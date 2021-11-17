npm install sendwithus
All callbacks accept
err and
response:
const callback = function(err, response) {
if (err) {
console.log({message: err.message, status: response.status, statusText: response.statusText});
} else {
console.log(response);
}
};
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.templates(callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
var data = { name: 'name', subject: 'subject', html: '<html><head></head><body></body></html>', text: 'some text' };
api.createTemplate(data, callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
var data = { name: 'name', subject: 'subject', html: '<html><head></head><body></body></html>', text: 'some text' };
api.createTemplateVersion(TEMPLATE_ID, data, callback);
NOTE - If a customer does not exist by the specified email (recipient address), the send call will create a customer.
The
template_data field is optional, but highly recommended!
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.send({
template: 'TEMPLATE_ID',
recipient: { address: 'us@sendwithus.com' }
}, callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.send({
template: 'TEMPLATE_ID',
recipient: {
address: 'us@sendwithus.com', // required
name: 'Matt and Brad'
},
template_data: { first_name: 'Matt' }
}, callback);
sender['address'] is a required sender field
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.send({
template: 'TEMPLATE_ID',
recipient: { address: 'us@sendwithus.com' },
template_data: { first_name: 'Matt' },
sender: {
address: 'company@company.com', // required
name: 'Company'
}
}, callback);
sender['name'] and
sender['reply_to'] are both optional
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.send({
template: 'TEMPLATE_ID',
recipient: { address: 'us@sendwithus.com' },
template_data: { first_name: 'Matt' },
sender: {
address: 'company@company.com', // required
name: 'Company',
reply_to: 'info@company.com'
}
}, callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.send({
template: TEMPLATE_ID,
recipient: { address: 'us@sendwithus.com' },
bcc: [{ address: 'bcc@sendwithus.com' }],
cc: [
{ address: 'cc1@sendwithus.com' },
{ address: 'cc2@sendwithus.com' }
]
}, callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.send({
template: TEMPLATE_ID,
recipient: { address: 'us@sendwithus.com' },
headers:{ 'X-HEADER-ONE': 'header-value' }
}, callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.send({
template: TEMPLATE_ID,
recipient: { address: 'us@sendwithus.com' },
esp_account:'esp_1234asdf1234'
}, callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.send({
template: TEMPLATE_ID,
recipient: { address: 'us@sendwithus.com' },
locale:'en-US'
}, callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.send({
template: TEMPLATE_ID,
recipient: { address: 'us@sendwithus.com' },
version_name:'Version A'
}, callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.customersUpdateOrCreate({
email: 'foo@bar.com',
locale: 'fr-CA'
}, callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.customersDelete('foo@bar.com', callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.dripCampaignList(callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.dripCampaignDetails('DRIP_CAMPAIGN_ID', callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
var data = {
recipient: {
address: 'RECIPIENT_ADDRESS',
name: 'RECIPIENT_NAME'
},
email_data: {
country: 'Latveria'
}
}
api.dripCampaignActivate('DRIP_CAMPAIGN_ID', data, callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
var data = { recipient_address: 'RECIPIENT_ADDRESS' };
api.dripCampaignDeactivate('DRIP_CAMPAIGN_ID', data, callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
var data = { recipient_address: 'RECIPIENT_ADDRESS' };
api.dripCampaignDeactivateAll(data, callback);
> response.status;
OK
> response.success;
True
> response.receipt_id;
'numeric-receipt-id'
> err.statusCode;
400
> err.statusCode;
403
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.render({ template: 'SAMPLE_TEMPLATE_ID', template_data: { name: 'Bob' }, strict: true }, callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.render({
template: 'SAMPLE_TEMPLATE_ID',
template_data: { name: 'Bob' },
locale: 'en-US',
strict: true
}, callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.render({
template: 'SAMPLE_TEMPLATE_ID',
template_data: { name: 'Bob' },
version_id: 'SAMPLE_VERSION_ID',
strict: true
}, callback);
{
"success": true,
"status": "OK",
"template": {
"id": "ver_r4nd0ml3tt3rsv15h4l0l",
"name": "Template name",
"version_name": "Template version name",
"locale": "en-US"
},
"subject": "RENDERED SUBJECT WITH DATA",
"html": "RENDERED HTML BODY WITH DATA",
"text": "RENDERED TEXT BODY WITH DATA"
}
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.resend({"log_id": "log_asdf123456qwerty"}, callback);
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY');
api.batch([{
"path": "/api/v1/send",
"method": "POST",
"body": {
"template": "TEMPLATE_ID",
"recipient": {
"address": "test+1@mydomain.com"
}
}
}, {
"path": "/api/v1/send",
"method": "POST",
"body": {
"template": "TEMPLATE_ID",
"recipient": {
"address": "test+2@mydomain.com"
}
}
}], callback);
request: function(method, url, headers, body) - emitted when a request has been sent to Sendwithus
response: function(statusCode, body, response) - emitted when a response has been received back from Sendwithus
Install requirements
npm install
Run Unit Tests
npm test
Debug mode prints out the underlying request information as well as the data payload that gets sent to Sendwithus. You will most likely find this information in your logs. To enable it, simply put
debug=true as a parameter when instantiating the API object. Use the debug mode to compare the data payload getting sent to Sendwithus' API docs.
var api = require('sendwithus')('API_KEY', debug=true);
Sendwithus' API typically sends responses back in these ranges:
If you're receiving an error in the 400 response range follow these steps: