This repo is no longer maintained. Please use https://github.com/sendgrid/sendgrid-nodejs/tree/HEAD/packages/client instead.
Quickly and easily access any RESTful or RESTful-like API.
If you are looking for the SendGrid API client library, please see this repo.
All updates to this library are documented in our CHANGELOG.
You need to have a API key to use the app. To configure the API key in the environment variables follow these steps.
SENDGRID_API_KEY='<YOUR_API_KEY>';
npm install sendgrid-rest
GET /your/api/{param}/call
var Client = require('sendgrid-rest').Client
var client = new Client()
var request = client.emptyRequest()
var param = 'myparam'
request.host = 'api.example.com'
request.method = 'GET'
request.path = '/your/api/' + param + '/call'
client.API(request, function (response) {
console.log(response.statusCode)
console.log(response.body)
console.log(response.headers)
})
POST /your/api/{param}/call with headers, query parameters and a request body.
var Client = require('sendgrid-rest').Client
var client = new Client()
var request = client.emptyRequest()
request.host = 'api.example.com'
request.headers['Authorization'] = 'Bearer XXXXXX'
request.queryParams['limit'] = 100
request.queryParams['offset'] = 0
request.method = 'POST'
var param = 'myparam'
request.path = '/your/api/' + param + '/call'
requestBody = {
'some': 0,
'awesome': 1,
'data': 3
}
request.body = requestBody
client.API(request, function (response) {
console.log(response.statusCode)
console.log(response.body)
console.log(response.headers)
})
Following is an example using SendGrid. You can get your free account here.
First, update your environment with your SENDGRID_API_KEY.
You can copy the .env_example file located in the "examples" folder to
.env in your project's root.
cp examples/.env_sample .env
Once you have edited the file and added your API Key, you can add the variable to your environment:
source .env
Here is the full working code.
To run the example:
node examples/example
======= Library Usage Documentation
Tests can be run through a Docker container which is defined in the docker-compose.yml file.
To run the tests, simply run
docker-compose up.
If you are interested in the future direction of this project, please take a look at our milestones. We would love to hear your feedback.
We encourage contribution to our libraries, please see our CONTRIBUTING guide for details.
nodejs-http-client is maintained and funded by Twilio SendGrid, Inc. The names and logos for nodejs-http-client are trademarks of Twilio SendGrid, Inc.
If you need help installing or using the library, please check the Twilio SendGrid Support Help Center.
If you've instead found a bug in the library or would like new features added, go ahead and open issues or pull requests against this repo!