sendinblue-apiv3

by sendinblue
2.0.2 (see all)

SendinBlue's API v3 Node.js Library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

84

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
WARNING: This project has been renamed to sib-api-v3-sdk. Install using sib-api-v3-sdk instead.

Readme

SendinBlue's API v3 Node.js Library

SendinBlue's API exposes the entire SendinBlue features via a standardized programmatic interface. Please refer to the full documentation to learn more.

This is the wrapper for the API. It implements all the features of the API v3. It supports promises.

SendinBlue's API matches the OpenAPI v2 definition. The specification can be downloaded here.

This library is automatically generated by the Swagger Codegen project and is reviewed and maintained by SendinBlue:

  • API version: 3.0.0
  • Package version: 8.2.0
  • Build package: io.swagger.codegen.languages.JavascriptClientCodegen

Installation

For Node.js

npm

The following recommended installation requires npm. If you are unfamiliar with npm, see the npm docs.

Then install it via:

npm install sib-api-v3-sdk --save
Local development

To use the library locally without publishing to a remote npm registry, first install the dependencies by changing into the directory containing package.json (and this README). Let's call this JAVASCRIPT_CLIENT_DIR. Then run:

npm install

Next, link it globally in npm with the following, also from JAVASCRIPT_CLIENT_DIR:

npm link

Finally, switch to the directory you want to use your sib-api-v3-sdk from, and run:

npm link /path/to/<JAVASCRIPT_CLIENT_DIR>

You should now be able to require('sib-api-v3-sdk') in javascript files from the directory you ran the last command above from.

git

If the library is hosted at a git repository, e.g. https://github.com/sendinblue/APIv3-nodejs-library then install it via:

    npm install sendinblue/APIv3-nodejs-library --save

Webpack Configuration

Using Webpack you may encounter the following error: "Module not found: Error: Cannot resolve module", most certainly you should disable AMD loader. Add/merge the following section to your webpack config:

module: {
  rules: [
    {
      parser: {
        amd: false
      }
    }
  ]
}

Getting Started

Please follow the installation instruction and execute the following JS code:

var SibApiV3Sdk = require('sib-api-v3-sdk');

var defaultClient = SibApiV3Sdk.ApiClient.instance;

// Configure API key authorization: api-key
var apiKey = defaultClient.authentications['api-key'];
apiKey.apiKey = "YOUR API KEY"
// Uncomment the following line to set a prefix for the API key, e.g. "Token" (defaults to null)
//apiKey.apiKeyPrefix['api-key'] = "Token"

// Configure API key authorization: partner-key
var partnerKey = defaultClient.authentications['partner-key'];
partnerKey.apiKey = "YOUR API KEY"
// Uncomment the following line to set a prefix for the API key, e.g. "Token" (defaults to null)
//partnerKey.apiKeyPrefix['partner-key'] = "Token"

var api = new SibApiV3Sdk.AccountApi()
api.getAccount().then(function(data) {
  console.log('API called successfully. Returned data: ' + data);
}, function(error) {
  console.error(error);
});

Documentation for API Endpoints

All URIs are relative to https://api.sendinblue.com/v3

ClassMethodHTTP requestDescription
SibApiV3Sdk.AccountApigetAccountGET /accountGet your account information, plan and credits details
SibApiV3Sdk.AttributesApicreateAttributePOST /contacts/attributes/{attributeCategory}/{attributeName}Create contact attribute
SibApiV3Sdk.AttributesApideleteAttributeDELETE /contacts/attributes/{attributeCategory}/{attributeName}Delete an attribute
SibApiV3Sdk.AttributesApigetAttributesGET /contacts/attributesList all attributes
SibApiV3Sdk.AttributesApiupdateAttributePUT /contacts/attributes/{attributeCategory}/{attributeName}Update contact attribute
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApiaddContactToListPOST /contacts/lists/{listId}/contacts/addAdd existing contacts to a list
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApicreateAttributePOST /contacts/attributes/{attributeCategory}/{attributeName}Create contact attribute
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApicreateContactPOST /contactsCreate a contact
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApicreateDoiContactPOST /contacts/doubleOptinConfirmationCreate Contact via DOI (Double-Opt-In) Flow
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApicreateFolderPOST /contacts/foldersCreate a folder
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApicreateListPOST /contacts/listsCreate a list
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApideleteAttributeDELETE /contacts/attributes/{attributeCategory}/{attributeName}Delete an attribute
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApideleteContactDELETE /contacts/{identifier}Delete a contact
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApideleteFolderDELETE /contacts/folders/{folderId}Delete a folder (and all its lists)
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApideleteListDELETE /contacts/lists/{listId}Delete a list
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApigetAttributesGET /contacts/attributesList all attributes
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApigetContactInfoGET /contacts/{identifier}Get a contact's details
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApigetContactStatsGET /contacts/{identifier}/campaignStatsGet email campaigns' statistics for a contact
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApigetContactsGET /contactsGet all the contacts
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApigetContactsFromListGET /contacts/lists/{listId}/contactsGet contacts in a list
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApigetFolderGET /contacts/folders/{folderId}Returns a folder's details
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApigetFolderListsGET /contacts/folders/{folderId}/listsGet lists in a folder
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApigetFoldersGET /contacts/foldersGet all folders
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApigetListGET /contacts/lists/{listId}Get a list's details
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApigetListsGET /contacts/listsGet all the lists
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApiimportContactsPOST /contacts/importImport contacts
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApiremoveContactFromListPOST /contacts/lists/{listId}/contacts/removeDelete a contact from a list
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApirequestContactExportPOST /contacts/exportExport contacts
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApiupdateAttributePUT /contacts/attributes/{attributeCategory}/{attributeName}Update contact attribute
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApiupdateContactPUT /contacts/{identifier}Update a contact
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApiupdateFolderPUT /contacts/folders/{folderId}Update a folder
SibApiV3Sdk.ContactsApiupdateListPUT /contacts/lists/{listId}Update a list
SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApicreateEmailCampaignPOST /emailCampaignsCreate an email campaign
SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApideleteEmailCampaignDELETE /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}Delete an email campaign
SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApiemailExportRecipientsPOST /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}/exportRecipientsExport the recipients of an email campaign
SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApigetAbTestCampaignResultGET /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}/abTestCampaignResultGet an A/B test email campaign results
SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApigetEmailCampaignGET /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}Get an email campaign report
SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApigetEmailCampaignsGET /emailCampaignsReturn all your created email campaigns
SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApigetSharedTemplateUrlGET /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}/sharedUrlGet a shared template url
SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApisendEmailCampaignNowPOST /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}/sendNowSend an email campaign immediately, based on campaignId
SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApisendReportPOST /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}/sendReportSend the report of a campaign
SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApisendTestEmailPOST /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}/sendTestSend an email campaign to your test list
SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApiupdateCampaignStatusPUT /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}/statusUpdate an email campaign status
SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApiupdateEmailCampaignPUT /emailCampaigns/{campaignId}Update an email campaign
SibApiV3Sdk.EmailCampaignsApiuploadImageToGalleryPOST /emailCampaigns/imagesUpload an image to your account's image gallery
SibApiV3Sdk.FoldersApicreateFolderPOST /contacts/foldersCreate a folder
SibApiV3Sdk.FoldersApideleteFolderDELETE /contacts/folders/{folderId}Delete a folder (and all its lists)
SibApiV3Sdk.FoldersApigetFolderGET /contacts/folders/{folderId}Returns a folder's details
SibApiV3Sdk.FoldersApigetFolderListsGET /contacts/folders/{folderId}/listsGet lists in a folder
SibApiV3Sdk.FoldersApigetFoldersGET /contacts/foldersGet all folders
SibApiV3Sdk.FoldersApiupdateFolderPUT /contacts/folders/{folderId}Update a folder
SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApiaddContactToListPOST /contacts/lists/{listId}/contacts/addAdd existing contacts to a list
SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApicreateListPOST /contacts/listsCreate a list
SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApideleteListDELETE /contacts/lists/{listId}Delete a list
SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApigetContactsFromListGET /contacts/lists/{listId}/contactsGet contacts in a list
SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApigetFolderListsGET /contacts/folders/{folderId}/listsGet lists in a folder
SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApigetListGET /contacts/lists/{listId}Get a list's details
SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApigetListsGET /contacts/listsGet all the lists
SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApiremoveContactFromListPOST /contacts/lists/{listId}/contacts/removeDelete a contact from a list
SibApiV3Sdk.ListsApiupdateListPUT /contacts/lists/{listId}Update a list
SibApiV3Sdk.ProcessApigetProcessGET /processes/{processId}Return the informations for a process
SibApiV3Sdk.ProcessApigetProcessesGET /processesReturn all the processes for your account
SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApiaddCreditsPOST /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/credits/addAdd Email and/or SMS credits to a specific child account
SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApiassociateIpToChildPOST /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/ips/associateAssociate a dedicated IP to the child
SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApicreateChildDomainPOST /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/domainsCreate a domain for a child account
SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApicreateResellerChildPOST /reseller/childrenCreates a reseller child
SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApideleteChildDomainDELETE /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/domains/{domainName}Delete the sender domain of the reseller child based on the childIdentifier and domainName passed
SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApideleteResellerChildDELETE /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}Delete a single reseller child based on the child identifier supplied
SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApidissociateIpFromChildPOST /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/ips/dissociateDissociate a dedicated IP to the child
SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApigetChildAccountCreationStatusGET /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/accountCreationStatusGet the status of a reseller's child account creation, whether it is successfully created (exists) or not based on the identifier supplied
SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApigetChildDomainsGET /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/domainsGet all sender domains for a specific child account
SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApigetChildInfoGET /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}Get a child account's details
SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApigetResellerChildsGET /reseller/childrenGet the list of all children accounts
SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApigetSsoTokenGET /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/authGet session token to access Sendinblue (SSO)
SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApiremoveCreditsPOST /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/credits/removeRemove Email and/or SMS credits from a specific child account
SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApiupdateChildAccountStatusPUT /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/accountStatusUpdate info of reseller's child account status based on the childIdentifier supplied
SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApiupdateChildDomainPUT /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}/domains/{domainName}Update the sender domain of reseller's child based on the childIdentifier and domainName passed
SibApiV3Sdk.ResellerApiupdateResellerChildPUT /reseller/children/{childIdentifier}Update info of reseller's child based on the child identifier supplied
SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApicreateSmsCampaignPOST /smsCampaignsCreates an SMS campaign
SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApideleteSmsCampaignDELETE /smsCampaigns/{campaignId}Delete an SMS campaign
SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApigetSmsCampaignGET /smsCampaigns/{campaignId}Get an SMS campaign
SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApigetSmsCampaignsGET /smsCampaignsReturns the information for all your created SMS campaigns
SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApirequestSmsRecipientExportPOST /smsCampaigns/{campaignId}/exportRecipientsExport an SMS campaign's recipients
SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApisendSmsCampaignNowPOST /smsCampaigns/{campaignId}/sendNowSend your SMS campaign immediately
SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApisendSmsReportPOST /smsCampaigns/{campaignId}/sendReportSend an SMS campaign's report
SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApisendTestSmsPOST /smsCampaigns/{campaignId}/sendTestSend a test SMS campaign
SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApiupdateSmsCampaignPUT /smsCampaigns/{campaignId}Update an SMS campaign
SibApiV3Sdk.SMSCampaignsApiupdateSmsCampaignStatusPUT /smsCampaigns/{campaignId}/statusUpdate a campaign's status
SibApiV3Sdk.SendersApicreateSenderPOST /sendersCreate a new sender
SibApiV3Sdk.SendersApideleteSenderDELETE /senders/{senderId}Delete a sender
SibApiV3Sdk.SendersApigetIpsGET /senders/ipsGet all the dedicated IPs for your account
SibApiV3Sdk.SendersApigetIpsFromSenderGET /senders/{senderId}/ipsGet all the dedicated IPs for a sender
SibApiV3Sdk.SendersApigetSendersGET /sendersGet the list of all your senders
SibApiV3Sdk.SendersApiupdateSenderPUT /senders/{senderId}Update a sender
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApiblockNewDomainPOST /smtp/blockedDomainsAdd a new domain to the list of blocked domains
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApicreateSmtpTemplatePOST /smtp/templatesCreate an email template
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApideleteBlockedDomainDELETE /smtp/blockedDomains/{domain}Unblock an existing domain from the list of blocked domains
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApideleteHardbouncesPOST /smtp/deleteHardbouncesDelete hardbounces
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApideleteSmtpTemplateDELETE /smtp/templates/{templateId}Delete an inactive email template
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApigetAggregatedSmtpReportGET /smtp/statistics/aggregatedReportGet your transactional email activity aggregated over a period of time
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApigetBlockedDomainsGET /smtp/blockedDomainsGet the list of blocked domains
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApigetEmailEventReportGET /smtp/statistics/eventsGet all your transactional email activity (unaggregated events)
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApigetSmtpReportGET /smtp/statistics/reportsGet your transactional email activity aggregated per day
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApigetSmtpTemplateGET /smtp/templates/{templateId}Returns the template information
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApigetSmtpTemplatesGET /smtp/templatesGet the list of email templates
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApigetTransacBlockedContactsGET /smtp/blockedContactsGet the list of blocked or unsubscribed transactional contacts
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApigetTransacEmailContentGET /smtp/emails/{uuid}Get the personalized content of a sent transactional email
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApigetTransacEmailsListGET /smtp/emailsGet the list of transactional emails on the basis of allowed filters
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApisendTemplatePOST /smtp/templates/{templateId}/sendSend a template
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApisendTestTemplatePOST /smtp/templates/{templateId}/sendTestSend a template to your test list
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApisendTransacEmailPOST /smtp/emailSend a transactional email
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApismtpBlockedContactsEmailDeleteDELETE /smtp/blockedContacts/{email}Unblock or resubscribe a transactional contact
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApismtpLogMessageIdDeleteDELETE /smtp/log/{messageId}Delete an SMTP transactional log
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalEmailsApiupdateSmtpTemplatePUT /smtp/templates/{templateId}Update an email template
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalSMSApigetSmsEventsGET /transactionalSMS/statistics/eventsGet all your SMS activity (unaggregated events)
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalSMSApigetTransacAggregatedSmsReportGET /transactionalSMS/statistics/aggregatedReportGet your SMS activity aggregated over a period of time
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalSMSApigetTransacSmsReportGET /transactionalSMS/statistics/reportsGet your SMS activity aggregated per day
SibApiV3Sdk.TransactionalSMSApisendTransacSmsPOST /transactionalSMS/smsSend SMS message to a mobile number
SibApiV3Sdk.WebhooksApicreateWebhookPOST /webhooksCreate a webhook
SibApiV3Sdk.WebhooksApideleteWebhookDELETE /webhooks/{webhookId}Delete a webhook
SibApiV3Sdk.WebhooksApigetWebhookGET /webhooks/{webhookId}Get a webhook details
SibApiV3Sdk.WebhooksApigetWebhooksGET /webhooksGet all webhooks
SibApiV3Sdk.WebhooksApiupdateWebhookPUT /webhooks/{webhookId}Update a webhook

Documentation for Models

Documentation for Authorization

api-key

  • Type: API key
  • API key parameter name: api-key
  • Location: HTTP header

partner-key

  • Type: API key
  • API key parameter name: partner-key
  • Location: HTTP header

