SendinBlue's API v3 Node.js Library

SendinBlue's API exposes the entire SendinBlue features via a standardized programmatic interface. Please refer to the full documentation to learn more.

This is the wrapper for the API. It implements all the features of the API v3. It supports promises.

SendinBlue's API matches the OpenAPI v2 definition. The specification can be downloaded here.

This library is automatically generated by the Swagger Codegen project and is reviewed and maintained by SendinBlue:

API version: 3.0.0

Package version: 8.2.0

Build package: io.swagger.codegen.languages.JavascriptClientCodegen

Installation

npm

The following recommended installation requires npm. If you are unfamiliar with npm, see the npm docs.

Then install it via:

npm install sib-api-v3-sdk --save

Local development

To use the library locally without publishing to a remote npm registry, first install the dependencies by changing into the directory containing package.json (and this README). Let's call this JAVASCRIPT_CLIENT_DIR . Then run:

npm install

Next, link it globally in npm with the following, also from JAVASCRIPT_CLIENT_DIR :

npm link

Finally, switch to the directory you want to use your sib-api-v3-sdk from, and run:

npm link /path/to/<JAVASCRIPT_CLIENT_DIR>

You should now be able to require('sib-api-v3-sdk') in javascript files from the directory you ran the last command above from.

git

If the library is hosted at a git repository, e.g. https://github.com/sendinblue/APIv3-nodejs-library then install it via:

npm install sendinblue/APIv3-nodejs-library --save

Webpack Configuration

Using Webpack you may encounter the following error: "Module not found: Error: Cannot resolve module", most certainly you should disable AMD loader. Add/merge the following section to your webpack config:

module : { rules : [ { parser : { amd : false } } ] }

Getting Started

Please follow the installation instruction and execute the following JS code:

var SibApiV3Sdk = require ( 'sib-api-v3-sdk' ); var defaultClient = SibApiV3Sdk.ApiClient.instance; var apiKey = defaultClient.authentications[ 'api-key' ]; apiKey.apiKey = "YOUR API KEY" var partnerKey = defaultClient.authentications[ 'partner-key' ]; partnerKey.apiKey = "YOUR API KEY" var api = new SibApiV3Sdk.AccountApi() api.getAccount().then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'API called successfully. Returned data: ' + data); }, function ( error ) { console .error(error); });

Documentation for API Endpoints

All URIs are relative to https://api.sendinblue.com/v3

Class Method HTTP request Description SibApiV3Sdk.AccountApi getAccount GET /account Get your account information, plan and credits details SibApiV3Sdk.AttributesApi createAttribute POST /contacts/attributes/{attributeCategory}/{attributeName} Create contact attribute SibApiV3Sdk.AttributesApi deleteAttribute DELETE /contacts/attributes/{attributeCategory}/{attributeName} Delete an attribute SibApiV3Sdk.AttributesApi getAttributes GET /contacts/attributes List all attributes SibApiV3Sdk.AttributesApi updateAttribute PUT /contacts/attributes/{attributeCategory}/{attributeName} Update contact attribute SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi addContactToList POST /contacts/lists/{listId}/contacts/add Add existing contacts to a list SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi createAttribute POST /contacts/attributes/{attributeCategory}/{attributeName} Create contact attribute SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi createContact POST /contacts Create a contact SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi createDoiContact POST /contacts/doubleOptinConfirmation Create Contact via DOI (Double-Opt-In) Flow SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi createFolder POST /contacts/folders Create a folder SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi createList POST /contacts/lists Create a list SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi deleteAttribute DELETE /contacts/attributes/{attributeCategory}/{attributeName} Delete an attribute SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi deleteContact DELETE /contacts/{identifier} Delete a contact SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi deleteFolder DELETE /contacts/folders/{folderId} Delete a folder (and all its lists) SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi deleteList DELETE /contacts/lists/{listId} Delete a list SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi getAttributes GET /contacts/attributes List all attributes SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi getContactInfo GET /contacts/{identifier} Get a contact's details SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi getContactStats GET /contacts/{identifier}/campaignStats Get email campaigns' statistics for a contact SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi getContacts GET /contacts Get all the contacts SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi getContactsFromList GET /contacts/lists/{listId}/contacts Get contacts in a list SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi getFolder GET /contacts/folders/{folderId} Returns a folder's details SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi getFolderLists GET /contacts/folders/{folderId}/lists Get lists in a folder SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi getFolders GET /contacts/folders Get all folders SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi getList GET /contacts/lists/{listId} Get a list's details SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi getLists GET /contacts/lists Get all the lists SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi importContacts POST /contacts/import Import contacts SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi removeContactFromList POST /contacts/lists/{listId}/contacts/remove Delete a contact from a list SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi requestContactExport POST /contacts/export Export contacts SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi updateAttribute PUT /contacts/attributes/{attributeCategory}/{attributeName} Update contact attribute SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi updateContact PUT /contacts/{identifier} Update a contact SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi updateFolder PUT /contacts/folders/{folderId} Update a folder SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApi updateList PUT /contacts/lists/{listId} Update a list SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApi createEmailCampaign POST /emailCampaigns Create an email campaign SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApi deleteEmailCampaign DELETE /emailCampaigns/{campaignId} Delete an email campaign SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApi emailExportRecipients POST /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}/exportRecipients Export the recipients of an email campaign SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApi getAbTestCampaignResult GET /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}/abTestCampaignResult Get an A/B test email campaign results SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApi getEmailCampaign GET /emailCampaigns/{campaignId} Get an email campaign report SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApi getEmailCampaigns GET /emailCampaigns Return all your created email campaigns SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApi getSharedTemplateUrl GET /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}/sharedUrl Get a shared template url SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApi sendEmailCampaignNow POST /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}/sendNow Send an email campaign immediately, based on campaignId SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApi sendReport POST /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}/sendReport Send the report of a campaign SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApi sendTestEmail POST /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}/sendTest Send an email campaign to your test list SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApi updateCampaignStatus PUT /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}/status Update an email campaign status SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApi updateEmailCampaign PUT /emailCampaigns/{campaignId} Update an email campaign SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApi uploadImageToGallery POST /emailCampaigns/images Upload an image to your account's image gallery SibApiV3Sdk.FoldersApi createFolder POST /contacts/folders Create a folder SibApiV3Sdk.FoldersApi deleteFolder DELETE /contacts/folders/{folderId} Delete a folder (and all its lists) SibApiV3Sdk.FoldersApi getFolder GET /contacts/folders/{folderId} Returns a folder's details SibApiV3Sdk.FoldersApi getFolderLists GET /contacts/folders/{folderId}/lists Get lists in a folder SibApiV3Sdk.FoldersApi getFolders GET /contacts/folders Get all folders SibApiV3Sdk.FoldersApi updateFolder PUT /contacts/folders/{folderId} Update a folder SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApi addContactToList POST /contacts/lists/{listId}/contacts/add Add existing contacts to a list SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApi createList POST /contacts/lists Create a list SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApi deleteList DELETE /contacts/lists/{listId} Delete a list SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApi getContactsFromList GET /contacts/lists/{listId}/contacts Get contacts in a list SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApi getFolderLists GET /contacts/folders/{folderId}/lists Get lists in a folder SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApi getList GET /contacts/lists/{listId} Get a list's details SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApi getLists GET /contacts/lists Get all the lists SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApi removeContactFromList POST /contacts/lists/{listId}/contacts/remove Delete a contact from a list SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApi updateList PUT /contacts/lists/{listId} Update a list SibApiV3Sdk.ProcessApi getProcess GET /processes/{processId} Return the informations for a process SibApiV3Sdk.ProcessApi getProcesses GET /processes Return all the processes for your account SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApi addCredits POST /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/credits/add Add Email and/or SMS credits to a specific child account SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApi associateIpToChild POST /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/ips/associate Associate a dedicated IP to the child SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApi createChildDomain POST /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/domains Create a domain for a child account SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApi createResellerChild POST /reseller/children Creates a reseller child SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApi deleteChildDomain DELETE /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/domains/{domainName} Delete the sender domain of the reseller child based on the childIdentifier and domainName passed SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApi deleteResellerChild DELETE /reseller/children/{childIdentifier} Delete a single reseller child based on the child identifier supplied SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApi dissociateIpFromChild POST /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/ips/dissociate Dissociate a dedicated IP to the child SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApi getChildAccountCreationStatus GET /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/accountCreationStatus Get the status of a reseller's child account creation, whether it is successfully created (exists) or not based on the identifier supplied SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApi getChildDomains GET /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/domains Get all sender domains for a specific child account SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApi getChildInfo GET /reseller/children/{childIdentifier} Get a child account's details SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApi getResellerChilds GET /reseller/children Get the list of all children accounts SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApi getSsoToken GET /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/auth Get session token to access Sendinblue (SSO) SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApi removeCredits POST /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/credits/remove Remove Email and/or SMS credits from a specific child account SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApi updateChildAccountStatus PUT /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/accountStatus Update info of reseller's child account status based on the childIdentifier supplied SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApi updateChildDomain PUT /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/domains/{domainName} Update the sender domain of reseller's child based on the childIdentifier and domainName passed SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApi updateResellerChild PUT /reseller/children/{childIdentifier} Update info of reseller's child based on the child identifier supplied SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApi createSmsCampaign POST /smsCampaigns Creates an SMS campaign SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApi deleteSmsCampaign DELETE /smsCampaigns/{campaignId} Delete an SMS campaign SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApi getSmsCampaign GET /smsCampaigns/{campaignId} Get an SMS campaign SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApi getSmsCampaigns GET /smsCampaigns Returns the information for all your created SMS campaigns SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApi requestSmsRecipientExport POST /smsCampaigns/{campaignId}/exportRecipients Export an SMS campaign's recipients SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApi sendSmsCampaignNow POST /smsCampaigns/{campaignId}/sendNow Send your SMS campaign immediately SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApi sendSmsReport POST /smsCampaigns/{campaignId}/sendReport Send an SMS campaign's report SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApi sendTestSms POST /smsCampaigns/{campaignId}/sendTest Send a test SMS campaign SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApi updateSmsCampaign PUT /smsCampaigns/{campaignId} Update an SMS campaign SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApi updateSmsCampaignStatus PUT /smsCampaigns/{campaignId}/status Update a campaign's status SibApiV3Sdk.SendersApi createSender POST /senders Create a new sender SibApiV3Sdk.SendersApi deleteSender DELETE /senders/{senderId} Delete a sender SibApiV3Sdk.SendersApi getIps GET /senders/ips Get all the dedicated IPs for your account SibApiV3Sdk.SendersApi getIpsFromSender GET /senders/{senderId}/ips Get all the dedicated IPs for a sender SibApiV3Sdk.SendersApi getSenders GET /senders Get the list of all your senders SibApiV3Sdk.SendersApi updateSender PUT /senders/{senderId} Update a sender SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi blockNewDomain POST /smtp/blockedDomains Add a new domain to the list of blocked domains SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi createSmtpTemplate POST /smtp/templates Create an email template SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi deleteBlockedDomain DELETE /smtp/blockedDomains/{domain} Unblock an existing domain from the list of blocked domains SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi deleteHardbounces POST /smtp/deleteHardbounces Delete hardbounces SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi deleteSmtpTemplate DELETE /smtp/templates/{templateId} Delete an inactive email template SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi getAggregatedSmtpReport GET /smtp/statistics/aggregatedReport Get your transactional email activity aggregated over a period of time SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi getBlockedDomains GET /smtp/blockedDomains Get the list of blocked domains SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi getEmailEventReport GET /smtp/statistics/events Get all your transactional email activity (unaggregated events) SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi getSmtpReport GET /smtp/statistics/reports Get your transactional email activity aggregated per day SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi getSmtpTemplate GET /smtp/templates/{templateId} Returns the template information SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi getSmtpTemplates GET /smtp/templates Get the list of email templates SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi getTransacBlockedContacts GET /smtp/blockedContacts Get the list of blocked or unsubscribed transactional contacts SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi getTransacEmailContent GET /smtp/emails/{uuid} Get the personalized content of a sent transactional email SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi getTransacEmailsList GET /smtp/emails Get the list of transactional emails on the basis of allowed filters SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi sendTemplate POST /smtp/templates/{templateId}/send Send a template SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi sendTestTemplate POST /smtp/templates/{templateId}/sendTest Send a template to your test list SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi sendTransacEmail POST /smtp/email Send a transactional email SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi smtpBlockedContactsEmailDelete DELETE /smtp/blockedContacts/{email} Unblock or resubscribe a transactional contact SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi smtpLogMessageIdDelete DELETE /smtp/log/{messageId} Delete an SMTP transactional log SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApi updateSmtpTemplate PUT /smtp/templates/{templateId} Update an email template SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalSMSApi getSmsEvents GET /transactionalSMS/statistics/events Get all your SMS activity (unaggregated events) SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalSMSApi getTransacAggregatedSmsReport GET /transactionalSMS/statistics/aggregatedReport Get your SMS activity aggregated over a period of time SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalSMSApi getTransacSmsReport GET /transactionalSMS/statistics/reports Get your SMS activity aggregated per day SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalSMSApi sendTransacSms POST /transactionalSMS/sms Send SMS message to a mobile number SibApiV3Sdk.WebhooksApi createWebhook POST /webhooks Create a webhook SibApiV3Sdk.WebhooksApi deleteWebhook DELETE /webhooks/{webhookId} Delete a webhook SibApiV3Sdk.WebhooksApi getWebhook GET /webhooks/{webhookId} Get a webhook details SibApiV3Sdk.WebhooksApi getWebhooks GET /webhooks Get all webhooks SibApiV3Sdk.WebhooksApi updateWebhook PUT /webhooks/{webhookId} Update a webhook

Documentation for Models

Documentation for Authorization

Type : API key

: API key API key parameter name : api-key

: api-key Location: HTTP header