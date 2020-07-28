This repo is no longer maintained. Please use https://github.com/sendgrid/sendgrid-nodejs/tree/HEAD/packages/client instead.

Quickly and easily access any RESTful or RESTful-like API.

If you are looking for the SendGrid API client library, please see this repo.

Announcements

All updates to this library are documented in our CHANGELOG.

Installation

Prerequisites

Node.js version 0.10, 0.12 or 4

You need to have a API key to use the app. To configure the API key in the environment variables follow these steps.

create .env file in the root directory of the project.

Copy the contents of .env_sample file in to the .env file

Once you have obtained the API key, find the environment variable SENDGRID_API_KEY and assign your API key as it's value. As an example it should look like this SENDGRID_API_KEY = '<YOUR_API_KEY>'

Install Package

npm install sendgrid-rest

Quick Start

GET /your/api/{param}/call

var Client = require ( 'sendgrid-rest' ).Client var client = new Client() var request = client.emptyRequest() var param = 'myparam' request.host = 'api.example.com' request.method = 'GET' request.path = '/your/api/' + param + '/call' client.API(request, function ( response ) { console .log(response.statusCode) console .log(response.body) console .log(response.headers) })

POST /your/api/{param}/call with headers, query parameters and a request body.

var Client = require ( 'sendgrid-rest' ).Client var client = new Client() var request = client.emptyRequest() request.host = 'api.example.com' request.headers[ 'Authorization' ] = 'Bearer XXXXXX' request.queryParams[ 'limit' ] = 100 request.queryParams[ 'offset' ] = 0 request.method = 'POST' var param = 'myparam' request.path = '/your/api/' + param + '/call' requestBody = { 'some' : 0 , 'awesome' : 1 , 'data' : 3 } request.body = requestBody client.API(request, function ( response ) { console .log(response.statusCode) console .log(response.body) console .log(response.headers) })

Usage

Following is an example using SendGrid. You can get your free account here.

First, update your environment with your SENDGRID_API_KEY.

You can copy the .env_example file located in the "examples" folder to .env in your project's root.

cp examples/.env_sample .env

Once you have edited the file and added your API Key, you can add the variable to your environment: source .env

Here is the full working code.

To run the example:

node examples/example

======= Library Usage Documentation

Tests

Tests can be run through a Docker container which is defined in the docker-compose.yml file.

To run the tests, simply run docker-compose up .

