SendinBlue npm Library

Note: The latest API V3.0 ( LTS ) is now maintained at https://github.com/sendinblue/ and the Documentation is available here https://developers.sendinblue.com

This is SendinBlue provided API V2 npm library. It implements the various exposed APIs that you can read more about on https://apidocs.sendinblue.com.

SendinBlue API's use HTTP Authentication through an api key. You can create your api key from API Console, after you sign up for an account with SendinBlue. You must use latest version 2.0, access key, for accessing APIs.

Install Package

The following recommended installation requires npm. If you are unfamiliar with npm, see the npm docs.

Our npm package is available here https://www.npmjs.com/package/sendinblue-api

Add the following to your package.json file:

{ ... "dependencies" : { ... "sendinblue-api" : "^1.0.0" } }

Install sendinblue-api and its dependencies:

npm install

Alternative Installation

You can also install sendinblue-api locally with the following command:

npm install sendinblue-api

Dependencies

This version of the library depends on Restler 3.2.2

Usage

Assuming that you have installed this package, use below sample script to get started.

var sendinblue = require ( 'sendinblue-api' ); var parameters = { "apiKey" : "your_api_key" , "timeout" : 5000 }; var sendinObj = new sendinblue(parameters); var input = {}; sendinObj.get_account(input, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); });

Support and Feedback

Be sure to visit the SendinBlue official documentation website for additional information about our API.

If you find a bug, please submit the issue in Github directly.

As always, if you need additional assistance, drop us a note here.