If you're interested in helping out this repo, please check out the roadmap below to see if anything interests you

Roadmap

Add Testing

Add Better Error Handling

Add A Retry feature

Update how we do options

Respond with documented status codes

CRLF

replyTo

returnTo

Please submit your ideas as PR's

Install

npm install sendmail --save yarn add sendmail

Options

const sendmail = require ( 'sendmail' )({ logger : { debug : console .log, info : console .info, warn : console .warn, error : console .error }, silent : false , dkim : { privateKey : fs.readFileSync( './dkim-private.pem' , 'utf8' ), keySelector : 'mydomainkey' }, devPort : 1025 , devHost : 'localhost' , smtpPort : 2525 , smtpHost : 'localhost' })

Usage

const sendmail = require ( 'sendmail' )(); sendmail({ from : 'no-reply@yourdomain.com' , to : 'test@qq.com, test@sohu.com, test@163.com ' , subject : 'test sendmail' , html : 'Mail of test sendmail ' , }, function ( err, reply ) { console .log(err && err.stack); console .dir(reply); });

Examples

Upgrading

Note if you were on any previous version before <1.0.0 You will need to start using html instead of content . Instead of creating emails ourselves anymore we have decided to use mailcomposer to compose our emails. Which means we can give you the same great package with the best mail composer package out there.

In 1.2.0 "Converted to ES2015" which will break node 4.x

Mail Options

Note we use mailcomposer to compose our mail before we send it out so all mail options will be well documented Here. But for those who want something particular go ahead and search down below.

E-mail message fields

Below are a list of the most used options for email fields. Please read the entire list of options here Here:

from

sender

to

cc

bcc

replyTo

inReplyTo

subject

text

html

Attachments

You are also able to send attachents. Please review the list of properties here Here

Alternatives

In addition to text and HTML, any kind of data can be inserted as an alternative content of the main body. Please check that out Here

Address Formatting

All e-mail addresses can be formatted. Please check that out Here

SMTP envelope

SMTP envelope is usually auto generated from from , to , cc and bcc fields but you can change them Here

Using Embedded Images

Attachments can be used as embedded images in the HTML body. To use this feature, you need to set additional properties Here

Change Log

1.0.0 Mail Composer

A better way to compose the emails while still sending them out in the exact same way.

1.1.0 Support for development SMTP

A property describing a port for a local SMTP server (see MailHog) was added. If the property is omitted, sendmail behaves like it used to. This feature makes it possible to test an application offline and for multiple email addresses without needing to create hundreds of mail accounts. - Special thanks goes out to gumannp for PR 21

1.1.0 Add DKIM signing

Added a dkim object to options that can have two properties: privateKey and keySelector . These options correspond to the options for dkim-signer . Added an example for these options. Special thanks goes out to download13 for PR 23

1.1.1 Readme fix

simple link and text updates

1.2.0 Added Support for devHost & devPort

Add option to override "localhost" when sending all SMTP traffic to a dummy server & "Converted to ES2015"

Add option to override "smtpPort:25"

Add option to add extra smtp host after resolveMX "smtpHost:-1"

Added Yarn Lock

Update Readme

Update Readme - Special thanks goes out to zzzgit for PR 58

sort mx records by priority (lowest first) - Special thanks goes out to seasick for PR 57

Updated parsing to use auto parse

Rollback of autoparse

Please reach out to Green Pioneer. If I dont respond the first time please feel free to reach out again to get help( Also try using @greenpioneer in issues or prs). Guileen is the original creator.