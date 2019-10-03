Send mail without SMTP server
npm install sendmail --save
# or
yarn add sendmail
const sendmail = require('sendmail')({
logger: {
debug: console.log,
info: console.info,
warn: console.warn,
error: console.error
},
silent: false,
dkim: { // Default: False
privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./dkim-private.pem', 'utf8'),
keySelector: 'mydomainkey'
},
devPort: 1025, // Default: False
devHost: 'localhost', // Default: localhost
smtpPort: 2525, // Default: 25
smtpHost: 'localhost' // Default: -1 - extra smtp host after resolveMX
})
const sendmail = require('sendmail')();
sendmail({
from: 'no-reply@yourdomain.com',
to: 'test@qq.com, test@sohu.com, test@163.com ',
subject: 'test sendmail',
html: 'Mail of test sendmail ',
}, function(err, reply) {
console.log(err && err.stack);
console.dir(reply);
});
Note if you were on any previous version before
<1.0.0 You will need to start using
html instead of
content. Instead of creating emails ourselves anymore we have decided to use
mailcomposer to compose our emails. Which means we can give you the same great package with the best mail composer package out there.
In 1.2.0 "Converted to ES2015" which will break node 4.x
Note we use
mailcomposer to compose our mail before we send it out so all mail options will be well documented Here. But for those who want something particular go ahead and search down below.
Below are a list of the most used options for email fields. Please read the entire list of options here Here:
You are also able to send attachents. Please review the list of properties here Here
In addition to text and HTML, any kind of data can be inserted as an alternative content of the main body. Please check that out Here
All e-mail addresses can be formatted. Please check that out Here
SMTP envelope is usually auto generated from
from,
to,
cc and
bcc fields but you can change them Here
Attachments can be used as embedded images in the HTML body. To use this feature, you need to set additional properties Here
dkim object to options that can have two properties:
privateKey and
keySelector. These options correspond to the options for
dkim-signer. Added an example for these options. Special thanks goes out to download13 for PR 23
Please reach out to Green Pioneer. If I dont respond the first time please feel free to reach out again to get help( Also try using @greenpioneer in issues or prs). Guileen is the original creator.