openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sen

sendmail

by Leen Gui
1.6.1 (see all)

send mail without setting up a SMTP server

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

79.9K

GitHub Stars

490

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js SMTP, Node.js Email API

Reviews

Average Rating

1.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

npm downloads npm-issues js-standard-style

node-sendmail

Send mail without SMTP server

If you're interested in helping out this repo, please check out the roadmap below to see if anything interests you

Roadmap

  • Add Testing
  • Add Better Error Handling
  • Add A Retry feature
  • Update how we do options
  • Respond with documented status codes
  • CRLF
  • replyTo
  • returnTo
  • Please submit your ideas as PR's

Install

npm install sendmail --save
# or
yarn add sendmail

Options

const sendmail = require('sendmail')({
  logger: {
    debug: console.log,
    info: console.info,
    warn: console.warn,
    error: console.error
  },
  silent: false,
  dkim: { // Default: False
    privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./dkim-private.pem', 'utf8'),
    keySelector: 'mydomainkey'
  },
  devPort: 1025, // Default: False
  devHost: 'localhost', // Default: localhost
  smtpPort: 2525, // Default: 25
  smtpHost: 'localhost' // Default: -1 - extra smtp host after resolveMX
})

Usage

const sendmail = require('sendmail')();

sendmail({
    from: 'no-reply@yourdomain.com',
    to: 'test@qq.com, test@sohu.com, test@163.com ',
    subject: 'test sendmail',
    html: 'Mail of test sendmail ',
  }, function(err, reply) {
    console.log(err && err.stack);
    console.dir(reply);
});

Examples

Please checkout our great examples

Upgrading

Note if you were on any previous version before <1.0.0 You will need to start using html instead of content. Instead of creating emails ourselves anymore we have decided to use mailcomposer to compose our emails. Which means we can give you the same great package with the best mail composer package out there.

In 1.2.0 "Converted to ES2015" which will break node 4.x

Mail Options

Note we use mailcomposer to compose our mail before we send it out so all mail options will be well documented Here. But for those who want something particular go ahead and search down below.

E-mail message fields

Below are a list of the most used options for email fields. Please read the entire list of options here Here:

  • from
  • sender
  • to
  • cc
  • bcc
  • replyTo
  • inReplyTo
  • subject
  • text
  • html

Attachments

You are also able to send attachents. Please review the list of properties here Here

Alternatives

In addition to text and HTML, any kind of data can be inserted as an alternative content of the main body. Please check that out Here

Address Formatting

All e-mail addresses can be formatted. Please check that out Here

SMTP envelope

SMTP envelope is usually auto generated from from, to, cc and bcc fields but you can change them Here

Using Embedded Images

Attachments can be used as embedded images in the HTML body. To use this feature, you need to set additional properties Here

Change Log

1.0.0 Mail Composer

  • A better way to compose the emails while still sending them out in the exact same way.

1.1.0 Support for development SMTP

  • A property describing a port for a local SMTP server (see MailHog) was added. If the property is omitted, sendmail behaves like it used to. This feature makes it possible to test an application offline and for multiple email addresses without needing to create hundreds of mail accounts. - Special thanks goes out to gumannp for PR 21

1.1.0 Add DKIM signing

  • Added a dkim object to options that can have two properties: privateKey and keySelector. These options correspond to the options for dkim-signer. Added an example for these options. Special thanks goes out to download13 for PR 23

1.1.1 Readme fix

  • simple link and text updates

1.2.0 Added Support for devHost & devPort

  • Add option to override "localhost" when sending all SMTP traffic to a dummy server & "Converted to ES2015"

1.3.0

  • Add option to override "smtpPort:25"

1.4.0

  • Add option to add extra smtp host after resolveMX "smtpHost:-1"
  • Added Yarn Lock

1.4.1

  • Update Readme

1.5.0

  • Update Readme - Special thanks goes out to zzzgit for PR 58
  • sort mx records by priority (lowest first) - Special thanks goes out to seasick for PR 57

1.6.0

  • Updated parsing to use auto parse

1.6.1

  • Rollback of autoparse

Questions, Comments & Concerns

Please reach out to Green Pioneer. If I dont respond the first time please feel free to reach out again to get help( Also try using @greenpioneer in issues or prs). Guileen is the original creator.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
kristiyandd1 Rating0 Reviews
September 18, 2020

Alternatives

nodemailer✉️ Send e-mails with Node.JS – easy as cake!
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
71
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
34Easy to Use
22Performant
ema
emailjshtml emails and attachments to any smtp server with nodejs
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
email-verifyNode.js email SMTP verification, powered by EmailChecker.com API
GitHub Stars
238
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
maildev:mailbox: SMTP Server + Web Interface for viewing and testing emails during development.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
25K
smtpapiSendGrid's smtpapi library in NodeJS
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
53K
See 17 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial