient address), the send call will create a customer.

template — Template ID to send

recipient address — The recipient's email address name (optional) — The recipient's name

template_data (optional) — Object containing email template data

sender (optional) address — The sender's email address reply_to (optional) — The sender's reply-to address name (optional) — The sender's name

cc (optional) — An array of CC recipients, of the format {"address":"cc@email.com"}

bcc (optional) — An array of BCC recipients, of the format {"address":"bcc@email.com"}

headers (optional) — Object contain SMTP headers to be included with the email

esp_account (optional) — ID of the ESP Account to send this email through. ex: esp_1a2b3c4d5e

locale (optional) — Template locale to send (ie: en-US)

version_name (optional) — Template version to send (ie: Version A)

Call with REQUIRED parameters only

The template_data field is optional, but highly recommended!

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.send({ template : 'TEMPLATE_ID' , recipient : { address : 'us@sendwithus.com' } }, callback);

Call with REQUIRED parameters and template_data

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.send({ template : 'TEMPLATE_ID' , recipient : { address : 'us@sendwithus.com' , name : 'Matt and Brad' }, template_data : { first_name : 'Matt' } }, callback);

Optional Sender

sender['address'] is a required sender field

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.send({ template : 'TEMPLATE_ID' , recipient : { address : 'us@sendwithus.com' }, template_data : { first_name : 'Matt' }, sender : { address : 'company@company.com' , name : 'Company' } }, callback);

Optional Sender with reply_to address

sender['name'] and sender['reply_to'] are both optional

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.send({ template : 'TEMPLATE_ID' , recipient : { address : 'us@sendwithus.com' }, template_data : { first_name : 'Matt' }, sender : { address : 'company@company.com' , name : 'Company' , reply_to : 'info@company.com' } }, callback);

Optional BCC/CC

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.send({ template : TEMPLATE_ID, recipient : { address : 'us@sendwithus.com' }, bcc : [{ address : 'bcc@sendwithus.com' }], cc : [ { address : 'cc1@sendwithus.com' }, { address : 'cc2@sendwithus.com' } ] }, callback);

Optional Headers

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.send({ template : TEMPLATE_ID, recipient : { address : 'us@sendwithus.com' }, headers :{ 'X-HEADER-ONE' : 'header-value' } }, callback);

Optional ESP Account

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.send({ template : TEMPLATE_ID, recipient : { address : 'us@sendwithus.com' }, esp_account : 'esp_1234asdf1234' }, callback);

Optional Locale

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.send({ template : TEMPLATE_ID, recipient : { address : 'us@sendwithus.com' }, locale : 'en-US' }, callback);

Optional Version

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.send({ template : TEMPLATE_ID, recipient : { address : 'us@sendwithus.com' }, version_name : 'Version A' }, callback);

Customers

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.customersUpdateOrCreate({ email : 'foo@bar.com' , locale : 'fr-CA' }, callback);

Delete a Customer

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.customersDelete( 'foo@bar.com' , callback);

Drip Campaigns

List Drip Campaigns

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.dripCampaignList(callback);

Show Drip Campaign Details

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.dripCampaignDetails( 'DRIP_CAMPAIGN_ID' , callback);

Start Customer on a Drip Campaign

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); var data = { recipient : { address : 'RECIPIENT_ADDRESS' , name : 'RECIPIENT_NAME' }, email_data : { country : 'Latveria' } } api.dripCampaignActivate( 'DRIP_CAMPAIGN_ID' , data, callback);

Remove Customer from a Single Drip Campaign

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); var data = { recipient_address : 'RECIPIENT_ADDRESS' }; api.dripCampaignDeactivate( 'DRIP_CAMPAIGN_ID' , data, callback);

Remove Customer from All Drip Campaigns

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); var data = { recipient_address : 'RECIPIENT_ADDRESS' }; api.dripCampaignDeactivateAll(data, callback);

Expected Response

Success

> response.status; OK > response.success; True > response.receipt_id; 'numeric-receipt-id'

Error cases

malformed request

> err.statusCode; 400

bad API key

> err.statusCode; 403

Render

Render an Email

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.render({ template : 'SAMPLE_TEMPLATE_ID' , template_data : { name : 'Bob' }, strict : true }, callback);

Optional Locale

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.render({ template : 'SAMPLE_TEMPLATE_ID' , template_data : { name : 'Bob' }, locale : 'en-US' , strict : true }, callback);

Optional Template Version

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.render({ template : 'SAMPLE_TEMPLATE_ID' , template_data : { name : 'Bob' }, version_id : 'SAMPLE_VERSION_ID' , strict : true }, callback);

Sample Response

{ "success" : true , "status" : "OK" , "template" : { "id" : "ver_r4nd0ml3tt3rsv15h4l0l" , "name" : "Template name" , "version_name" : "Template version name" , "locale" : "en-US" }, "subject" : "RENDERED SUBJECT WITH DATA" , "html" : "RENDERED HTML BODY WITH DATA" , "text" : "RENDERED TEXT BODY WITH DATA" }

Logs

Resend

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.resend({ "log_id" : "log_asdf123456qwerty" }, callback);

Batch

Send

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' ); api.batch([{ "path" : "/api/v1/send" , "method" : "POST" , "body" : { "template" : "TEMPLATE_ID" , "recipient" : { "address" : "test+1@mydomain.com" } } }, { "path" : "/api/v1/send" , "method" : "POST" , "body" : { "template" : "TEMPLATE_ID" , "recipient" : { "address" : "test+2@mydomain.com" } } }], callback);

Events

request: function(method, url, headers, body) - emitted when a request has been sent to Sendwithus

- emitted when a request has been sent to Sendwithus response: function(statusCode, body, response) - emitted when a response has been received back from Sendwithus

Run Tests

Install requirements

npm install

Run Unit Tests

npm test

Troubleshooting

General Troubleshooting

Enable debug mode

Make sure you're using the latest Node client

Capture the response data and check your logs — often this will have the exact error

Enable Debug Mode

Debug mode prints out the underlying request information as well as the data payload that gets sent to Sendwithus. You will most likely find this information in your logs. To enable it, simply put debug=true as a parameter when instantiating the API object. Use the debug mode to compare the data payload getting sent to Sendwithus' API docs.

var api = require ( 'sendwithus' )( 'API_KEY' , debug= true );

Response Ranges

Sendwithus' API typically sends responses back in these ranges:

2xx – Successful Request

4xx – Failed Request (Client error)

5xx – Failed Request (Server error)

If you're receiving an error in the 400 response range follow these steps: